Driver Brodie MacPhee hustled Fern Hill General quickly to the front from the rail and stayed there throughout to take the $41,470 McIsaac -Barrieau Memorial, the signature attraction on the July 9th card at Exhibition Park, Saint John. The race honors the memory of Francis McIsaac and Rufin Barrieau two of the greatest drivers on the Maritime scene both of whom left us in the midst of their great careers and is one of the richest races in the region for three year old pacers.
In this one, MacPhee sent Fern Hill right to the front and he was on top at every station carving out fractions of 28:1, 58:2, 1:28:1 and turning for home with Allthewaytocardigan(Myles Heffernin) on his back and Soul Assassin (David Dowling) still grinding on the outside. Fern Hill Gusto (Marc Campbell) had an up-close trip along the rail but didn’t appear to be able to handle the footing and stalled in the lane, although he did get 4th money in the eight horse field. Soul Assassin got rough gaited leaving but regrouped to find himself on the rim and he battled out there the rest of the game, a game 3rd and home the quickest in 28:4.
The General horse, co-owned by Peter Smith and Gerald Morrissey, and a son of Malicious is trained by veteran horseman Earl Smith. He appears to have regained the form that made him one of the region’s standout freshmen colts from last season. Saint John owned Orrsterror was 5th followed by Zendayacougarbeach, Howmac Maximus, KC’s Starlite and Mitch who was scratched. Mitch is co-owned by Hollis Newson but was spooked in his barn area just before the race jumped over a wheel barrow and cut himself which caused the scratch. As owner Newson said after the race, “ it was a tough day, one gets hurt and the other gets parked the rest of the way, that’s horse racing”.
Other winners on the five race card included Nannie Bernice (2:09), an Artspeak two year old filly for owner and trainer Janice Hubbard, Elm Grove Quest (2:00:2) for driver Todd Trites and co-owners Allan Jones and Norm Leger, Frontier Cruise (2:03) for driver Mark Haig and co-owners Jean C Belliveau and and Jean R Beliveau of Dieppe, N B and Privilege (1:57:1) for driver Todd Trites, trainer George Rennison of Truro and co-owners Aiden Farrish of Summerside and All For Fun Stable of Truro.
Editors Note:
Post Calls wish Brady a speedy recovery from surgery. Last Friday, Grady was in Summerside with Trot Magazine writer Kevin Lakes who is doing a feature story on Grady and Vance Cameron. Vance called Grady up to the announcers booth to call race 3 that same night at SRW. Following the Friday night card, Grady was admitted to a Fredericton hospital.
