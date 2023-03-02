It all started on a race day Saturday afternoon, around a table in the Top of the Park Clubhouse dining room. It was a personal pleasure to find oneself in the company of five others of various vocational backgrounds all sharing a common passion --- harness racing. Two had been fulltime trainer/drivers, one a senior bureaucrat, another an educator along with a pair from the health care field, pharmacist and physician...now all retired, and enjoying their "golden years."
During the rambling conversation there was even some added input courtesy of a fly-by visit from UPEI's roving ambassador Vince Mulligan. Better known for his hockey and soccer accomplishments, childhood friends of Vince know how much of his younger summers were spent at the CDP where his father Jack was the longtime Paddock Judge.
Most of the "panel" had qualified themselves by closely following the regional standardbred sport over the past sixty plus years. Serious discourse eventually settled around the greatest of our maritime breds (MB), and some discussion as to what statistics to measure. For example, it is grossly unfair to compare money earnings in the 1960's with those of the 1990's, or today, as purses have vastly increased. And with speed records the same thing, so a horse would have to be rated against the standards of the era in which they competed. The gait and gender issues are best kept separate, with this article's focus to be on the pacing side. Trotters can be dealt with at another time.
The Oldtimers
For P. E. Island breeders one of the early highlights post 1950 was a MB 3y/o first breaking the 2:10 barrier. This honour would be claimed by Jerry's Nightmare with a 2:09 score at Truro in 1953. Earle Semple of Kensington raced this son of legendary sire Abner T Clegg for James O'Brien of Elmsdale, PEI for many years, although frequently over tracks in the State of Maine. But as an aged pacer Jerry's Nightmare also won CDP free for all classes before venturing west with Earle's Stable each summer.
The good George Callbeck mare Anns Dream and Armonds Buddy, Lee Taylor's homebred, gave sire Calumet Budlong lots of fast class exposure in the fifties and sixties as they battled the local American breds on a weekly basis. In 1968 Joe Goguen reined 5y/o Miramichi Post, the best of only five foals sired by ill fated Post Hanover, to victory in the Gold Cup and Saucer. He was the first MB to capture the coveted trophy, and only two others have managed to do the same over the past half century.
The 1970's were exciting times for regional breeding, as Atlantic Sire Stake racing began to take center stage. Dr. Walter C, Elmer Waite's 4y/o Splurge gelding driven by son Leslie, in 1973 became our second MB to win the Gold Cup and Saucer. They had enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign in '72, winning 16 of 34 races for over $13,000 and a 2:07 tab. The Gold Cup victory would be his lifetime best at 2:07.2 with total earnings just under $21,000 from four years at the track.
One year later (1974) an historic feat happened at the big Vernon Downs track in upstate New York. Del MacTavish catch drove a MB to a sub two minute record. He reined Gordie H, an 8y/o son of Anthony L, to a T1:59.3 mark, which to my knowledge was the first regional product to do that. Former USTA Director Paul MacKinnon of Clyde River was involved with this speedster before Bill MacLeod took over the driving duties at four.
The first MB to go over $100,000 in career earnings fell to another New Brunswick bred, Miramichi Clarence. The best by Adios sire Billie Eden, from the McCoombs farm of Newcastle, did most of his racing at Blue Bonnets in Montreal. The year 1979 would be his final campaign, and although winless in 15, his $11,000 that year pushed the bankroll to $101,755...a big deal for sure. One year later trotter Noble Endeavour went roaring past that number at the same track, en route to a staggering $334,000 in 1983.
The real MB story of the 1980's was authored by a unique homebred of Moncton's Murray Wade. Angels Shadow, a foal of 1981, was a big handsome chestnut son of Angels Wave out of Bon Flash by Flash About. The sire, son of trotting bred pacer Harold J, was a nice racehorse with a pacing mark of 3,2:03.4h, and over $15,000. His first two foals proved to be his best from 51 offspring over 11 crops. They were the full brothers Angels Shadow and Jigtime Buddy.
However, it was to be the unstaked Angels Shadow (and Marcel Barrieau) who would take Maritime breeding to a level not seen before. They would dominate Maritime fast classes at ages 3 and 4, and then more then hold their own against the best in Montreal. Over five campaigns Angels Shadow won 45 times from only 114 tries. He was an amazing 72% in the first three, with lifetime money over $222,000. In 1986 he set the MB speed record at 1:56.4f, a year he finished second for the second straight time in Gold Cup and Saucer action, a nose short of Rev Your Engine. Angels Shadow belongs on anyone's Greatest MB list.
