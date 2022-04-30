At 6' 1"and 195 pounds Tom Weatherbie, even at age 58, reminds one of his former youthful athleticism. The soft spoken native of Rocky Point, PEI has maintained a lean body build as he quietly puts in long days at the Kensington Road end of the original CDP big barn. He wasn't always a horse trainer, but his affection for the elegant animal goes back a long way.
It was Fairview neighbor Louis MacIsaac who got young Tommy started on the standardbred path. His first equine jogging experience came behind Al Harvester over the MacIsaac farm track. After High School graduation Tom tried UPEI for one year, but states simply "I just didn't like it". Another neighbor Barb MacIsaac (widow of Francis), who worked at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic, mentioned to Tom in 1981 that there was a job opening in the large animal section that year.
Tom Weatherbie would work for 25 years at the Vet Clinic, frequently accompanying Dr. Bob Webster on his racetrack calls. It was during his time there that he began training a horse or two after hours. Blazing Al, breeding not proven, was his initial project in 1983. He got 11 starts out of the four year old that summer, winning four and taking a 2:06.4h record. Things were looking good, but then WHAM! A routine Boxing Day visit to his CDP stall found Blazing Al in acute distress. The bout of colic proved irreversible, the horse gone within hours.
In the late 1980's Tom took over training duties for the Merrill MacLean/Carl Livingston Stable at the CDP. They had Test of Beauty, Baltic Victory and later Guaranteed Success, all proving useful. Guaranteed Success in particular had a big year in 1990. The 4 y/o son of Ralph Hanover scored nine wins from 45 tries, good for $11,031 in earnings, a big number in those days for local speedsters. Unfortunately, Merrill became very ill with lung cancer that year, and the stable disbanded two years later.
Personal Tragedy
Tom's world completely and suddenly changed in May of 2004. "It was a Sunday morning" he recalls. "We had been out the night before and I was getting the coffee on in the kitchen when I heard a thump in the bathroom". His wife Heather had collapsed, was unconscious, and would very shortly be transferred to the Neurosurgery Unit of the Moncton Hospital. A ruptured brain aneurysm was the diagnosis, the damage extremely extensive, and all life supports would be removed the following day.
In the blink of an eye, 41 year old Tom Weatherbie, and his two daughters Mallory 14 and Candace 7, were without their key member of the family. Thankfully Heather (MacKinnon) had also grown up in PEI, and there was ample required family support available. But as one can easily understand, things were quite difficult for this family over the next couple of years.
It was in 2006 that the Tom Weatherbie story took an interesting turn. Colleen Dickie grew up in Windsor, NS and spent a lot of time around their local horse training center. She had long dreamed of becoming a veterinarian, which would finally come true in 2004. But admission to Vet School is difficult, and after graduating from Acadia in 1998 she came to UPEI to take extra courses and work at Gingerwood Farm (equine) in Stanhope. To further enhance her AVC eligibility she also gave volunteer hours at the Charlottetown Vet Clinic.
Tom and Colleen met through their mutual love of horses and in 2006 they decided to join their lives, with Colleen becoming part of the Weatherbie household. She became a timely stepmom for Mallory and Candace. And having a vet around the barn at a moments notice didn't hurt either. That year of 2006 was when Tom resigned from the Clinic to work with standardbreds full time.
Tom the Trainer
Standardbred Canada stats go back to 1992 for local trainers. A quick review shows Tom with modest numbers in those earlier years. Five wins from 33 starts that first season, with 1993 reporting only seven starts for Tom, and no wins. But he would send out winners every season thereafter, with his high being 34 victories in 2020. The 2010 season had him the busiest with 187 starts while 2016 proved the richest at $127,168. His best UTrS was .401 in the troubled 2004 year, helped by a smaller stable with fewer starts.
In Feb 2010, Tom purchased Acton Normal for "not too much" from Owen and Donna MacLean, who had used him to give the filly her early lessons. She was by Maritime sire Toofunnyforwords. This son of superstar Cam Fella was developed by legendary Ontario horseman Bob McIntosh who had tried him in some major stakes at three.
He caught smaller cheques in the Confederation Cup at Flamboro and the Provincial Cup at Windsor. His life mark of 1:53f came at age six over Dover Downs. Life earnings were $315,585. He would sire six crops on PEI, but unfortunately without any great success. Hey Jean, from his first Island crop, would be his richest at $57,251.
