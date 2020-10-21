The Atlantic Grand Circuit held this past week at Red Shores Charlottetown proved yet again that the harness racing game in the Maritimes and especially on Prince Edward Island is as strong as in any region in North America.
Red Shores played host to the Grand Circuit horses and horsemen and there is no better venue anywhere in Canada for showcasing the best our sport has to offer. The picturesque racetrack with the century old judges stand near the finish line, a food service that offers the best at any race-track that I have visited - comparable to Lexington, Kentucky’s Red Mile and highly competitive racing makes Charlottetown a harness racing lovers dream. Despite the coronavirus restrictions which prevented many New Brunswick fans and horsemen from attending, the Breeders Crown weekend was an unbelievable success. It was so successful that the Atlantic Sires Stakes folks announced that Charlottetown’s Red Shores will again host the 2021 Grand Circuit Week.
Let’s take a closer look at the big week, starting with the Atlantic Classic Yearling Sale at Crapaud. High winds prevented the New Brunswick yearlings from getting to the Sale, including the always impressive Charlotte Ranch consignment, an ominous sign from the outset; few were prepared for the bidding and buying frenzy that was about to take place. Few can recall a sale where the opening bid here, hip #1, finished at $17,500 nor a sale closer at $20,500 but that’s what took place in the most successful yearling sale in Atlantic Canada history. The Charlotte Ranch horses arrived on Saturday morning and those five brought in the vicinity of $100,000 which drove the gross over the $1.15 million barrier, unbelievable for 60 plus yearlings in the midst of a pandemic.
There are many reasons for the stunning sale results and they include: (a) the on-line aspect brought more bidders and buyers into the marketplace giving proof to the old adage, Necessity is the mother of invention; (b) the realization that harness racing is a sport that has more to gain from the pandemic than most others like hockey, football, baseball especially in this region; (c) the facilities like Red Shores are well run and organized and ideal for attracting new and younger fans; (d) the trend towards Fractional ownership groups as opposed to single ownership, a concept revolutionized by The Stable.Ca is attracting younger people into the sport; (e) better quality breeding stock, both stallions and mares; (f) the announcement by the government that the purse pool will get a 2% increase in 2021 brought confidence to both breeders and potential buyers; and (g) the quality of the racing stock especially the two year olds that are winning in sub:1:55 range.
Now let’s take a look at the racing itself. The Saturday afternoon Consolation Breeders Crown races were highly competitive with great efforts from the likes of two year track record holder Bettim Again who breezed in 1:56:1 in less than ideal conditions and chilly winds, and another big trip from a dropped in class The Rev who scored easily in 1:55 and change. The 10 year old stallion by Western Paradise pushed his lifetime earnings to $615,000 plus, the most of any Maritime bred ever suggesting he may be entering the stud ranks whenever his race days are over. Some fans were wondering why Bettim Again was not slated to meet Woodmere Stealdeal on Sunday afternoon and the reason is he did not accumulate enough points to make it into the Breeders Crown races and a showdown with his arch-rival.
Sunday afternoon provided race fans with a terrific Thanksgiving weekend treat with a sizzling race card, the Breeders Crown races plus a $3500 Open Trot and a $7000 Open Pace. The majority of race fans there came to see Woodmere Stealdeal, the greatest two year old Maritime bred pacer ever in this region, and he did not disappoint. Marc Campbell hustled the Kevin Dorey and Robert Sumarah owned son of ill-fated Steelhead Hanover to the front and he made every post a winning one equalling the CDP track record of 1:54:1. It was a cool and windy afternoon, similar to the conditions when the great Andys Son paced in 2:00 at EPR fifty years ago, telling us that the great ones rise to the occasion no matter what the conditions.
Woodmere Stealdeal held off a fast closing Rotten Ronnie and Dusty Lane Goliath in the record equalling mile extending his win streak to 12 and pushing his money to more than $60,000 for the campaign. He has a single Maritime Breeders event at Truro remaining on his calendar and that will likely be the end of his Maritime season.
The Breeders Crown Reception and Dinner was held Saturday evening in the upper and lower levels of Red Shores and it was a meal fit for a King, maybe that’s why horse racing is called the Sport of Kings. On Sunday morning the annual Pancake breakfast sponsored by David Corrigan and Kathleen MacMillan got a further lift with Premier Dennis King presenting the Joe Smallwood Award to trainer-driver-breeder Ron Gass of Dusty Lane Farms, Cornwall, PEI. It was a timely presentation as Gass had two standouts on the afternoon card in Dusty Lane Zambucca, one of the top three year old fillies, and Dusty Lane Goliath, a top colt, both of whom have banked over $30,000 for the season.
A well deserving and popular recipient and one of the best liked horsemen in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.