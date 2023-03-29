Top Royal

Top Royal, with London’s leading driver Tyler Borth up, winning at The Raceway. Top Royal was also the name of a popular Charlottetown-owned race mare from the 1950’s.

Shannon "Sugar" Doyle

'Friendliest sport in the world' is what I took away from a recent event I attended here in Ontario and I wasn't even at a racetrack! I was leaving London's Budweiser Gardens where I'd catch one of the final games for the curling Brier - a spectacular match-up between Team Canada (Newfoundland) vs Manitoba. What I picked up on right away, during the game, was that everyone cheered for everyone and the spectators were friendly as hell... I knew it as soon as I walked on to the property - 'This is going to be a great time!' - and it absolutely was from start to finish!

We showed up to a see a Tim Hortons' food truck serving a fast-moving line-up FREE coffee - just outside the main entrance and then walked into the friendly confines of 'Bud Gardens' where the vibe was very cozy for this 'introvert'... It's no easy task for me to attend a crowded event (this had likely 7,500 people) - I'll usually find a 'quiet spot' - much like I do on the bottom turn of the CDP during Old Home Week or on the backside of SRW during their big week... So the 'welcome mat' was perfect and our seats were great - the only thing missing was Vic Rauter's commentary - which is what I've grown accustomed to - any time I've watched the big curling match-ups on TV over the years. 

