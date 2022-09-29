Revenant and Adam Merner

Revenant, #7, and Adam Merner, centre, hold off a late challenge from QTS Charlie, #5 and Euchred, inside right, to win the Saturday afternoon Winners Over in 1:56.4 on September 17th at Northside.

 Photo by Tanya Romeo
Shane Ryan

Fisherman's Son extended his win streak to five, in capturing the Phil Pinkney Memorial Nova Scotia Stake for two year old pacing colts in 1:59.3 as part of a ten dash card held this past Saturday, September 17th.

Danny Gillis sent the Arthur Blue Chip gelding straight to the lead from the outset in the short field of three and withstood late challenges in the stretch from The Midnight Train and Impeccable Shadow to win by a length for owners Walter Walker and the Estate of Angus MacInnis. Fisherman's Son has won six of seven lifetime starts.

