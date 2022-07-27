Fern Hill General and driver Brody MacPhee

Fern Hill General and driver Brody MacPhee cruise to victory in the McIsaac Barrieau Stake race at Saint John.
Grady Hachey

Driver Brodie MacPhee hustled Fern Hill General quickly to the front from the rail and stayed there throughout to take the $41,470 McIsaac -Barrieau Memorial, the signature attraction on the July 9th card at Exhibition Park, Saint John. The race honors the memory of Francis McIsaac and Rufin Barrieau two of the greatest drivers on the Maritime scene both of whom left us in the midst of their great careers and is one of the richest races in the region for three year old pacers.

In this one, MacPhee sent Fern Hill right to the front and he was on top at every station carving out fractions of 28:1, 58:2, 1:28:1 and turning for home with Allthewaytocardigan(Myles Heffernin) on his back and Soul Assassin (David Dowling) still grinding on the outside. Fern Hill Gusto (Marc Campbell) had an up-close trip along the rail but didn’t appear to be able to handle the footing and stalled in the lane, although he did get 4th money in the eight horse field. Soul Assassin got rough gaited leaving but regrouped to find himself on the rim and he battled out there the rest of the game, a game 3rd and home the quickest in 28:4.