Another wonderful MB story of the later1980's came from Doug Ferguson's Kilkerran Farm in Tatamagouche, NS. First it was Kilkerran Fury in 1987-88, winning 25 of 27 colt races and $112,000, then his Oil Count full brother Kilkerran Ingle, three years younger, winning 15 of 19 at two and three. Developer of both was Truro horseman Emmons MacKay, who had his moment in the sun by guiding Ingle to the Gold Cup and Saucer title in 1992. The Morell, PEI native also captured the Governors Plate that summer with Ingle, making for a very special homecoming.
In this writer's mind Kilkerran Ingle may have been one of our very best, but an injury at four severely curtailed his later race career. He won 32 of only 48 lifetime starts with a per race earning average of $2,621, quite amazing for thirty years ago.
The Standard Bearer
Of course, the biggest bankroll by a MB is the $650,283 rung up by The Rev from an eleven year race career. The $7,400 Truro yearling by Western Paradise was consigned by breeder Arnold Fitzgerald of New Glasgow, NS. Developed by Danny Romo for the Skinner family, he was a good colt but not the best of his year, as Untouchable One grabbed more stake money at two and three. However, The Rev kept improving with age, earning over $100,000 per year at ages seven and eight. His $184,530 in 2017 is the record for male pacers, topped only by distaffer All About Madi's $191,445 at age four.
The Rev took his 1:50.2s life mark as an eight year old at Mohawk six years ago, in rein to (almost Maritimer) Jody Jamieson. His secret was high level racing longevity, 50 wins from 243 starts, retiring at age 12 when still able to compete in CDP Saturday night features for Gilles Barrieau.
Other leading money earning MB pacers are Southview Sabre ($575,688), Proven Desire ($563,447) and Rancousy ($533,337) on the male side. Females are led by Lovineveryminute ($551,734) and All About Madi ($405,600) Both Proven Desire and Rancousy are still racing, the first mentioned a recent 1:56.4 winner at Batavia at age 11.
Proven Desire, an $8,200 Atlantic Classic yearling from Casey Gavin in Tignish, developed by Marc Campbell for the Blair Hansen group, was a top stake colt from a class that saw Dixieland Band take top honours. Nonetheless, the Proven Lover offspring kept improving over bigger tracks, taking a 1:50.4f record at age nine. In the 2019 campaign 7y/o Proven Desire won a $40,000 Open class at Yonkers, a high water mark indeed, posting over $140,000 that season. He earned almost $60,000 two years ago, but probably does not have enough time to top The Rev's numbers.
The richest payday ever for a MB came in a March 2002 race at The Meadowlands. It was an Early Closer final for a hefty purse of $148,000 and was won by a 1997 son of Matter of Money. Dakota Express was bred by Calvin MacQuarrie of Winsloe, PEI and raced by him at two for an ASS "A" stake win at Fredericton. Somewhat surprisingly, in June Cal sold his 3y/o to US relative Jackie MacLeod, formerly of Summerside, and things went very well.
As a five year old in 2002 Dakota Express earned $167,320, helped immensely by that rich win. On another occasion that year he finished third behind the famous Gallo Blue Chip in a leg of the Presidential Series, a classy campaigner for sure. Lifetime, this MB won 42 times and over $390,000.
Fastest Records
Winning times are very important in harness racing. Just look at the hoopla made over Bulldog Hanover lowering the all time speed mark by one tick last summer---1:45.4 against the 1:46 by SomeBeachSomeWhere many years earlier. One would think gold had just been discovered for the first time. It was actually only the length of a horse at a one mile distance, hardly earth shattering, but noteworthy. Our fastest record products at 1:49.1 are still racing, Rancousy and Woodmere Stealdeal. The former got his over Pocono's speedy three turns in 2018 while former Maritime champion Stealdeal matched that time at Mohawk's once around last September.
Rancousy is an interesting horse, son of our greatest sire of the early 2000's (Western Paradise) bred by Don Smith of Brookside, NS and developed by Darren Crowe. There was an "A" win at two and another four at three, plus two more stake victories. He departed for the US with less then $50,000 on his papers where he became a consistent campaigner, earning more then that each of four straight seasons, with a high of $143,985 in 2017. He won the $50,000 Yonkers claiming class twice that season. Now twelve, the gelding has made only one start this year at Dover Downs.
