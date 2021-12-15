Gene Smallman shocked Maritime harness racing fans with his successful bid of $68,000 for Hip #36 at the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale last October at Crapaud, PEI. Woodmere Xspeedia from the first crop of O’Brien two year old champ Arthur Blue Chip out of the Western Ideal mare Wild Ride Hanover is the highest priced Maritime bred yearling ever to sell at the Sale and the bid drew a large applause from the stunned and enthusiastic crowd.
For the remainder of the sale, the word of a dairyman buying the yearling and that he was a novice to the harness horse business was the talk among sale attendees as well as at the track and around Charlottetown watering holes where the harness racing crowd gathers. Smallman is no stranger to lofty prices for four legged creatures as he had sold numerous dairy cattle for prices north of $100,000 and has earned a reputation as a prominent player in dairy circles throughout Canada and the United States. He has sold high priced dairy cattle embryos to Australia, Japan, Ireland and Germany and is one of a small core of individuals who have been honored with the Master Breeders Shield, a tribute to his knowledge and pedigree insights in the dairy cattle business. But let’s correct the myth right here, he is no stranger to the harness racing business.
In his teenage years and living in the family farm at Knutsford, just outside O’Leary, the clan operated a dairy cattle farm and grew potatoes. Gene, got to know Charlie and Orville Willis who operated a potato warehouse there and in the course of conversations, Charlie convinced Gene to help with the horses. Charlie had owned the popular Covehead “parlour track” of the early 1950s and was still a major player in Maritime harness racing. The Willis stable by the 1970s had a powerful stable, and well connected as Charlie’s brother H B Willis, and sons Mel and Glydon were prominent in Ontario, Quebec and USA circles.
Gene was not starting out in the race game with low end claimers or broken down old warriors from Upper Canada, he was working with a top operation. Charlie Willis showed Gene all the tricks of the trade, from cleaning stalls, care and injuries to the animals, equipment, jogging and training. Gene stayed with the Willis operation for about seven years and even mastered the “blacksmith” trade to such an extent that even today Orville Willis will tell you that Gene was one of the best blacksmiths that ever worked with their horses.
In fact, Charlie urged Gene to move to the United States or Canada and open his own stable, but the dairy farm was just too interesting) so that put an end to his harness racing interests. “It was a terrific experience, I did a lot of training and got my drivers license and had a number of drives including a few at Sackville Downs, Halifax and Brunswick Downs, Moncton, Exhibition Park, Saint John when he and Charlie travelled together with the horses and Orville came later to drive. Gene recalled some of the funniest moments, especially when the star pacer Royal Relate, who won the Governors Plate at Summerside, arrived on the Island from Australia.
Royal Relate had never seen snow before and when Charlie starting jogging him, the big horse balked, as if to say, hold it a minute what’s this white stuff. The wet snow hitting Royal Relate in the belly and hitting the jogcart was not something he liked to experience, so for the first couple days Gene went on the big horses back!. Gene and Charlie did a lot of travelling together racing Royal Relate, Uira, the 1975 Gold Cup and Saucer starter, and Loyce Hanover an Invitational pacer on the Maritime circuit as well as Atlantic Sire Stake star Rae Bell Dan.
Gene Bought Family Farm
in 1980
A Highly Successful Venture
Gene bought the family farm in 1980 and for the next 16 years, operated the Dairy farm in Knutsford with skill and dedication maximizing yields and paying special attention to the pedigrees. In time he sold cattle and specialized in “embryo transfers” which allows the producer to quickly multiply the genetics of top producing female cattle. In 1996, Gene sold the operation and moved to Summerside. The lure of the dairy was too much for Gene and in 1997 he bought a farm in Freetown and started the process all over again with one added major difference. This time Gene shipped Show cattle to the major events in North America, the most notable in Canada The Royal Winter Fair in Toronto. In the period between 1996, when he sold the herd on the family farm and 2013 when he dispersed with his second herd (Gene’s reputation had grown.
As we mentioned earlier, The Masters Breeders Shield, first awarded in 1929, is presented to Holstein breeders for having the best ratio of breeding cows that possess the complete package -high production and outstanding confirmation, with high proficiency in reproduction, health and longevity. It is rather curious that Dairymen over the years have developed into major players in the Standardbred industry.
Maybe it was no accident that Gene Smallman purchased a yearling from the Woodmere Farms, the home of the late founder Wally Wood whose son Bruce has carried on the family tradition for excellence. Wally Wood was first a Dairy farmer before expanding into the standardbred business. There are other dairy people in the business, Kingston’s H B Willis, the first Islander to race a horse in the Hambletonian (and the Little Brown Jug) first excelled in Dairy and present day dairyman and successful owner Hollis Newson still enjoys great luck in the harness racing game.
I asked Gene why late in his business career would be suddenly jump into the harness racing game? “Why not?” thinking back to his days with the Willis Stable. The decision to buy Woodmere Xspeedia was not a hard one. Smallman continued, “I knew what I was looking for regarding confirmation and my son Jody who was an Auctioneer at the Atlantic classic Sale helped with the pedigree. I phoned Jody the night before the sale and told him my plans to buy something the next day.
Jody contacted trainer Tom Weatherbie the morning of the sale and told him, “dad is going to buy a colt, do you have room for one?”. And folks, the rest is history.
Since then Gene has added a few partners, dairy folks as expected, in Garth Frizzell from Glen Valley, Clifford McKenna, Mike James, Kara Irving. In the early lessons, Woodmere Xspeedia gaited nicely, is well mannered and looks much like a nice colt. There is along way between now and the winners circle and Gene plans on enjoying the march to hopefully opening day. He was at the barn earlier this week and told trainer Tom Weatherbie,
“Someday I would like to take him for a spin!”.
What a way to jump back into the harness racing game!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.