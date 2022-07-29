Guy Gaudet was born in St. Joseph, NB (near Memramcook) in 1933. When Guy was 13, the Gaudet family moved to Dieppe, then known as Leger’s Corner. It so happened that George Gay had just opened a new harness track, the Moncton Raceway, on an old airfield near Guy’s new home that summer. A young Guy ventured there in September to witness one of the first races over the new track.
A year later, Guy befriended the francophone groom of the horse that trucked in from Quebec to contest the first $5000 Free-for-all purse in the Maritimes, the inaugural Monctonian. After a three-heat victory, he got to walk the winner, Time Table. In 1948, again he befriended the trainer of the Drummondville entry and was tasked with walking Highland Frisco after his victory in the second Monctonian. He then worked for a year as a groom with Harvey Cormier and then trained horses for Spurge Horseman at the Moncton track.
At age 18, Guy went to work with legendary horseman Harley Harrison in Truro and trained the two-year-old Royal Bank, who lowered the Maritime record for two-year-olds to 2:19.1 at Charlottetown that summer. He also picked up the blacksmithing trade from Harrison. Guy would practice that trade over the ensuing 57 years, shoeing those in his own stable or for those trainers he worked for. For many years, he was a busy blacksmith at his home track in Dieppe. He also picked up the nickname “Corn Flake” from Joe O’Brien’s brother Raymond in Truro. Guy would go to the track kitchen in the morning asking for corn flakes and when the waitress responded they had none, Ray gifted him with the new nickname and it stuck.
In the Fall of 1951, Guy took an offer to work at the Gerard Moreau Stable in Rimouski, Quebec where he stayed for three years. He raced in Trois Rivieres, Richelieu Park and Blue Bonnets in Montreal as a second trainer for the stable and even got to do a bit of driving. On a visit home in the fall of 1954, he met a young lady, Jeannetta Gauvin. The next spring he was asked to take and train two horses, Belle Bank and Leo Federal, for a local owner, Noble Benton. So in May of 1955, he and Jennetta got married and a week later they moved to Charlottetown with his two-horse stable. He ended up stabled in a new barn on the last turn, across from a young Hunter River, PEI horseman, Clarkie Smith. He won his first race at the CDP with Belle Bank in 2:11 before Leo Federal broke down. Guy then moved back to Dieppe after Old Home Week where he took a job training horses for Clovis Belliveau, Francis Belliveau’s father.
The next summer he shipped into the new Sackville Downs track with six horses for Belliveau, including Single Streak and Dan Truax. Buddy Cruikshank, who Guy had befriended in Quebec, helped him obtain stalls in a barn with Cyril Smith (Clarkie’s father). When Buddy was stricken with cancer, Guy would sub for him, driving CDP track record holder Newport Chief, along with Just Rita, and Mellonage. Guy reported the old stallion was quite lame after winning three heats in a memorable performance during Old Home Week of 1956, winning in a CDP track record time of 2:05, and in 2:05.3 and 2:05.2. Later that fall, Donald Rankin bought all of the horses in Gaudet’s stable and he moved back to Moncton. He went to work training a stable of horses for Dr. J. Austin Delaney. It would be a fruitful partnership that would last nearly twenty years.
Guy Gaudet would train a number of well-bred horses for Delaney who also left their mark in the local stallion ranks as well. Horses like Frisco Hanover, Post Hanover, Adios Alex, Top Post and Knight Champ. Besides training, driving and shoeing Delaney’s stock, he would regularly travel with the stallions to breed mares. Post Hanover was a local top-class horse by Tar Heel with a record of 2:00.4h when purchased. Guy won in 2:07 with him at the Moncton track. Among the mares he bred were two for Bill McCoombs of Miramichi Farms. As payment, McCoombs gave Delaney the choice of the offspring and Delaney chose the colt out of the mare, Newport Ellamite. That colt was Miramichi Post, was developed into a local stake winner for Guy, before the birth of the Atlantic Sire Stakes (AtSS) program, in 1966. Delaney later sold that horse to the Deware Brothers and he became the first Maritme-bred winner of the Gold Cup and Saucer. Guy was preparing to race Post Hanover to race on the trot in 1964. Tragically the eight-year-old stallion had to be put down after suffering a strangulated hernia in late March of that year. Guy shed a tear as he recalled the demise of that special horse who left his mark on Maritime Racing history.
