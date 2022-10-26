The Baxter family with Samspace

The Baxter family with Samspace

The Baxter family with Samspace at Charlottetown during the 2022 Breeders Crown Weekend. Sammy spent time meeting his many fans during the afternoon.

Click here to view "Saving Sammy"

Sammy.jpg

A very youthful looking 18 year old Samspace scores down at the CDP with his 76 year old driver and best friend Denny Baxter as part of Atlantic Breeders Crown Weekend.

Sammy was featured in the CTV documentary Saving Sammy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.