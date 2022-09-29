Fisherman's Son extended his win streak to five, in capturing the Phil Pinkney Memorial Nova Scotia Stake for two year old pacing colts in 1:59.3 as part of a ten dash card held this past Saturday, September 17th.
Danny Gillis sent the Arthur Blue Chip gelding straight to the lead from the outset in the short field of three and withstood late challenges in the stretch from The Midnight Train and Impeccable Shadow to win by a length for owners Walter Walker and the Estate of Angus MacInnis. Fisherman's Son has won six of seven lifetime starts.
Adam Merner, Martin Bates and Kevin Bailey led all drivers on the program each with a pair of wins. Merner captured the afternoon's Winners Over class aboard Revenant, who collared early leader Euchred in the stretch and fended off a late surge from QTS Charlie to win in 1:56.4 in the George and Anna McGean Memorial, for owners Tyler and Colby Lynk and Kyla MacDonald. Revenant won for the fifth time this season from seventeen starts.
Merner's other win came aboard Kataparka, who prevailed by a half length over pacesetter Shadow Of A Daut in 1:59.3 for the pacers second win on the season from ten starts in the Bobby Leyte Memorial for owners Jeffrey Hoffman, Lynn Livingstone, Jeffrey Campbell and Kevin Teasdale.
Bate's wins came with Gotfaithincowboys, who stepped to her 43rd lifetime win, this one in 2:01.3, in the Howie Collins Memorial Pace, over Saulsbrook Flicka and Whiskeys Fine. Angus Gillis is the winning owner. Red Rum She Wrote led all the way for Bates second win, and the mare's third straight victory in 1:58.1 in the John Ratchford Memorial over Gentry Seelster and Kiss Me I'm Irish. Bailey's pair of victories came with Farmers Fieldstone, who won her second in a row, taking the Donald Coadic Memorial in 2:04.1, before guiding Island Impeccable to a 2:02.2 win in the Wendell Eddy Memorial for owners Kim Gottwald, Brynn White and Sandra O'Donnell and Bailey.
Other winners on the program included: Accelerator for Richie Baryluk and owner Shawn Blanchard in the Tony Campbell Memorial in 2:00.4, and Howmac Napoleon for Harold LeBlanc Jr. in the Rutherford Memorial in 2:01.3 for owners Ian MacKinnon, Joel and Harold LeBlanc and Brenda MacQueen. Fans wagered $14531.00 on the ten dashes.
Remembering Howie Collins
I am starting this section by saying thank you to a former horseman Northside lost since our last edition. Long- time owner, trainer and driver Howie Collins passed away last month. Only a few people know that Howie was the man who actually got me to the announcer's booth at Northside when racing returned in 2007. In March that year by chance I was in Howie's barn with my dad, a regular at The Collin's stable, and then Exhibition Grounds manager Ray Bragg when the topic of who would be announcing the races that year came up. Long story short, I was interested in trying it out, and despite having no previous experience, Howie told Ray "Shane knows horses and he would be good at it." Howie's word was good enough for Ray, he offered me the opportunity, and the rest as they say is history. Thank you Howie, no one knew that day in March that sixteen years later I would still be lucky enough to get to do what I do up top at Northside.
Howie's passion in life was training and driving standardbred horses. His love for horses began with training and driving his father’s horse Scotty Boy and his uncle Stan’s horse Uncle Al. His passion continued with having his own stable of horses for such owners as the Jabalee’s, Gordon “Moose” Mercer, Dr. Chow and Nikway Farms. He was awarded Leading Driver at the Cape Breton Sports Centre in 1971. Years later he was also inducted into the Cape Breton Horsemen’s Hall of Fame. His love of the trotters came with owning and training his own trotter Hurdoskey, who won an Atlantic Sires Stake Race in Sydney driven by long-time friend Dave Ratchford, and trotter Nikway Joe who raced all over the Maritimes as a three-year old, finishing second in the Dairy Queen Final driven by John Ratchford to the great West River Exotic and Clare MacDonald.
Later in life his passion switched to owning horses with his daughter Mary Lynn. One of their favorites being Woodmere Westerner (Woody) who had a very successful year in 2010 winning Horse of the Year. His other passion in life was playing hockey with his friend Paul “Jigger” Andrea. He played hockey for The Notre Dame Athletic Club hockey team winning the Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and Maritime Juvenile Hockey Championships in 1957-58 which resulted in an induction into the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame. To his family and friends in racing we extend our condolences.
Sept 10th: Mando Fun Feature Winner
Mando Fun led all the way, withstanding a late challenge from Dontblvmejustwatch to win in 1:58 to highlight a nine race card on the 10th. Ryan Campbell drove the nine year old gelding to his fifth win on the season and thirty sixth lifetime for owners Ron Seymour Jr. and Aubrey Cameron. Johnnie Jack would finish third, beaten two lengths followed by QTS Charlie, Runaway Mystery, Revenant and Gentry Seelster.
Gerard Kennedy led all drivers on the day with a driving double. Kennedy won wire to wire with Joseph Lewis trainee A Better Man in 1:59, over Southwind Ricardo and Accelerator, and returned to score with Julian I Am in 2:01.2 for owners Terri Morrison and Irwin Claener. Kennedy also crossed the finish line first with Bank of Dad, but the race was declared a no contest after a wing of the starting gate was dislodged into the first turn causing outside interference to the race, scattering the field before the opening quarter.
Other winners on the program included: Farmers Fieldstone in a maiden mark of 2:03.1 for Kevin Bailey, Ruby Rae Crow in 2:03.1 for Greg Sparling and owner Sandra O'Donnell, Asfastasmysister in 2:03 for Adam Lynk and owners Dr. Carl Buchanan and Jake Jacobs, Red Rum She Wrote in 2:00 for owner, trainer and driver Martin Bates, and Don't Tell Kim in 2:03.2 for owner Tonya Mofford and driver Ardon Mofford. Fans wagered $13,117.00 on the afternoon.
September 3rd: Baker, Legge Capture Provincial Amateur Driving Titles
Jeremy Baker and Keith Legge won their respective Gold and Silver divisions of the Nova Scotia Amateur Driving Championships held on September 3rd.
Baker, driving at his home track, won his second consecutive title, guiding QTS Charlie to a 1:57.4 victory over Eastcoast Invader and Monica Sutherland, representing Inverness Raceway, with Todd Hardy, representing Truro Raceway, finishing third with Well Lets See.
Legge, from Truro Raceway, won the Silver division with Crafty Xample, who held off a challenge from Inverness Raceway's Keith MacDonnell and DWS Hidden Star in 2:03.1. Aidan Dicks and Lotus Sena, representing Northside, finished third.
Dontblemejustwatch and Randy Getto took the afternoon's Winners Over class, rallying from off the pace to win in 1:57.1, winning for the fourth time in six starts since arriving in Cape Breton. Johnnie Jack finished second and Revenant third. Getto co-owns the five year old gelding with Wayne Hardy and Susan MacSween.
Larry Snow was the only driver on the day to record a pair of wins. Snow guided Pats Pride to his first win in 2022, wire to wire for owner Lorne Grant in 2:01, before returning with his own three year old colt Elm Grove Qwiggly, who led all the way to prevail in 1:59. Henry Poswiata also co-owns the winner. Fans wagered $13714.00 on the program.
Freshman Stakes Daily Double
Our next live day card on the 24th features the Atlantic Sire Stakes for both the two year old pacing colts and fillies, their final stop before the Atlantic Breeders Crown. We will recap the big stakes card in our next edition. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing and good handicapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.