Gentry Seelster and Mark Pezzarello

Gentry Seelster and Mark Pezzarello winning last July at Northside.

 (Tanya Romeo photo)
Shane Ryan

Mr Consistency, Gentry Seelster, took home top honors at the 2022 Cape Breton Island Horseowner's Association awards night held on February 11th at the Royal Canadian Legion in Dominion. Gentry Seelster racked up six wins on the season, and added nine second place finishes and four thirds for trainer Ian MacNeil, and co-owners Joseph and Bernie MacNeil. Gentry Seelster also paced the fastest mile of the season, winning at the Downs in 1:56 while earning $8624.00

Team MacNeil completed a sweep of the top awards, with Kiss Me I'm Irish taking home aged pacing mare of the year for the second straight year in a row. Kiss Me I'm Irish had a 26-7-6-4 summary with a season's best win in 1:56.4 and earnings of $8890 for the same connections as Gentry Seelster. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.