Acton Normal, from the second Island crop, proved to be Toofunnyforwords best two year old stake performer. She started slowly with a "B" stake win but went on to later dominate the Maritime filly stakes, winning four major events for driver Shane Bernard. The youngster banked $37,702 the summer of 2010, victorious in 10 of 14 races with a speed badge of 1:58h taken at Saint John.
Her sophomore season was shortened by a bad fall Old Home Week when she caught a shoe leaving, sidelining both herself (soft tissue) and driver Bernard with an upper body injury. She had recorded one "A" win and a pair of deuces prior to the mishap, but ended up on the shelf for three months. She never did regain her form.
The big promising filly would only make 29 lifetime starts (22 pre injury) with 11 wins and 17 top threes, for $42,605. But like her sire, as a broodmare she has not produced her equal. Acton Normal's best from seven foals could be JJ Tommy who last season took a 1:59.4h freshman mark for Kenny Arsenault, and was twice stake placed in PEI Colt races. He's her first by Tobago Cays.
The 2010 season, headlined by Acton Normal, catapulted trainer Tom Weatherbie into a higher orbit. His Stable earnings of $90,000 that year was more then double any of his previous 20 campaigns. Only once in the past 12 years has he been below $50,000 in trainer money, and four times he has showed over $100,000. Tom is quick to acknowledge the importance of his owners, as in his words, "I've been blessed to have a loyal ownership group that continue to support me".
There have been owners like David Kennedy and Ian Smith (who recently brought along nephew Hal Smith), Kyle and Joseph Gardiner and their usual partner Mike Currie, Blair Hansen and his group, Doug MacPhee, along with frequent support from Cape Bretoners (MacNeils, Mercer, MacGean, etc). One could surmise that it is Doug MacPhee who has really put the icing on Tom's cake, with his broodmare Lady Sai providing the Weatherbie Stable with the biggest highlight.
The Island's Best
Most Maritime harness fans are familiar with the scintillating story of So Much More. The Big Jim filly went through the 2017 Atlantic Classic Sale but was retained by breeder MacPhee at $19,000 (RNA). And like her three older brothers she came to Tom's barn for initial development.
So Much More won a couple of stakes with Mark Bradley at two (the Downey and Callbeck) but proved no match for Magical Mistress who was undefeated that summer. They met on four occasions with So Much More finishing second three times and fifth on the other occasion after a rough overland trip. She never got closer then four lengths to the Mistress. But 2019 would be a vastly different story.
So Much More changed quite a bit over the winter" states Tom. "At two you could do anything with her, she just went along, no trouble, but at three she became a lot more aggressive. That next summer when you asked her to go, you had to be ready to hang on, as she would really take off".
She made three Maritime starts in 2019, all wins, never getting a fast surface. After her 1:59.3 win at EPR in the Dawn Bremner, Doug sold her to the Beatson's in Ontario for a reported $50,000. It would turn out to be one of the best deals the Beatsons ever made. She immediately took charge of the OSS Grass Roots class, eventually winning both their Elimination and $75,000 final. She even managed a second in one of the rich Gold Stakes. Her take that year was $227,347, winning 15 of 25 starts and a record of 1:50.2s
And it just kept getting better for this Tom Weatherbie developed product. She has won the prestigious O'Brien award each of the past two years for aged pacing mares, lowered her tab to 1:49.2s and recently pushed career earnings over $900,000. Lifetime summary 100---46-23-9. She's not a tall mare but as Tom says "she has good length and even at two she wore a 57" hopple". Explaining her unique identifier, white tape around her knees, he adds "at two I noticed a few picks around both knees when bathing her after a training mile, so I just added the adhesive tape for a bit of extra protection". And Don Beatson was wise enough to not make changes. She has been quite a story.
While So Much More has been the jewel in the crown Tom Weatherbie has sent out a plethora of successful stake horses the past dozen years. Just last season another Big Jim product Mermaid Magic set a new CDP track record for two year old filly pacers at 1:55.4. This came in PEI Colt Stake action with Brodie MacPhee up. A $14,000 Atlantic Classic purchase by Ian Smith and David Kennedy the Magic one won three of eight last season for over $19,000, and is currently training back well. She may face Ontario stake action this summer, much like Western Wish did from the Weatherbie Stable in 2021.
