The beloved husband of 56 years to Carol (Anderson), and father to Ross and Greg, he was born January 12th, 1940, in Saint John, New Brunswick. He was a son of the late John F. and Irma (Farris) Galbraith.
Don had a long and accomplished career as a Standardbred (harness) horse trainer, developing dozens of top-class racehorses, stakes winners and Maritime champions. In an interview he once said, “What makes a better horse is that it’s got to have a good gait and manners, and most all the desire to win.” Like a good horse, Don was born with that desire to win, and through hard work, preparation and commitment to his sport, he achieved an exceptional level of success throughout a long and accomplished career.
Donnie, as he known, learned his first lessons in horsemanship as a young boy from the late Currie Wood in Saint John before eventually taking a job in his late teens with the Ohio based Grand Circuit stable of Hall of Fame Trainer/Driver Dick Buxton. While in Ohio he lived with his friend and fellow New Brunswicker Tom Scovil, who was Buxton’s Second Trainer. He absorbed the lessons he learned while working with these two top horsemen, and they had a lasting impact on the rest of his career.
Buxton recognized Don’s skill as a caretaker and entrusted him with top Free-For-All trotter Senator Frost. Donnie went on the road with Senator Frost as he campaigned on the grand circuit in some of the biggest races for trotters in the United States. One of his biggest thrills as a young man was when he flew on a cargo plane with Senator Frost to California to contest the 1960 American Classic Trot at Hollywood Park. With Buxton in the sulky, they easily won the $75,000 race in a time of 1:59/3, defeating a top field that included future Hall of Fame trotters Darn Safe and Su Mac Lad, as well as visiting French trotter Jamin.
Returning to Saint John after two years working for Buxton in the United States, he opened his own stable at Exhibition Park in 1962. Starting with Frisco Direct, a horse he purchased in the US, his stable soon grew and he started training horses for others, achieving early success with Lloyd McKinney’s June Jackson, who was Exhibition Park’s Horse of the Year in 1968.
Through his career, he established deep and long-lasting relationships with a small number of owners, most notably Gerry Lowe’s Gemini Hills Stable, Don and Willard Jenkins’ Loomcroft Stable and Hughie Fitzpatrick’s Clonmel Stable. He developed numerous champions for these owners, but more importantly he established friendships which lasted for decades.
Others who he had horses for included Mal McLaughlin, Tom MacMaster, Shannon Boomer, Albert Goodine and Andrea Dolan. Lessons learned on the Grand Circuit appealed to his owners, because Donnie kept an immaculate barn, their horses were well looked after, and always competitive.
Don focused exclusively on training in an era when many trainers usually drove their own stock. He once said in an interview “I did a couple of times,” (driving) “but not anymore. I do better getting the horse ready. I use the best drivers available.” Over the years he did just that, using some of the best this region had to offer as his regular drivers: Aubrey Wood, Mike Doyle, Tom Mason, Wally Hennessy, Steve Mahar, Ross MacDonald, Paul MacDonald, Danny O’Brian, Todd Trites and Gilles Barrieau. On the rare occasions when he was stabled or had horses racing outside of the Maritimes his regular drivers were Jimmy Doherty, John Hogan, Art MacInnis and Mike MacDonald.
Don won nearly every Maritime stake race on multiple occasions, along with many of the region’s Invitational and Free-for-all races, with many track record performances along the way. He was widely acknowledged as a “horsemen’s horseman”, and was well respected by other trainers, drivers, and breeders within the industry. Celebrated as “Trainer of the Year” several times at his home racetracks, he was twice nominated on the national level as Canada’s “Trainer of the Year” for his commitment to excellence and his expertise in selecting, and then developing, young horses into top performers.
A modest man, he was always quick to attribute his success to the owners who entrusted him with good horses, along with the skill and hard work of the grooms and drivers who worked for him.
Notable horses he developed into top performers over the years are too numerous to list, but going back through the years some of his favorites include Harold’s Son, Henry Breeze, June Jackson, Medina Lobell, Keen Andy, Rapid Bye Bye, Fitz Jewel, Shalom Arly, Gemini Jewel, Gemini Jade, Risk Factor, Uta’s Smokey, Courtney Bay, Charlotte’s Groovy, Head Over, Gemini Ginger, Busy Shopper, Swift Risk, Radiant Skipper, Gemini Gazelle, Clonmel Patterson, How’s She Cuttin, Dexter’s Lion, and the horse he will always be associated with, Maritime champion Gemini Risk.
In addition to his wife Carol, Don is survived by his sons Ross (Krista) and Greg (Shawn); and his five grandchildren: James Galbraith, John Galbraith, Ashley (Ian) Morrison, Alex Galbraith, and Caitlyn Galbraith; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
In keeping with his wishes, a private interment has taken place in Ocean View Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, remembrances to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Society, or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.