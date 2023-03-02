The Rev

Danny Romo in Charlottetown with The Rev, not just handsome horse but a big money winner.
Don Ling

It all started on a race day Saturday afternoon, around a table in the Top of the Park Clubhouse dining room. It was a personal pleasure to find oneself in the company of five others of various vocational backgrounds all sharing a common passion --- harness racing. Two had been fulltime trainer/drivers, one a senior bureaucrat, another an educator along with a pair from the health care field, pharmacist and physician...now all retired, and enjoying their "golden years."

During the rambling conversation there was even some added input courtesy of a fly-by visit from UPEI's roving ambassador Vince Mulligan. Better known for his hockey and soccer accomplishments, childhood friends of Vince know how much of his younger summers were spent at the CDP where his father Jack was the longtime Paddock Judge.

