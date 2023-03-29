'Friendliest sport in the world' is what I took away from a recent event I attended here in Ontario and I wasn't even at a racetrack! I was leaving London's Budweiser Gardens where I'd catch one of the final games for the curling Brier - a spectacular match-up between Team Canada (Newfoundland) vs Manitoba. What I picked up on right away, during the game, was that everyone cheered for everyone and the spectators were friendly as hell... I knew it as soon as I walked on to the property - 'This is going to be a great time!' - and it absolutely was from start to finish!
We showed up to a see a Tim Hortons' food truck serving a fast-moving line-up FREE coffee - just outside the main entrance and then walked into the friendly confines of 'Bud Gardens' where the vibe was very cozy for this 'introvert'... It's no easy task for me to attend a crowded event (this had likely 7,500 people) - I'll usually find a 'quiet spot' - much like I do on the bottom turn of the CDP during Old Home Week or on the backside of SRW during their big week... So the 'welcome mat' was perfect and our seats were great - the only thing missing was Vic Rauter's commentary - which is what I've grown accustomed to - any time I've watched the big curling match-ups on TV over the years.
The fans were so awesome! I noticed an older gentleman, wearing a P.E.I. ball cap, so I introduced myself as a 'Doyle from Summerside'... He shook my hand and mentioned he was from Souris... Another fella was walking through our seating aisle and accidentally kicked over a drink... "I'm sorry was there much in that?" We said no worries - it was almost empty... "You should have said it was full - I'd have bought you another!" And that's how the whole night was - just a friendly vibe that was very noticeable. I'd recommend this event to anyone and I'd go again in a heart-beat!
I've been going to the horse races for over 40 years now and I've been to plenty of tracks where I've had a great time... I've also been to tracks where I've never had the desire to go back... You only get one shot at a first impression and it's something to consider, for all involved in racing, as we look for those new fans to take in our racing events going forward. Make folks feel welcome and show them a good time - word of mouth is still the best way to advertise... Do it right and folks may tell some - how great their experience was... Do it wrong and folks will tell many - how poor their experience was... My visit to Pinette Raceway last summer - for me - done right... Check it out this summer!
Top Royal Built Tough
Have you ever cheered on a horse - racing on a half-miler - where you see and know that horse is going to be parked first-up forever, but you still have a good feeling about it - in fact you want them to get this kind of trip? There's only one of those, for me, during my lifetime in racing and her name is Top Royal. She's now a 10YO daughter of Royal Mattjesty-Top Of The World-Abercrombie and her most recent win (career win #40) was exactly how she's won so many times before in London - parked first-up forever!
If one ever wants to witness one of the greatest grit-grinding efforts for a true blue-collar race horse - check the replay from April 20, 2022 - Race 3 at Western Fair - you will be amazed! On that occasion Top Royal would leave from post 4 and park 3-wide (without cover of course), to the half, battling though early splits of 27.4 and 56.3 - she'd then be parked in the 2-wide path - battling for the rest of the mile and then holding on to win a blanket finish by a head in 1:57.4... I've never seen another horse go a trip like that, on a half-miler, in all my years of racing... She's my favourite grit-grinding mare of all time and it's not even close. Watch for her in the weeks ahead at The Raceway!
London Handle Swells
During a race meet that has featured a record number of cancellations - it's great to see there's still room for record handles in London. The week of March 6-10 would see $2.5M wagered on our 4 cards of racing - up $1M over the same 4 race dates from 2022. With a track known for having the highest harness handle in the country - next to Woodbine Mohawk Park - The Raceway team is now planning for their signature event - the Camluck Classic on the final Friday evening in May - with Greg Blanchard, Director of Equine Programming and Amy O'Toole, Manager of Equine Programming at the helm.
It's an exciting time of year, for us, with the Borgata Pacing Series now underway at Yonkers... Lots of fun watching and hoping we'll see some of those top free for all pacers show up in London in a few months' time. Lochinvar Art A is an early favourite and one to be watching for, in the series, for Team Tritton. This 'down under wonder' is a $1M earner and one of his most recent wins has certainly caught the attention of many in the industry. On March 6, at Yonkers, the 8YO would travel first-up and win easily in 1:51 flat. The son of Modern Art was showing 31 wins, 16 seconds and 6 thirds - from 59 career starts - following that victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.