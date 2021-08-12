If you’ve been anywhere near Charlottetown or Summerside racetrack recently or even any of the matinee tracks, you will experience high excitement and electricity as the focus centers on what horses are coming for the Gold Cup and Saucer. Horsemen and horse fans have been going through that exercise ever since Dees Boy unloaded in front of the Macgregor barn just days before the first big race back in 1960.
Following the Covid rules and regulations, outside horses have been arriving here on the Island for the past week and it is almost certain that there will be at least two Gold Cup and Saucer Trials most likely to be raced on Saturday, August 14 and Monday, August 16. Of course, the number of horses that nominate into the Gold Cup and Saucer will dictate the number of Trials.
Unlike other years, there are a number of top Invitational horses in the Maritimes right now that could present a formidable and attractive Gold Cup and Saucer as was the case last year when the locally owned Time to Dance turned back two other regionally based horses Lisburn and Woodmere Ideal Art in a sizzling 1:51:4. Last week at Saint John, National Debt toyed with the Walter Dale field winning easily in 1:55 and change and he is headed to the Island for the Gold Cup and Saucer. Also on Saturday, Somewhere Fancy made his PEI debut in the evening card at the CDP against a tough $3400 Preferred field and the former Gold Cup and Saucer winner paced away from the field winning in 1:52:3, last panel in 27:2 for Marc Campbell and owner John Mehlenbacher of Oakville, Ontario.
Thanks to the great co-operation of Lee Drake and the folks at Red Shores, we have obtained the list of horses that have been nominated to the 2021 Gold Cup and Saucer. Our earlier deadline does not allow us to wait for the Tuesday draw, but the names of horses listed alphabetically on page 1 tell us that we are in for two great Gold Cup and Saucer Trials.
There will be other equine visitors arriving that’s a certainty and all of this suggests that race fans will be in for a terrific ten days of racing in the Kentucky of Canada. See you at the track.
The sizzling track record performances by Dustylanegoliath in 1:53 at EPR in Saint John and by Rotten Ronnie in 1:53:3 at North Sydney tells us just how far our Maritime breds have advanced in a decade. The Goliath horse is by the ill-fated Steelhead Hanover while Rotten Ronnie is by Malicious and those miles are not just stakes records but all-age track records. In addition to these two, the Blaine Thibeau bred Western Wish won a Gold stake in Ontario recently and that tells me the Atlantic Classic Sale will attract buyers and bidders from everywhere. More on this topic later, but good news for sure.
On the eve of Old Home Week, the local harness racing game lost two individuals that have been fixtures on the harness racing scene for fifty years or more. Mt Stewart native Clifford Affleck, the senior Presiding judge at Charlottetown and Summerside racetrack, passed away suddenly late week. Clifford was a well known and respected figure on the sports scene, a colorful on-ice hockey official at all levels for decades on the Island. He owned and raced horses at Island tracks and thirty years ago single-handedly oversaw the resurrection of the St Peters matinee track where Mark MacDonald began his harness racing career. Clifford took great pride in his grandson Zach MacEwen’s rise to the National Hockey League with Vancouver Canucks and one could sense the enormous pride and joy he had in Zach’s career.
Also, CDP regular for more than fifty years Vince Poulton passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Vince was a vastly under-rated driver, a close 3rd with Armbro Ultra Sonic in the 1981 Classic against the likes of Henry Butler and Sauls Pride. He was a patient developer of top young colts, two of the best, the 1970s standouts Hampton Hall and Rouge Baron. Red Shores Charlottetown staged a memorial tribute to Vince last Saturday, see photo below.
Prince Edward Island and indeed our partners in the harness racing game Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland are ideal breeding grounds for young up and coming harness racing stars. Youngsters like Austin Sorrie, Colin Kelly, Drew Neill, Ryan Desroche and others are making a name for themselves “up-country” but there were others on display closer to home.
On the Saturday card, Brady Sweet,18, from O’Leary gave Burn Out Hanover an impressive and confident drive winning in 1:54.1, his first win at Charlottetown. And then there’s Jaycob Sweet, another up and coming driver from O’Leary who already has eight wins in his first full season of driving against the big boys. Former golf star, Saul Lanigan of Montague also got his training career of to a fast start sending out his first winner Dam Lucky in 1:57 last Saturday. Also on the card, Truro’s young gun Ryder Rennison gave Don’t Ask Logan a smart steer winning in 1:55 and change. These boys come from harness racing families, and that’s always great to see. And let’s not forget rising Truro star Paul Langille who graduated from the Phil Pinkney school of harness racing, so you know he’s got a bright future. It’s great to see the young talent on display against tough competition.
