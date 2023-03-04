Mr Consistency, Gentry Seelster, took home top honors at the 2022 Cape Breton Island Horseowner's Association awards night held on February 11th at the Royal Canadian Legion in Dominion. Gentry Seelster racked up six wins on the season, and added nine second place finishes and four thirds for trainer Ian MacNeil, and co-owners Joseph and Bernie MacNeil. Gentry Seelster also paced the fastest mile of the season, winning at the Downs in 1:56 while earning $8624.00
Team MacNeil completed a sweep of the top awards, with Kiss Me I'm Irish taking home aged pacing mare of the year for the second straight year in a row. Kiss Me I'm Irish had a 26-7-6-4 summary with a season's best win in 1:56.4 and earnings of $8890 for the same connections as Gentry Seelster.
A large crowd was on hand to recognize the best of 2022 and welcome our evening's guest speaker, the queen of Canadian harness racing Clare MacDonald. Clare recounted her storied career from starting her driving career at age 17, to discussing some of her best stakes stars and the history of the family breeding operation at West River Stock Farm. Clare and husband Kenny have been a fixture on the Atlantic Sire Stakes trail for decades, producing multiple champions.
Horse Awards
Runaway Mystery, a former Horse of the Year at Northside, took home the iron horse of the year award, hitting the board in 16 of 26 starts. Dellas Playboy captured the most improved Horse of the Year, winning five of sixteen starts for owner George Della Valle, including a life's best 2:00.1 and won the Celtic Financial Series final. Red Rum She Wrote was recognized for most wins in 2022 with nine for owner and driver Martin Bates.
Elm Grove Quiggly took home three year old pacing colt of the year, winning seven of sixteen starts, including a sizzling 1:54.3 win at Charlottetown for owners Larry Snow and Henry Poswiata. Debra Rankin's Whosyourfather is the top three year old filly, winning six times in 2022 and earning $15,509, while racing the Maritime stakes trail.
Roman Raven was recognized as top two year old pacing colt, earning just over $13,000 from just seven starts with his lone victory in 2:05, while Joyful Lady is the top two year old filly after winning three of her six starts at Northside, including a life's best 2:02.2 win for owner Dave Ratchford.
Kiss Me I'm Irish won her second consecutive Mare of the Year, sponsored by Visions of Venus, after winning seven of twenty six starts on the season for trainer Ian MacNeil and co-owners Joseph and Bernie MacNeil.
Horsepeople Awards
A number of horse people were recognized for their achievements in 2022, including a pair of drivers for outstanding achievement awards. Greg Sparling surpassed $1,000,000 in career earnings in October, while Kevin Bailey registered his 750th career driving win also in October.
Raylene Lewis was honored with the Gwen Struthers Memorial Award, the President's award went to Celtic Financial Solutions, while Danny Morrison was the recipient of the senior horseman award.
Henry Poswiata is the Standardbred Canada Horseowner of the year, while Brynn White was the junior owner of the year. The Debbie Seynour groom awards were won by Eddie Brookman, Diana Buffett and Fred Burns, with junior groom awards going to Angela Camilli and Kendall Nearing.
Donnie Rankin to Hall of Fame
With 4781 career driving wins and almost $20,000,000 in career earnings, veteran driver Donnie Rankin was the lone inductee into the Hall of Fame in 2022. Donnie started his career in Sydney before moving on to Ontario where he continues to train and drive at several tracks. Donnie also has 1566 training wins and close to $9.000.000 in training earnings. Some of Donnie's horses over the years included Sun Skipper, Donmar Gussie, Gambling Dick, Holly Blossom, Royal Banner, Keystone Dagger, Peter Pokey, Night Scooter and Donmar Rain.
In our next edition we will do some number crunching and look at some stats from 2022 to look for some trends to help us all with some handicapping in 2023. Until our next edition we extend to our readers good luck, good racing, good training and good handicapping.
