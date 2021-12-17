Stratford’s Mike Pollard has been in the race game longer than he likes to remember having campaigned top class horses like Clic K and Balanchine at Maritime tracks although primarily at Charlottetown and with much success. Balanchine boasted a life record of 1:49:4, banked $780,000 while racing high end claimers and near the top class at Mohawk and Yonkers; he was 2nd in the Governors Plate for Ron Matheson, a solid local top class or Preferred pacer who never raced after a 2016 spill at Charlottetown. Clic K was a handsome chestnut horse that could leave like a runner and travelled in the Maritime Invitational circuit. Clic k banked over $378,000 took his record of 1:50:1 in beating the $30,000 class at Mohawk for driver Anthony Macdonald and trainer Corey Johnson. He was a handy horse especially on the half-mile track winning the Johnny Conroy at Truro in 1:55 upsetting DG’s Camme and took the 2016 Old Home Week Premiers Pace in a sizzling 1:54; in addition he travelled around the region winning an Invitational at Inverness for driver Red Doucet. These two horses gave owner Mike Pollard many happy memories.
As much fun as he had with the chestnut speedster Clic K and with Balanchine, he often thought about getting involved in the Atlantic Sire stakes which raced for much more money than the Invitational ranks. He approached veteran trainer Ron Matheson who had campaigned Clic K and Balanchine about his ownership change in tactics and while Ron was interested, he had just come off an injury and had a barn full of horses which prompted Pollard to look elsewhere. The owner of Pollard Roofing approached Mike McGuigan about going to the 2019 yearling sale with him and recommending a colt or filly. The duo liked a colt from the Woodmere Farms consignment from the second crop of Rollwithitharry a classy Yonkers Raceway pacer that Bruce Wood purchased privately from trainer-driver Dan Dube.
Car dealer Charlie MacLellan came along as a partner and they shelled $13,000 for Woodmere Alvin, a colt out of the appropriately named Alittleeastermagic. In his 2020 stakes debut at Summerside, Alvin was a bang-up 2nd to sensational Woodmere Stealdeal in 1:57:1 for a purse of $12,880 racing against a very tough field that also included 3rd place finisher Bettim Again. On August 19, 2020 during Old Home Week, trainer-driver McGuigan was again a bang-up 2nd in 1:56:4, charted in 1:57 as Dusty Lane Goliath took that $12,880 Atlantic Sire stake division in a tight finish. He was back in the Charlottetown winners circle a month later winning a September overnight event with ease for Corey MacPherson, a tune-up of sorts for the October 18 Maritime Breeders at Truro @ $15,000.
In this one, the McGuigan trained colt was at his best stepping to a new lifetime best of 1:56:2 and the lions share of the purse, a fine way to close out his 2020 season. For the season Alvin boasted a summary of 13 starts 3-3-2, $25,581, a terrific season against arguably the best group of two year old pacers ever in the Atlantic provinces.
During the off-season, Charlie MacLellan sold his share to Pollard who felt Alvin could hold his own against the sophomore class reduced slightly when Bettim Again shipped to the Ontario circuit for the first half of the Atlantic Sire stake campaign. Alvin was in the money in his first six non-stake 2021 starts but wasn’t firing like McGuigan thought he should, so he made the decision to race the colt free-legged, without hobbles. It was an Atlantic B stake event at Truro, July 17th, and Woodmere Alvin routed this class winning off by himself in 1:53:2, a Maritime and track record for a free-legged pacer.
In his next three stake starts, two A division efforts and the O’Brien Gold, Alvin was 2-3-4 chasing home colts like Dusty Lane Goliath, Woodmere Stealdeal, Rotten Ronnie and Elliot Moose driven on most occasions by McGuigan but more often later in the year by Corey MacPherson. In the Atlantic Breeders Crown event, October 17th at the CDP Woodmere Alvin came up with a creditable effort, a solid 4th in the $25,000 race against Woodmere Stealdeal, Rotten Ronnie and Elliot Moose charted in 1:54:3.
In the final test of the year the $7800 Don and George Turner Memorial stake at Truro Raceway on November 14th, McGuigan followed the two year old standout Woodmere Stealdeal most of the way rallying in deep stretch to upset the 1-9 favorite in a sizzling 1:55:2. It is a credit to trainer McGuigan who made the decision to race the colt free-legged and for the keeping the colt in top form from mid-May to mid-November, a tough act against such a star studded cast of three year olds.
Alvin was sold shortly after his stakes win and is now in the care of Deborah Daquet at Yonkers Raceway for the D Racing Stable. In his first start at Yonkers in a $20,000 event, Alvin was bet down to 2-1 but broke stride sitting fourth heading to the third marker for driver Jason Bartlett.
Alvin has shown that he can handle the half-mile tracks so I’d look for continued success at Yonkers where his daddy Rollwithitharry and owner Dan Dube campaigned for so many years.
Alvin, however, was not the only Pollard-McGuigan pacer that enjoyed a successful season.
Once again the team stayed with a yearling from the Bruce Wood consignment to the 2020 Atlantic Classic Sale and came away with Woodmere Bankroll, a son of Rollwithitharry and he didn’t disappoint. The two year old stepped to a record of 1:59:2 and banked $14,800 but has since been sold to Ed and Ralph Harvey of Truro, Nova Scotia.
At the October, 2021 Atlantic Classic Sale at Crapaud, Pollard and McGuigan were back looking over the Woodmere Farm babies and landed Hip #55, Woodmere Skyline, (Rollwithithharry- Skylark Hanover) a brother to the top mare Woodmere Skyroller p, 1;53:2h, a multiple stakes winning mare who has since been racing at Mohawk Raceway in Ontario. The mare took her record here over the CDP half-mile track and there’s a good chance she can crack 1:50 at Mohawk given the right conditions. Pollard parted with $41,000 to land the good looking Skylane but they didn’t stop there; they next shelled $18,000 for hip #59, Southview Striker, a Malicious brother to stakes winners Southview Spirit and Southview Skye.
Prominent Nova Scotia owner Tom Hollis, a familiar figure at Maritime tracks, has joined partnership with Pollard on these two yearlings and he is no stranger to the winners circle. Like other owners, they are hoping for plenty of racing luck.
There are no shortcuts in the harness racing game, horses must be out getting in their work, and Mike McGuigan has been told that over and over again by his dad Len “Barney” McGuigan. Aside from the two owned by Mike Pollard, Mike has in training J J Patrick for Marc “Pip” Gallant of Summerside, and a trio of horses for Jamie Whelan including Check Your Source,p,2, 1:58 ($25,400) co-owned by Glen Dunn, Whelan’s trotter Headline Howie,t,2, 2:03:2 ($18,158) and a two year old co-owned by Brian Foley and Len “Barney” McGuigan called Gin and Tonic (Source of Pride).
Looking back at 2021, the boys experienced much success from a small group of two year olds; but that’s what can happen when a two year old is managed correctly, has the necessary jogging and training foundation, and “ racing luck”. Mike Pollard and Mike McGuigan are hoping for a repeat performance, and it could happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.