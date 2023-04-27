He has never had to stray far from his roots, making 320 acres of fertile Prince Edward Island soil more than adequate for his family needs. And that would involve a commitment to two of the products his native province is known for --- potatoes and horses. The Riley family traces those roots to 1790 when William Riley and his pregnant bride set sail from Northern Ireland. Unfortunately William died during the lengthy voyage, with his young widow delivering a male child after settling in Malpeque.
George Riley's life started modestly enough in the Kensington "suburb" of Baltic. He completed a grade ten education in Summerside followed by a summer teacher training course at Prince of Wales College in Charlottetown. While helping his father Bruce with their 100 acre mixed farm he received the call to teach a half year at the small Claremont school (18 students). The next year he was hired to teach at the bigger Norboro school (42 students).
It was 1952 when George would purchase his first standardbred, a mare he used solely for travelling the four miles from Baltic to Claremont. Like many in the Kensington area, home to three racetracks, he had exposure to harness racing through relatives like his maternal grandfather George Clark and his aunt who was married to Ralph Somers, owner of the Mapco Stables. They raced trotter Lady Lakeburn and fast class pacer Hedgewood Chief among others in the 1960's and seventies.
After one and a half years teaching, 19 year old George made a dramatic life change...he bought a farm and got married. He was able to secure financing from the Kensington branch of the Bank of Nova Scotia, mainly due to his inherent optimistic nature. When the Manager asked whether he thought he could make a go of it he answered "No, I know I can." The loan was quickly approved with the Manager's comments that optimists usually succeed while pessimists rarely do.
Later that summer of 1954 he married Juanita Campbell of Desable, PEI, a horse loving lady from the family that owned broodmare Teenie Aubrey, dam of Ma Poulton's stake winning pacer Jolly Dick. The industrious Juanita was a tremendous partner both in farm work and later their standardbred nursery. Like his forebear William, George fathered only one child, a son David born in 1955. This family addition would also pay big dividends in the labour pool.
While George Riley started with only 90 acres to mix farm in Hamilton, PEI (neighboring community to Baltic), he eventually expanded by incorporating his father's 100 acres and the purchase of a neighboring 130 acre farm. At 320 acres, and specialized in growing Elite # 1 seed potatoes, Riley Farms became the largest of it's kind in the Garden Province.
The Standardbred Story
For $75 in 1966 George Riley bought himself a broodmare. Babe Gallon, by legendary Island trotter Dean Gallon, who had been injured in a wire fence entanglement, and could not race. Her breeding to Ted Genesee produced a stud colt he named Centennial Ted, as 1967 was Canada's Centennial year, and the formation of the Atlantic Standardbred Breeders Association. In 1969 Centennial Ted, owned by George and campaigned by Juanita's cousin John "Buddy" Campbell, set a Maritime trot record of 2:18.4 at Truro while garnering USTA District Ten two year old trot honors. His summary that summer of 16--8-6-1 for earnings of $2,419 just nosed out Dr. George Bishop's Darn Good Deal 18--6-8-4 ($2,397)
And as George recalls "I thought this was easy, a champion trotter with a half sister ready to train, and a yearling colt that had sold well ($6,000) at the Truro Sale." However, 1970 was to be a completely different story. A persistent quarter crack limited Centennial Ted to one start while his Stormy Song sister Babes Melody did not make the races. Centennial Ted would be the only winner from Babe Gallons eight foals.
Thats My David, the Primo colt purchased by teacher Jack Murphy did go on to be a regional champion in the hands of Dave Pinkney, taking 1971 District Ten honours. George had bought his dam Bonnie Wilken at a Truro mixed Sale, and although she produced another four foals for the Rileys, none would make it. Such can be the frustration for breeders.
During the 1970's George Riley was to enlarge his breeding operation to include the stallion business as well. In partnership with Buddy Campbell he stood the nonwinning Sabanero, a nicely pedigreed son of Thorpe Hanover (Tar Heel), who had earned a meagre $180 at the track. Over six breeding seasons Sabanero sired 30 foals with only six to take records. His richest was Tomwood Fund Raiser at $11,192. There were four in 2:10, but not enough to attract broodmares, with 8 foals his biggest crop from the first year.
Nonetheless, George the optimist was not to be discouraged. A third broodmare Lively Liss did show some promise as she produced eight winners from 10 foals. Her best was Party To Knight, a $3,600 yearling who took a 2:01.2f record. His trot bred pacing broodmare J M Siesta also elevated things after she cleared the court of Sabanero. Her Knightly Blue Chip daughter Siesta Night, a Sale of the East bid in, was a three year old Rothmans winner for the Riley's in 1986, ringing up over $33,000 from two years of racing.
However, it was to be the stallion Knightly Blue Chip (KBC) that established George Riley firmly in the breeding business. A chance meeting with Alfred Moellar of Charlotte Ranch in the fall of 1980 provided George with his fortuitous breeding break, Alfred had purchased the big muscular son of leading sire Most Happy Fella from trainer Skip Lewis of Florida. Knightly had carved out modest racing credentials of 3,2:00.2h and $66,594 over two seasons. He won 7 of 16 races and did compete in New York stake action.