Woodmere Stealdeal is another story, as he is still ramping up. After clearing this region in late 2021, with many laurels and over six figures on his card, he settled into the Carmen Auciello Stable in Ontario. The $22,500 Bruce Wood yearling, a son of one crop sire Steelhead Hanover developed by Danny Romo for Bob Sumarah and Kevin Dorey, garnered over $116,000 last season, but couldn't beat the best at Mohawk. However, this year he did, topping the Preferred class four weeks ago, as he scraped up the pilons to nip Saulsbrook Victor by a nose. He seems better then ever right now, and should prove interesting over the summer.
Dash wins are another important category that are a bit easier to compare. The most wins from our regions top performers come from Kilkerran Fury, 74 from 232 starts for 32%. Southview Sabre, the richest by super sire Drop Off, won 70 times over a13 season career while stakes winner and solid campaigner Forever Paradise took 63 of 210 (30%). Oldtimers Gordie H (49) and Miramichi Post (48) were both just under that percentage.
The 28 race winning streak established by Firms Phantom over two stake seasons must also be celebrated. The late Joe Kennedy's homebred son of Matter of Money broke leaving and lost his first freshman start, then was undefeated over his next twenty eight. After pocketing $118,000 in Maritime money the 3y/o moved to Ontario where some equipment changes contributed to another break and a few losses. Once Nova Scotian native Robert Tooke became his trainer wins returned, but sadly, the precocious pacer died at four with the best yet to come. The all MB, his dam was by Harrods, won 37 of 51 for a race average of $3,777.
Another two colt sensations that should not be overlooked are Clinton Debriefed and Dunachton Gale. The former was one of the very best from Dr. Hugh Baird's Hampton, NB nursery, and developed by Sean Shannon. Victorious in 27 colt races the son of Quick Comeback went on to bank over $432,000, winning 46 of 107 (43%). His per race average was over four thousand, outstanding for a six year career 2002-07.
Dunachton Gale, a Phil Pinkney developed son of Drop Off bred by Pownal PEI's Don Smith, raced exclusively in the Maritimes for six years. They grabbed almost $113,000 in colt money and followed up that prowess by frequently overpowering Maritime Invitational events. They won a Gold Cup Trial in 2007 (and 11 0f 14 that summer) before a third place finish to Silent Swing in the final. Gale won 48 of 79 lifetime starts (61%) and over $215,000 in tough Maritime money.
The Distaff Side
Stake records and track records are now kept separate by gender, so it seems appropriate in this exercise to do likewise. The money leader by a landslide among the fairer sex is the Earl Watts former stake star Lovineveryminute. The Western Paradise damsel battled regularly over two stake years against Saulsbrook Alana and Elm Grove Inarush. The former set two year old records while the latter was the best sophomore. But Lovin held her own, taking over $82,000 at two and three. After moving to the States she paused a bit at four and then took off, winning over $95,000 three straight seasons. Her life mark of 1:50.3 (Meadowlands) came at five while $158,255 at six was the second highest seasonal money for distaffers. Winning 44 of 164 races over seven campaigns gave her a race average of $3,364, second best to All About Madi's $3,467 from fewer starts.
All About Madi deserves special mention. The Brandons Cowboy homebred of Leith and Leslie Waite (remember Dr. Walter C) did not surface until early in her 3y/o form at Pompano Park. Returning to the Maritimes that summer she proved almost unbeatable, rolling up 9 stake wins, usually with Walter Cheverie in the bike. Age four saw her race the best mares at Yonkers where she won two straight $50,000 Opens. Her seasonal money that year of $191,445 is the highest ever for a MB. She had another big year at five but then was off form for her final few years. However, All About Madi did take a life record of 1:51.3f at six over Pocono, pushing career money past $400,000.
Elm Grove Inarush, a $5,000 yearling developed by Eddy Doucette of The Real Princess fame, raced only five seasons for $320,000 and a race average of $2,486. With The Real Princess establishing a Maritime earning record over six figures last season, and now sold to a bigger track, one wonders whether this daughter of Source of Pride might in a few years rewrite the record books. Blaine Thibeau breds have done quite nicely after leaving the region, our best recent example the non MB Western Wish.
