Red Shores Racetrack and Casino announced last week at an in-house press conference that Atlantic Lottery has partnered with Red Shores and increased the purse of the Gold Cup and Saucer to $100,000 which is sure to attract top class pacers from “up-country” for the event, one of the greatest attractions on the North America harness racing calendar. Since 1960, outside Invitational type horses have been the key to attracting race fans from all over Canada and the United States to Charlottetown, the Mecca for harness racing fans. Today the Gold Cup and Saucer is recognized as one of the harness racing’s great races similar to the prestigious Little Brown Jug and the purse increase to $100,000 will likely ensure that ample horses and owners will plan on traveling to Prince Edward Island for the August 20th horse race.
Also at the press conference, Julie Jamieson, Executive director of the PEI Harness Racing Industry announced that a Maritime Invitational Circuit has been set in place with an Enhanced purse set to be raced on the Grand circuit weekend. That race with the assortment of Grand circuit races could be a great market-place for outside buyers interested in purchasing horses from this region many of whom are holding their own and then some at the upper classes at major league race tracks on both sides of the border.
The other good news came with the announcement that a purse pool increase is in place for the 2022 harness racing season. This news has brought about an increase in owners trying to acquire horses for the upcoming season, the major problem is the huge increase in prices for horses that can compete here at Charlottetown. The trot series sponsored in part by Cam MacPhee’s J D Marine company is back on schedule and already we’ve seen a number of trot mares purchased with this series in mind. This is also a great venture for the long range health of the trot breed in the Maritimes, a vital component of any jurisdictional breeding program.
Earlier this month, the PEI Horse Owners Association secured the services of Canada’s 2021 O’Brien Driver of the Year James MacDonald and the Cam Fella 2018 Award winner Anthony MacDonald as co-guest speakers at the annual Awards Banquet set for Saturday, April 30th at the Charlottetown Hotel. James currently leads all Canadian drivers in money won to date and wins at Mohawk; brother Anthony who has more than 3500 wins lifetime as a driver is the owner of The Stable.Ca with around 120 horses in training excluding brood mares, yearlings new babies. While he drives most of his trotting horses from time to time in Ontario, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio where he has a satellite stable, Anthony spends most of his time looking after The Stable. Ca operation. He has been asked to speak at most of the major jurisdictions in Canada and the USA on the benefits of fractional ownership, and two years ago was invited by the harness racing folks in New Zealand and Australia to discuss ways of increasing the growth of harness racing “Down-Under”.
Pompano Park, Florida
Era ends; A Sad Ending for the Sunshine State
I saw a picture on Easter Sunday of Wally Hennessey looking out over Pompano Park, Florida racetrack on the eve of the 19 race card, the final race card ever in the Sunshine State. Despite hefty wagering numbers, over a $1,000,000 on its key weekly nights, harness racing will never be seen at Pompano as the demolition crews anxiously wait on the sidelines. Hennessey, Pompano’s top driver for the past twenty years, won the final race at the Florida track scoring with Beach Forecast in 1:50:4. The handle for the final ever card at Pompano topped $1.4 million, 3rd highest in the track’s history. When the state introduced the Decoupling bill two years ago, it meant that the casinos no longer needed the co-operation of the racetrack to run the card games, roulette and one arm bandits.
Harness Racing Industry Associations everywhere are aware of the Pompano Park situation and should always be on the guard of such actions that may harm the harness racing industry anywhere. Ontario recently introduced 12 or so independent sportsbooks to compete with Ontario lottery, taking some betting dollars away from the OLC and thus hurting the harness racing industry. These new 12 sites or so do not offer harness racing on the menu, but the government should be taxing them to ensure the safety of the horse racing industry. How much this will hurt the harness racing handle remains to be seen. The horse farms and the Agricultural folks should be demanding a cut of the action from the independent sportsbooks-gaming sites.
Qualifiers Set for CDP and SRW
Julie Jamieson, executive director of the PEI Industry Association, sends along word that qualifying race dates have been released. CDP starts on April 30th at 12:00 noon, and Summerside follows with qualifying races on May 1st also at 12:00 noon. CDP is back again on May 3rd at 6:30 in the evening.
Ken Murphy, Reese Williams In SRW Awards Night Spotlight
Ken Murphy and Reese Williams came away with major awards at Summerside’s Awards Banquet on April 16 and veteran announcer Vance Cameron was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Trophy.
