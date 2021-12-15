“A pop, bar and chips to every kid, you know what I mean?” That’s the simple gift Eddie Brookman has delivered to Cape Breton youth for forty years this Saturday (December 11). Every year but one (2020), the harness horseman has teamed up with a Standardbred or two for the mini Christmas parade. He hits the road in his Santa Claus suit, with his decorated jog cart hitched to an unflappable pacer for a one-of-a-kind seasonal journey.
“Thirty-nine years ago, I had a plan to get a horse and wagon for weddings. That was my original plan: if someone got married, I could take them for a drive on my horse and wagon,”
Brookman told Atlantic Post Calls Monday (December 6). “Then I seen a fire truck with a Santa Claus on it, way up in the air. So I said to myself, well, I’m going to go with a Standardbred horse and a jog cart.”
Cape Breton’s harness racing Santa Claus noted that he lost a couple of his regular Christmas delivery partners in recent years. Greystone Al gelding King Is Crowned (p, 4, 2:00.1h; $39,992 US) passed away at age 36: “I got him off of Clare MacDonald in Truro Raceway. He died last year on me.” Then there was Wannamaker ridgeling Township Comet (p, 3, 2:01.4h; $11,688 US). “He was my second one I got in Truro, from Kenny Parker Jr. He died when he was 34.” Brookman shared ownership of the two pacers with his friend Paul Whalen of Sydney, NS. “I didn’t race them on the Island [PEI], but I raced them everywhere but.”
In December 2013, the Nova Scotia Legislature congratulated Eddie Brookman and his team “on bringing the true meaning of Christmas to the community of Sydney.”
Brookman has a soft spot for older Standardbreds and Christmas. “They say a cat has nine lives, right? Well, it’s the same with a horse,” explained the Whitney Pier, NS horseman. “These are just pets. I retired both of them at 14 years old, at Tartan Downs.” King Is Crowned and Township Comet were stabled in South Bar, outside Sydney. Their owner looked after them, only becoming their driver after they retired from the track and became Santa’s helpers. “I never drove, but I went in matinee races and I trained, but I never wanted to drive my own horses,” he said. “I don’t know why.”
After losing King Is Crowned and Township Comet, he found that they would not be easy to replace. Children pet the horses and ride along with him on the jog cart for short stretches, making temperamental animals unsuitable. “It’s hard getting a horse,” admitted Brookman. “I have six over at North Sydney now with Ardon Mofford, and every one of them are high strung. I don’t want to put a horse out on the road high strung.”
The Merner family of Port Morien, NS loaned him Dragon Fire for the 2018 Christmas run, but there was bad news in 2019. “I went to go get him the next year, and he had died. He was a nice horse too. He was a big, black horse and he was perfect.” Brookman turned to other friends’ horses for special appearances as Santa Claus at Truro Raceway, as well as for the jog cart parade in Cape Breton.
“I had to go and rent-to-own a horse after that, until now,” the 63-year-old owner/trainer/caretaker told APC. He still hasn’t replaced his old team, instead showcasing a variety of pacers over the holidays. “I had different horses, like Distinctiv Rusty [p, 5, 1:55.2s; $70,557 US]. I paraded and scored him down in Truro, with the Santa Claus suit on, about two years ago. [...] I delayed the race by 20 minutes, because I had to go and put the right gear on him after I did that! He went and win the race, too!” Andrea and Ryder Matthews Rennison’s Rambaran stallion even helped the red-suited Brookman meet and greet racegoers afterwards: “He was so quiet, he was just like a little dog walking.”
Sponsors have supported his one-horse open jog cart drive from the early days. Jim Sampson Motors, MacIntyre Chevrolet Buick, Sydney River Home Hardware, Sydney Kiwanis Club, and Pier Community Funeral Home are among the loyal contributors. “The same ones I have now are the same ones that helped me through my entire career doing this,” said Brookman, adding that Cape Breton Pepsi provides 24 cases of pop every year, enough for the roughly 400 kids who show up to see Santa and his horses.