The astute Moellar, whose beautiful farm property was located remotely outside Sussex, NB, realized in 1981 that his young stallion would have the best chance by residing closer to bigger broodmare numbers. Semen transportation had not yet been authorized. He asked Mr Riley if he was interested in standing KBC at his Hamilton farm, and as they say, the rest is history.
Knightly Blue Chip fathered 47 foals that first season, and would continue to sire another three crops from his PEI base. For that fourth season 138 mares came calling, resulting in 70 foals, his largest crop. When those first youngsters hit the tracks in 1984 they quickly drew attention. Colts like stake winning record setter Charlottes Blazer (2:02h) and Big D (2:02.2h) led the way, bolstered by another six juveniles in 2:08.
Broodmare Boost
The Riley's would also derive benefit by breeding their own mares to KBC. Following the Siesta Night Rothmans win in '86 O Happy Knight was the Atlantic Sires Stake (ASS) 3 y/o filly champion in 1987 with her full brother Happy Day O (renamed Fire Valley) topping the 1988 PEI Sale at $13,100.
By my rough count Riley Farms has owned over 30 broodmares between 1965 and 2015, raising about 160 foals. Two of their products earned over $300,000, they being Cam Country and Little Quick, both taking sub 1:53 records. Little Quick by Quality Blue Chip had the distinction of being Maritime bred and racing through age fourteen.
Mighty Sassy by Arcane Hanover was another sub 1:53 homebred that enriched the Riley bank account by $134,000. Her dam Avalon Bunny (B G's Bunny) gave them 14 foals with five in two minutes. Other top broodmares were Windsun Athena (Run the Table) who had all 13 foals be winners with ten in 2:02. In 2010 her Force of Life daughter Forthena was the two year old ASS champion. Another farm product Port Storm became the first Maritime bred freshman to break the two minute barrier in 1986 with a 1:59.3 score over Champlain Raceway's big five eighths mile oval.
Following the departure of KBC, returned to Charlotte Ranch by his owner in late 1984, George sought to find a replacement. Sample Fella, a 1:55.1 record son of Most Happy Fella, was obtained on lease in 1987 from New York owners. This winner of $232,000 had sired six crops in New York state, where his popularity had fallen from over 100 mares initially to 21 in 1986. Closer study reveals Sample Fella did not produce enough early speed to satisfy breeders, having only 17 two year old winners from his first 133 foals. Unfortunately for the Rileys, his five Maritime crops repeated the same story, not enough stake success, and the first year courting of 71 mares fell to 16 in 1991.
For the 1992 breeding season Riley Farms leased Conditional, an $850,000 winning son of Tyler B , making him a grandson of Most Happy Fella, for their stallion station. This proven race performer bred 36 mares that spring before suffering colic and a ruptured bowel. He died at the AVC in May of that year, leaving behind 22 foals born in '93. Like the recently ill fated Steelhead Hanover his one crop made a lasting impression.
From that partial crop of 22 that foaled thirty years ago Conditional has credit for six in 2:00 and three $100,000 winners. They were led by Nu Condition (the richest), Mr Private (fastest at 1:52.4), Could Be Magic and his best mare Woodmere Connie at $99,000. Twenty of them raced (91%) with 16 of the 22 being winners (73%). His loss was a significant setback for Maritime breeding.
Other stallions to spend time with the Rileys were Armbro Lynx (one season) and Largo, both sent over from Charlotte Ranch. The latter, a 1:51 son of the incomparable Cam Fella, was a tremendous sire for the region from the late 1990's to 2012, his final eight seasons being spent on PEI. From his 281 Maritime bred foals 80% were starters with 17 earning over $100,000. These are extremely impressive numbers for regional sires.
Riley broodmares benefited greatly from Largo blood. Larshegoes, a foal of 2006, was a very successful stake performer at two and three for Clare MacDonald, while her two full siblings broke 2:00 at three and Larhegoes, a paternal half brother from Avalon Bunny pushed his career bankroll over $180,000.
George Riley's biggest disappointment in his stallion shed would be the highly credentialed Rayson Hanover. This handsome son of Big Towner (remember Drop Off and Hunterstown) had a 1:50.4 speed tab and race earnings over $800,000. What more could one want in a Maritime sire?
However, over eight Island breeding seasons (2001 - 08) he sired 142 foals with only 52% being winners. His popularity went from 46 foals in 2002 to a paltry 2 in 2007. His average earnings per foal stands at $12,159, surprising when compared to other sires of the same era --- Drop Off $31,779, Arcane Hanover $21,787 and Western Success $18,760.
In his younger days George Riley did it all in the harness game, including colt breaking, training and race driving. In 1974, after getting the hoof problems resolved, he reined 7 y/o trotter Centennial Ted to a life best 2:12.1 at the CDP on an Old Home Week Friday afternoon. This was one tick of the watch quicker then Joe Hennessey's win the very next race with soon to be famous Miramichi Clarence. George's final race drive came twenty years later in 1994 when he teamed his mare Surfside Almahurst to a 2:04.3 victory at Summerside in a $400 Open event.
