Fans get a chance to meet Sammy Oct 26, 2022

The Baxter family with Samspace at Charlottetown during the 2022 Breeders Crown Weekend. Sammy spent time meeting his many fans during the afternoon.

A very youthful looking 18 year old Samspace scores down at the CDP with his 76 year old driver and best friend Denny Baxter as part of Atlantic Breeders Crown Weekend.

Sammy was featured in the CTV documentary Saving Sammy.
