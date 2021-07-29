Will we get to see Round three? The three year colt battle between last year's undefeated Woodmere Stealdeal and giant killer Dustylane Goliath, who snapped the Stealdeal's undefeated at streak at Summerside two weeks ago may continue this Saturday when the Atlantic Sire Stakes for three year old colts and geldings lands at Northside Downs on July 24th.
While the two giants may not enjoy drawing in against one another, it has been great for race fans and I certainly am hoping that both come to the Regent St. oval and get to do battle once again. Either way the racing will be great and once again another three year old track record may be in jeopardy with the right conditions and the right draw. The stakes racing this year has been fantastic and speed has been the name of the game.
Southwind Ricardo Snaps Streak
Southwind Ricardo battled back in the stretch to nip Johnnie Jack in a win photo, snapping the pacers three race win streak in 1:58.3 as part of a nine race card held on July 17th. Mark Pezzarello cleared early leader Accelerator with Southwind Ricardo well before the opening quarter and would lead the rest of the way with the eight year old gelding, who would score his 40th lifetime win.
Southwind Ricardo withstood a challenge at the half from Hotlikewasabi before dealing with a three wide move from Johnnie Jack off the final turn. The two pacers would match strides all the way to the wire with Southwind Ricardo winning by a head. Accelerator would find racing room late to finish third, followed by Hotlikewasabi, Runway Mystery and Elm Grove Ocean. Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis are the winning owners. Pezzarello had a driving triple on the day, opening up the program with newcomer Shadowcross Hooper, who picked up his first career win in 2:04.3 for owners Richie and Sandra O'Donnell. Gentry Seelster would win his fourth from five starts in 2021, winning in 2:00.1 over Eastview Dexter and Bet On Art for owners Ian, Joseph and Bernie MacNeil.
Greg Sparling led all drivers on the day with four wins. Kiss Me I'm Irish in 1:58.4, Windermere Rebecca in 2:05.1, Dusty Lane Westy in 2:02.4, and Rocky Western in 2:01. Sparling and Pezzarello now are tied with seven wins each as top dash win drivers at the Downs on the season through five race dates. Other winners on the afternoon included Keep A Secret for John Willie Beaton in 2:00.4 and Bank Of Dad for Gerard Kennedy in 2:01.
Three In A Row for Johnnie Jack
Johnnie Jack stretched his win streak to three, leading all the way to win in 1:57.4 for the fastest mile of a nine race card held on July 10th. Ryan Campbell drove the four year old to the two length victory over Accelerator, with Hotlikewasabi third in the six horse field. Travis Campbell is the winning owner and trainer. Campbell had two wins on the day. His other victory came aboard Jetster, who scored his first win on the season in 1:59 for owner Jamie Struthers.
Ardon Mofford and Harold LeBlanc Jr also checked with driving doubles. Mofford guided Dellas Playboy to a 2:02.2 win for George Della Valle, before rallying Finer Things from fourth at the half to prevail in 2:01.4 for the Wouldn’t Say No Stable. LeBlanc's wins came with Howmac Napoleon, who snapped Gentry Seelster’s win streak, getting up in the final strides to win in 2:02.4 for owners Ian MacKinnon, Joel LeBlanc, Harold LeBlanc and Brenda MacQueen. Runaway Mystery meanwhile led all the way to win in 2:01.3, a half length ahead of Wildcat Jet, with Cowboy Gilles 3rd, another five lengths back. LeBlanc shares ownership with Gussie Burns, Joel LeBlanc and Fred Burns.
Other winners on the afternoon included: Staytheblazes home in a maiden mark of 2:03.4 for Randy Getto, Lils Destiny in 2:05.2 for John Hawco, and Lil Beau Duke, his second in a row, for Jason MacNeil in 2:02.2. Fans wagered $11300 on the day.
We Are Watching Stew
Two year old He's Watching colt, Stew's Watching scored his second win in his second lifetime start, pacing in 1:55.1 in an OSS Grassroots division at Grand River on July 19th for Sylvain Fillion. His first start was a victory at Mohawk in stakes action from post 10, in 1:55. Dave Ratchford and trainer Ian Moore have another good one on their hands, with Ratchford telling me he may last week he may be the nicest two year old he has ever trained down. That is saying something from a horseman who broke and trained two time O'Brien award winner Century Farroh. Stew may be watching, but I certainly will be too!
In our next edition we will recap our stakes action and start looking ahead to Old Home Week 2021. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing and good handicapping.
