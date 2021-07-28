My late Uncle Ed Doyle was a long-time supporter of harness racing in Summerside, P.E.I. For years he could be found on the main level of the grandstand - close to the canteen - watching, wagering and socializing... In his late living years - I'd see his truck parked on the backside during the races - maybe a little too proud to have his friends, around the track, see him fading.
I myself always enjoyed watching the live action from the old grandstands of the SRW and CDP. Now I find myself parking on the backside in Summerside and cheering from the lower and upper turns of Charlottetown. I'm not fading (hopefully), but I do enjoy those locations and the up-close contact with the participants from those vantage points.
My main goal this summer was to celebrate my Mom's 88th Birthday 'back home' - there was nothing else that led my list of things to do - being with her, after being pretty much locked down for fifteen months, was my number one priority!
"Wanna go watch a few races with me?", I asked... "Sure - that sounds like fun!", she replied...
It'd be a little more than forty years ago that she'd invite me to tag along with her to Summerside Raceway and it would be a life-changer - in an instant - for me. I fell in love with the horses - just like that.
Coming full circle - here we were watching from the backside in Summerside on her Birthday... "I've never watched the races from here before," she says. "I'm either here or in the barns watching," I say to her.
A number of drivers go by and say hi - I can tell she's enjoying her evening at the races... Then we see the trotter Mr Finlay Ridge roll on by just prior to his race, so I fill Mom in quick... "That's Clare MacDonald driving Mom - she's one of the best... Remember when I co-hosted the O'Brien Awards? It was Clare's daughter Haley who would sing the national anthem for them. Clare will likely win this race."
"Really?", she says. "Yes Mom - really..."
I knew she'd then be cheering for Clare in this one - so I mention to her "I think I just saw a stopwatch in Clare's hand - so she'll likely be going to the lead - here we go Mom!"
Mr Finlay Ridge and Clare go to the lead as expected - large and in charge the whole way... Heading up to three-quarters the pair were all alone and Mom was in her glory - beaming from ear to ear... THANK YOU CLARE for making our evening (Mom's Birthday) at the races extra special - a special moment I'll remember forever - I'm tearing up just putting this into words...
From my first Governor's Plate experience with Mom - The Butler Machine winning in 1980... To my first Gold Cup and Saucer with Mom - Henry Butler winning in 1981... She is the reason I've followed harness racing with a passion.
I mentioned to horseman Wade Sorrie recently... "Harness racing is all I know - blessing or a curse..." Well, it was truly a blessing to be 'back home' with Mom for her birthday. Thank you all for making 'her day' on the backside a great one!
Truro's Atlantic Grand Circuit Week
Most of my work, in horse race announcing and broadcasting, has taken place in Alberta and Ontario, but it was nice to have the opportunity to join Universum Media and Truro Raceway on the broadcast desk for Atlantic Grand Circuit Week.
Nova Scotia's big week would go out with a HUGE bang as back-to-back track records would end the Saturday evening program. It was wonderful to see Woodmere Stealdeal bounce back with a most awesome victory in 1:52.2 - with Marc Campbell aboard for trainer Danny Romo and then to see Marc come right back with Time To Dance in 1:51.3 - well that was just the icing on the cake...
Congrats to all on a fantastic week of racing and many thanks to those who reached out with kind words during the week - much appreciated folks!
