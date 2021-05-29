Finding a bargain in general can be a tall task in today’s world. Lumber has almost tripled from last year to this year and home prices have skyrocketed. In our harness racing industry, we’ve also seen a sharp increase in the value of horses. It all comes back to supply and demand.
Much like other industries that have tapped the breaks on the production of goods due to COVID-19 sending prices through the roof, breeders have also tapped the breaks on breeding in recent years due to various reasons which have sent yearling prices to all-time highs. Because of the shortage of horses, we’ve also witnessed the price of overnight horses sharply increase with bottom claimers almost doubling over the last 10 years. It wasn’t long ago that we watched full fields of $2,500 claimers here on the east coast and $4,500 claimers in Ontario. Now, it’s $4,000 here and $7,000 in Ontario for bottom end claimers. $10,000 condition claimers are now $15,000 which makes it tough for people that want to enter or remain in our industry. Having said all that, there’s still value out there if you do your homework and you’re ready to buy at the right time.
In the aged pacing ranks, Time To Dance was definitely the best buy of 2020. For an investment of $18,750 plus HST by Brent Campbell of Charlottetown, PE and Matt MacDonald of Edwards, ON, Time To Dance took them on quite a ride. He captured multiple Invitational victories, the Cecil Ladner Memorial and the ultimate prize – the Gold Cup and Saucer. The son of Rocknroll Dance tripled his owners financial investment with earnings of $61,000 and gave them memories to last a lifetime.
After two cards in Charlottetown, I’ve watched a few fresh faces that have impressed me and I don’t think they were very expensive as the first two I will mention show racing in a $7,000 claimer and the last one shows racing in a $15,000 claimer prior to landing on PEI.
Kataparka was purchased privately and he has raced great with a win in the tough non-winners of 6 races lifetime and followed it up with a fourth-place finish. He’s owned by Jeremy Hoffmann of Milton Station, Lynn Livingstone of Kensington, PE, Jeffrey Campbell and Kevin Teasdale of Calgary, AB.
Gonna Fool Ya is another impressive private purchase as she has reeled off two in a row for owners Brittany Watts of Springvale, Rick Adams of Charlottetown, Matt and David Burke of Stratford, PE. The five-year-old daughter of Dream Away picked up her fastest win on red soil last week as trainer-driver David Dowling guided her to a three-length victory in 1:57.4.
Well Ell looks like another great acquisition by Ryan and Everett MacLeod of Souris, PE. He’s 2-for-2 on PEI and his latest win was a front-end effort in 1:56.1 for trainer-driver Marc Campbell. This ownership group also hold the ownership papers of Dreamfair Zenfire, a terrific purchase from 2020 as she dominated the Open mares.
Kudos to the connections of these talented horses, they’ll be fun to watch this summer. As a horse owner, I’m eager to keep looking for value in an extremely tough market because as we have witnessed over the past few years with dream horses like Time To Dance, you don’t have to break the bank to find a champion.