An Overview
Over the last 12 years, Tom has developed numerous stake winners, many that have gone on to good aged campaigns in bigger centers. The Brandons Cowboy filly Glory Jean had six major stake wins for breeder Blair Hansen before going stateside to take a mark of 1:52:4s and $139,000 life. Lady Sai's Lis Mara son Dialamara continues to race on at age 10 with over a half million dollars made.
One cannot overlook another Brandons Cowboy offspring, the multi stakes winner Complete Player. His three year old score of 1:53.4 at Summerside in 2017 was that track's best for age. Unfortunately, this stake star suffered a serious leg injury at Truro on July 22nd that summer. It put him off for over a year and he was never to be the same. Owner David Kennedy was rumored to have turned down a large $$ offer after the SRW trip---the feared fragility of horse racing.
And then there was Half Cut for the Gardiners and Mike Currie. This Stonebridge Terror/Beckys Filly homebred had five major stake wins each season at two and three---banking over $80,000. He sold as a four year old to Dover Downs in 2019 and now has a 1:53.2f record. Another $36,648 last year moved his career money past $151,000.
State of Play was a horse that needed patience, not getting the race instincts until well into his three year old form. Owner David Mercer then moved the Shadow Play son to Ontario where he has been a successful claimer. At age seven he now has over $173,000 on his papers and a mark of 1:52.4s.
The Cinderella filly Charlottes Maggie ($1,700 yearling) was reviewed last year in the Shaun MacIsaac article. She had a glorious2011 campaign at three from the Weatherbie barn. The daughter of Royal Mattjesty won all six Maritime stakes to which she was eligible that year. She went on to race at the Meadowlands, winning in 1:50.2 with money of $182,362.
The 2022 Hopefuls
Tom Weatherbie has a full barn this season with six juveniles, five returning sophomores and the four year old pacing mare She's In Control p,3,1:55.2h. His two year olds include Sharp Dressed, full brother to So Much More; Saltwater Johnny, full brother to Half Cut and half brother to the nice State Treasurer colt last year Saltwater Savage p,3,1:50.4s;a Sunshine Beach filly Shaded Beach ($27,000); the Betterthancheddar filly Saulsbrook Wonder ($12,000); and two Arthur Blue Chips, filly Red Dirt Renegade ($16,000) and colt Woodmere Xpedia, the Atlantic Classic Sale topper at $68,000.
Doug MacPhee had earlier offered Sharp Dressed on the Standardbred Canada Sale Board for $95,000. When one totals up the yearling selling prices, and adds in the assessed homebred values, it reaches over a quarter million dollars. Quite a responsibility for trainer Tom Weatherbie, and his one lone assistant Andrew Ward. It looks like they have lots of exciting work ahead.
Andrew Ward himself has an interesting background. Now 43, the Saint John native went to work at Exhibition Park Raceway direct from High School, first for the Track and then with different stables on the backstretch. His Dad Jimmie Ward had raced the mare Irish Cheer at EPR in the late 1980's.
Andrew also found time to breed and campaign a pair of fillies about ten years ago. He, and silent partner Alan Ross, bred their mare Dies Morning Glory p,3,2:04.2h to Hugh Baird's stud Carlspur two successive years. First they got AA's Glory (short for Andrew and Alan one would guess) and then Carl's Glory. The former was a serious stake performer, putting $55,000 on her card over the two Maritime summers. She took a 1:56.3 CDP mark at three, winning 5 major stakes with driver Gilles Barrieau.
Carl's Glory, one year younger, raced some "A" stakes as a sophomore before, like her sister, being sold to the US. Both mares went on to race well, earning about $130,000 each, and are the second and third richest of the 21 Carlspur products. Andrew, who trained both fillies, learned his craft well from EPR horsemen Ross MacDonald, Jody Hennessey and Hugh Baird. As New Brunswick racing declined he wanted to stay with the standardbreds, so decided seven years ago to relocate to PEI. Initially employed with the Earl Watts operation in Wiltshire he moved about four years ago to the Weatherbie Stable at CDP.
Andrew has married a Junior High School teacher since coming to PEI, and appears quite content with the Island way of life. After gaining experience in an A A partnership it only seems natural to try the W W connection. To this juncture the Weatherbie/Ward union has been doing very, very well, and who knows --- the best could be yet to come.