The winningest mare of a potential top ten list is Molzan, a 1990 daughter of Paris Dexter retained by breeder Louis MacIsaac when she failed to attract the $1,500 start up bid at the PEI Select Sale. After losing the Ruby Chappell by a nose to Woodmere Skippy at SRW the unwanted filly rattled off ten straight victories with Donnie MacDougall to record over $55,000 at two. She won all 12 of her sophomore filly stakes, but was set back at the CDP to ninth for interference. That year there was another $52,000 for Mr MacIsaac, and then off to the US. Molzan smiled for Winners Circle pictures a total of 55 times, putting life money very close to $400,000. Retiring at age ten this was a real Cinderella story.
The fastest record taker of the mares is Elle of N Xample at 1:49.2. At the 2007 Atlantic Classic Sale on a windy day at Gingerwood Farm in Stanhope Morah Kerr and Phonse MacEachern found the name of Hip # 136 irresistable, so they haltered JJ Persuasive for $5,500. After the name change Clare MacDonald developed the daughter of N Xample into a multiple stake winner of $40,000 against a tough group of fillies. She moved to Ontario at four and like a lot of the great ones kept on improving, having her biggest earning season at age six and taking that sub 1:50 record at eight. Lifetime money over $316,000 from seven campaigns.
The only other MB miss to go sub 1:50 is Magical Mistress, a daughter of Barry Martin's former Maritime champion filly Meridian Magic. The filly, a 2016 Camystic offspring, won all 12 freshman starts for Adam Merner, and over $71,000 before being sold for big money prior to her three year old season. But a suspensory injury suffered in her first sophomore outing at Summerside meant curtains on the season, and a long rehab program in the US. Miraculously, it worked, and the magnificent mare has won 16 times over the past three campaigns, topped by a 1:49.4 score at Hoosier Park in 2021. This past year saw Magical Mistress record her biggest money total at $112,000, but she has not started since a Yonkers scratch on Oct. 20th. One can only wonder re her health status, her earnings now at $286,306.
There are many more great MB mares with fast records like Royalty West Ho 1:50.4, Semjac Legacy 1:50.1, Kiss Me Lass 1:51s and Bettim Jackie 1:51.1f among others. Other big money earners include Dexters Jane $355,414, Oceanview Bindi $326,310, Filly Forty Seven $293,332 and the classy JK Beauty $272,904 from thirty years ago. This latter mare, Joe Smallwood's pride and joy, was a lot like Angels Shadow...she took Maritime breeding to a higher level. The daughter of Armbro Acton won 40 times and was top three in 60% of her starts, many of them at American tracks. She took her life mark of 1:54.1 over Freehold's half miler in 1993, her final year at the track.
The Current Rage
What really sparked this discussion was the recent exploits of our most recent MB sensation. This reference is to the rapidly emerging Saulsbrook Victor, a 2018 son of the American Ideal stallion Source of Pride. Out of Alan MacNeill's top broodmare Atlanta Girl, his two year old training program at the Windsor, NS farm was slowed by a big knee, the result of a pasture kick. He was later tried by a Truro based trainer, but after subsequent Xrays showed a chipped sesamoid the big strapping colt was returned as "not a good prospect".
Victor had showed Alan some speed in his early lessons, so, after appropriate rest he wanted to give his youngster another chance, but not with himself. Ronnie MacDonald agreed to try him in Ontario, and if he didn't make the races he was to be sold to the Amish. Mr. MacDonald, after an approximate $5,000 ownership change, got the three year old to the races in August of 2021, and the results are almost unbelievable.
Winning 13 of his first 50 starts, he has continued to climb classes at Mohawk where in a January win, his fifth in a row, race caller Chad Rozema stated "he's just too good." Four of those victories were in the top Preferred class and he now has earnings over the quarter million dollar mark, something never seen before from this region in so few races. All About Madi accomplished a similar feat in about 55 starts.
Saulsbrook Victor is owned by Ronnie's son Brett MacDonald and Brent MacLennan of Charlottetown. With Brett campaigning mostly on smaller tracks, the driving is now done by youthful Austin Sorrie, a PEIslander making rapid strides himself in the Mohawk driver colony. This late bloomer sports a race record of 1:49.2 and appears to be comfortable in the $34,000 Preferred at Mohawk.
Will Saulsbrook Victor be our greatest MB ever? Perhaps, but his current earnings will have to keep climbing. It all makes for great excitement, as we watch the products of Maritime breeding continue to improve. One should stay tuned.
Readers interested in this region’s greatest should be aware of a wonderful series of articles by Mr Briggs of Fredericton that he calls The Fredericton Scene. That is where the story of the 1920's Maritime bred Bill Sharen is told, but more on his breeding would be appreciated. Most appropriately, he is enshrined in our Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