Other helpers are involved. Photographer Marie Lewis follows Brookman along the way in a decorated car, stopping to take complimentary photos for the people who pose with him and the horses. Friend and horse owner Paul Whalen transports all the treats in the back of his truck, for distribution to kids along the route from Whitney Pier to Ashby Corner.
Most motorists respect Santa’s right to share the road. “Over the years, I had a few idiots that would speed up, rev the car up to scare the horse, you know, and I’ve got two kids on the jog cart, but very few have,” said the Whitney Pier horseman. “Most of them stop their car and let me go by. I’m on the main road with my horse, you know. Years ago I did the sidewalk, but the last six or seven years I’ve been going on the main road.”
Brookman’s annual appearances as jog cart Santa are good for the next generation of racing participants and fans, but also bring back good memories for seniors. “The elder people come and they want to pat the horse, you know, stuff like that,” he noted. “There was no such thing as cars back then, it was all horse and wagon. Some people in their 80s say they remember the older days when they used to see horses and wagons going for groceries.”
While not in that age bracket, Brookman is old enough to have started his racing days at long-defunct Tartan Downs. “When I was 11 years old, I used to go to school down here at Whitney Pier School, and I used to play hooky all the time to run over to the racetrack. My father and mother were screaming at me because I was at the racetrack more than I was at school,” he recalled. Greg Sparling was an early mentor: “He’s the one who put me into the game. He’s the one that put me on a horse.”
Nowadays, Brookman goes to Northside Downs, where Sparling and Mofford are based. He looks after horses in Mofford’s barn and helps with others, bringing years of experience that he developed at home and working for trainer Joe Stutzman in Ontario for three years. At the time, Stutzman had 52 horses, including recent arrivals from Bob Glazer’s powerful Peter Pan Stable. “I raced in Woodbine and Mohawk with him,” said Brookman. “There used to be a training track behind Mohawk and he’d give me a stopwatch and say, ‘Go 30 minutes.’ Don’t matter if you went a mile, two miles, or five miles.” His job mainly consisted of jogging multiple horses, although he also paddocked and looked after some well-known performers like Union Guy (p, 4, 1:50.1s; $517,586 US). He returned home to Cape Breton after his wife lost her battle with lung cancer, and only has fond memories of his time working for Stutzman.
Colby Lynk’s Lincoln Seelster (p, 4, Q1:57.1f; $29,996 US) is the horse who will take Brookman on what he said will be his last jog through the streets as Santa. “It’s almost six miles, takes me three hours one way, six hours home,” he shared. “I have to stop at different places for a half hour, Tim Hortons and gas stations on the way. That’s why it takes so long to do the route.”
“I said five years ago I was going to stop and I kept going. Every year was going to be my last, but this year, it is going to be my last. What they’re going to do down here is have a retirement party for me, at my sister’s place. My sister is going to have it. They’re going to have cabbage rolls, lasagna, meatballs, pepperoni, salami, buns...everything. All the businesses and people that sponsor me can come down and have a bite to eat, if they want to come down. [...] I think there will be at least 20 people at the house. At least.”
“This is the last year for Santa, but he won’t be holding the Santa Claus suit up. I have somebody who wants to take it over. Jesse Pearson helped me for quite a few years, and he tells me he’s gonna try to take it over.”
Brookman confirmed that he’ll soon be dashing through the snow (or rain) at Nova Scotia’s only track currently racing. “I’m going on the 18th to Truro. I’m taking a horse called Lively Freddie this year, a big chestnut horse. I’m going to lead the post parade every race with him, and I’m going to stop in front of the grandstand, in the horseshoe there, and if anybody wants to come out and see Santa Claus, they’re welcome. I'll have candy canes and chips and all that. It don't matter how old or how young you are, I give them to everybody.”