The past few years George has remained active on the training side, campaigning homebreds George and Heart and Soul from his SRW base. The latter, a 2013 son of Western Hanover, is Mr Riley's all time favorite horse. He was the last foal to drop at Riley Farms, and in the talented hands of Clare MacDonald was a real force in Maritime stakes, winning 13 of 27 colt races over two years for $73,000. He set 2 y/o track records at both CDP and Summerside.
Heart and Soul's frequent wins were somewhat complicated by an apparent dislike for winner circle pictures, necessitating his being unhooked from the bike to prevent potential upsets. When the gelding was retired last fall it also meant the end for George Riley's standardbred career. The gallant equine warrior, 38 times a winner for over $130,000, along with stable mate George p,4,1:58.3h, now enjoy life at Sheila Lowther's Confederation Stables in Seven Mile Bay outside Summerside. It seems a fitting reward for meritorious service.
After selling the remainder of the farm property in 2016 George and Earith Riley continued racing horses with the Clare MacDonald Stable. Dusty Lane Westy had a successful two year old campaign and filly Cheeky Cherry was very good at three. That mare, now aged eight, recently won in 1:56.1 at Northville Downs in Michigan, boosting career money over $103,000.
The real "coup de grace" for George though was his good fortune in obtaining Up Helly AA (Armbro Barrister) at the Atlantic Classic Sale that Covid year of 2020. The successful bidder at $20,000 had to bail out after his other two partners held firm to their agreed plan to not exceed a $15,000 investment. George had Clare look the colt over, and after her report in the affirmative, he offered to settle the sale's bill, much to the anxious bidders relief.
Up Helly AA went on to dominate regional trot stake action for two years. With Clare's husband Ken at the controls the youngster won 9 of ten dashes at two for $43,000 and Maritime Horse Of the Year honors. Last season the Greg MacKenzie bred recorded another $43,000 while taking 8 of 13. Sold to the US for a "substantial sum" the four year old now competes in a $50,000 claimer class at Yonkers. His last three charts have been sub 1:57, with lifetime earnings approaching six figures.
The biggest downside to George Riley's 87 year life would be the 1996 death of wife Juanita from colon cancer. It all happened rather quickly, and despite a trip to the St Margaret's cancer center in Toronto, nothing of benefit could be offered. George, an elder at Princetown United like his father before him, has not been back to that church since the devastating loss. "My faith was broken after losing Juanita, and I have not returned for a service, although I continue to support them financially" he stated. He did marry again in 1997, reuniting with a former girlfriend of his teenage years, Earith MacDonald, who was a divorcee.
Industry Involvement
George Riley has enjoyed tremendous success in life, especially with the standardbreds, and has given much back in return. Organizational positions he has held have been numerous, such as VP of the Prince County Horsemans Association, member on the ASBA Sales Committee, VP of PEI Harness Racing Industry Association, Chairman Maritime Provinces Harness Racing Commission and a Director of Standardbred Canada with inclusion on their Executive Committee. It has been quite a ride.
The biggest contribution Mr Riley made to PEI racing was probably a meeting he had in late 2002 with then Island Premier Pat Binns. George has been a lifelong supporter of the Progressive Conservatives, and while serving as the Malpeque Association President had been chair of the Hon Angus MacLean's federal campaign. Premier Binns was reported to be "on the fence" with regards to having Atlantic Lotto take over the two Island racetracks. Over the ninety minute meeting the persuasive Mr Riley stressed the necessity of marrying harness racing with casino action, and called in all his political chips. Thankfully, the Premier, with continuing pressure from the late horseman Bert Honkoop and cabinet members Mike Currie and Mitch Murphy, was willing to accept the proposal.
As a result of this decision PEI has been able to continue moving ahead on the standardbred scene. This Province now stands second to only gargantuan Ontario in Standardbred Canada membership, stallion and annual foal numbers. Sadly, with a similar strategy, our big sister province Nova Scotia could do the same, but their time is slowly slipping away.
George and Earith will now just be harness fans. The trophy case in their Summerside home is bursting with beautiful pieces, despite George having given many horse statues back to the local group, where only a plaque needs to be changed to cut costs. Son David, longtime partner in Riley Farms and the last to carry the William Riley name, now resides in Bedford, NS where two of his three daughters live. Second oldest Carolyn became Miss Gold Cup and Saucer in 2020 when Gilles Barrieau reined Canaco Simon to a 1:56.3 triumph.
Yes, there are many fond memories to savour, and a multitude of winner circle pictures to review for the former Horseman of the Year and two time Glen Kennedy Breeder Award winner. George and Earith presently enjoy good health, remaining very active while eagerly looking forward to more harness racing socialization and visits home from their three great grandchildren. When one travels through life as an eternal optimist, there is very seldom a regretful day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.