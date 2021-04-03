Ontario's newest sire is creating a buzz around the London area and that buzz has actually spread towards the Maritimes as well. "The main reason we brought him to Ontario was that he checked every box..." says co-owner Greg Gangle. "He has an incredible maternal line, world class performances on the racetrack and has already produced 7 in 1:53 or faster from just 16 starters. I spoke with Mark MacDonald about the horse and he agreed that Ontario would be a great spot for him."
I remember Sunfire Blue Chip turning for home in the 2016 edition of the Molson Pace... "Could this be the one for Mark?" was the call as MacDonald had set fractions, with him, of 26.3, 55.2 and 1:23 - only to miss by a neck and finish second to a pocket-sitting Evenin Of Pleasure in a 1:50.3 track record. Mark has been a long-time contending driver in London's signature event, but has yet to win it.
"We wanted to stand him for a fee that would attract every type of breeder," says Gangle. "He’s done incredible from a limited opportunity and we want to give him the best opportunity possible. The Ontario program is second to none."
So what about 'the buzz' stretching towards the Maritimes? "We're receiving a number of bookings from Maritime breeders - which I didn’t originally expect... I think the success of Dreamfair Zenfire certainly helps and obviously Sunfire had been incredible on the half-mile oval. Him standing for an affordable price of just $2,500 helps as well... Wade Sorrie, Bo Ford and Brock MacEachern are just a small sample of breeders supporting the stallion from down that way."
Catching up with top P.E.I. horseman, Marc Campbell, he says last year's Maritime champion mare Dreamfair Zenfire was a great addition to his stable... "What can I say about Zenny...? The MacLeod's (Ryan and Everett) approached us last winter to find them a decent horse - so we talked them into a mare - hoping for one to compete in the Open Mares series," explains Campbell. "Our close friend, Bo Ford, brought this mare (then racing in Ontario for trainer Travis Cullen) to our attention and it would take some time, but we ended up negotiating a private purchase price and the rest is history."
Dreamfair Zenfire would win her first 2 starts, of 2020, in January for Team Cullen. It would then be almost 5 months before she'd resurface - this time for MCR Racing .. "She came up with a foot issue early last year and I think that helped in getting her for the price we did at the end of the day", notes Campbell.
Dreamfair Zenfire would debut for the MacLeod's and Campbell in early June and roll to an Open Mares win over Charlottetown in 1:56.3 - her first of 11 wins on Maritime soil last season. "She's a good-looking compact mare - no boots and very little head-gear. She races with a very low head and wears an open bridle", remarked Campbell. "She loves to leave the gate and then she'll settle right into you. And she'll race for anyone... " he says. "She's had a few different drivers with us, because I've rotated with Arc Light and those drivers have all loved her too..."
Now 5, Dreamfair Zenfire (Sunfire Blue Chip-Dreamfair Zenyatta-Rocknroll Havover) completed her 2020 season with a New Year's Eve victory for driver Adam Merner. Can the champion mare come right back in 2021? "We are very excited to see what she can do this coming season," says a proud Campbell. "She's put on some weight and appears to be very happy getting back to work. We'll look forward to training her back in the next week or so."
Sorrie Still Doing It Well
Young gun Austin Sorrie continues to excel here in Ontario... The recent 'Future Star' O'Brien Award winner drove 4 winners here last Friday at The Raceway at Western Fair District - including an impressive score aboard Dandy Idea for Hall of Fame horseman Bob McIntosh - as the mare would go right to her life mark of 1:57.4 after battling first-up for a long-ways.
Now in his fourth year of driving, the P.E.I. native's career average UDRS. is .239, but in 2021 his UDRS. that average has jumped up to .319. He's been hitting the top 3 with his horses in 73 of 159 starts - that's 45% for on the board finishes folks! This kid continues to do it and do it well in Ontario. The quality of horses he's been getting to drive has gone way up as well. I remember him first starting out here and there were plenty of $7,000 claimers he'd be listed on. I believe we'll see him listed aboard some Ontario Sires Stakes competitors this season - especially now that we see him being listed and winning on McIntosh horses. Keep it up kid!
