Driver Kenny Murphy had the hot hands last weekend at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park as he picked up some live catch drives and steered four of those mounts to the winner’s circle.
Promise Me Art got things going early for Murphy when they finished second to Grand Ave Legend and were bumped up to first after the winner was set back due to interference. The three-year-old son of Articulator – Promise Me Hanover is owned by Garth Cole of Kensington, Matthew Mackay of Granville, Kenneth Ramsay of Long River and Alfred Baglole of Freetown, PE. Murphy then engineered a stalking third-over trip for Woodmere Fenn and rallied to win by a neck in 1:58.1 for owner Pat Morris of Charlottetown.
He would complete his four-win night with back-to-back wins aboard a pair of veterans. Tempo Seelster delivered Murphy’s third win after converting from a pocket trip to win in 1:58.1 for trainer Gary Poulton and Pillage And Burn went wire-to-wire in 1:57.3 for trainer Trevor Hicken.
Avatar J captures Saturday night top class
Driver Kenny Arsenault used aggressive tactics to reel in Bugsy Maguire and Kenny Murphy in the $3,100 feature. Bugsy Maguire and Murphy set up shop on the lead early in the mile which forced Avartar J and Arsenault to go to plan B and sit third through the opening fractions of 26.4, 55.1. Arsenault wouldn’t sit long though as he moved Avatar J first up at the half and battled the fraction setter past 3/4’s in 1:24.3 before taking the lead in the stretch and delivering as the $2.60 winner. Mick Dundee and Donnie MacNeill finished second while Winter Blast (Walter Cheverie) grabbed the show prize.
Congratulations to Moore and MacDonald
After watching trainer Dr Ian Moore and Mark MacDonald capture the $700,000 Meadowlands Pace on Saturday night with Lawless Shadow, it made me think about trips to the races as a kid. The reason for my nostalgia was that it was my earliest memory of these two guys. I was standing at the fence in front of the grandstand with a rolled-up program in my hand, using it as whip, when another young lad walked over and started up a conversation. It was Mark and he proceeded to tell me everything he knew about every horse in the program. We were the same age, maybe 12 years old at the time, but he had way more experience as ‘railbird’ than I did and so he had this big tip in the upcoming race. It was a horse named Macho George who was trained and driven by Doc Moore. We bought our tickets via random friendly adults and sure enough the horse won. Mark’s brother Anthony also shared a incredible memory of these two men on social media. It was a picture of Doc Moore and Mark from 1988, it was taken on Gold Cup and Saucer night. In the picture, Mark is wearing Doc Moore’s helmet. 33 years later, they’re posing for a picture in the Meadowlands winner’s circle. Pretty cool stuff. Congratulations to all the connections of Lawless Shadow.