In 1966 Guy led all Moncton drivers with 36 wins while campaigning three top colts on the fledgling stakes circuit for Delaney; Miramichi Post, Miramichi Frisco and Dr John T. Delaney would later sell Senator George, Peter Forever (who they had purchased from Stanley Mayhew) and Senator Sis to the Deware Brothers, helping to make that outfit one of the most powerful in the region. Joe Goguen would campaign these equine stars, all developed by Guy Gaudet, on the Maritime free-for-all circuit in the late 1960’s to mid-1970’s.
In the early 1970s, Delaney sold out all his equine holdings to Francis Belliveau and Guy continued to work for the new owner. In 1975, Guy opened a top public stable and captured the Horse of the Year honors three years in a row at Brunswick Downs with Alec B Smart, Wick Gauman and Leicester Bell. In 1976, Guy trained and raced Two Twenty Sylvia, Reg Pettipas’ first horse.
Two of Guy’s sons also worked in the barn. Roland did the training and Raymond also helped cleaning stalls. In addition to the two boys, Guy’s wife and daughter Anne worked at the track canteen and daughter Louise performed various duties in the judge’s stand and race office over the years at the local track. A third son, Michel, opted out of the family passion.
The popular horseman’s best season would come in 1975 when again he led all Brunswick Downs drivers with a record 59 wins, four more than Harvey Cormier’s previous record. He also established a record for training wins with 47 of his victories coming from his own barn. In 1978, Guy won four races on the last program of the year to tie Eddie Beers atop the driver’s standings with 50 wins apiece.
One of his special wins was when he won a pace named for his mentor, the Harley Harrison Pace at Brunswick Downs. He also raced a good two-year-old filly, Glib Street, for local owner Ted Lee in 1980.
That filly tragically died after suffering colic shortly after winning an AtSS stake race at Brunswick Downs. Guy won the last race at Brunswick Down with Jamie’s Dream before a grandstand fire spelled the demise of that track. He had won five races in a row with her after she was purchased from Montreal. In total, he won over 600 races at the Dieppe track over the years, once winning five races on one program at that track.
After the fire closed the Dieppe track, Guy sent all his horses to Saint John with Marcel Barrieau. Judge Henry Murphy’s son got Guy a job with NB Power for that winter and he then started work on the highways the following summer. He then returned to work around the track, operating heavy equipment for Francis Belliveau and helping to build the new 5/8’s mile track that would open in the Fall of 1984 as Champlain Raceway. When the new track opened, Guy served in the track superintendent position. He had done track maintenance work at Brunswick Downs in the winter for the last 15 years of that track’s operation. He was still there in 1985 when Waveore ushered in a new speed era breaking the 1:55 barrier while winning the $50,000 Monctonian Pace. After Champlain Raceway transitioned to New Brunswick Downs, Guy returned to training horses for Judge Murphy until that track closed and then he raced them a bit in Truro. Guy would win with his last drive In Truro in 1991 before hanging up his driving silks, 39 years after his first win. He also has to his credit winning the last race contested on the ice at Gagetown in 1988, in his only appearance on that surface.
After the Dieppe track closed in 1991, the following year he went to Florida with three colts that Francis Belliveau had purchased; in the spring they were sold in a sale at Pompano Park and then they lost their only racehorse in a claimer in Foxboro and Guy moved back home. He worked in Florida in the winters for nearly two decades breaking and training young horses for stables in the North, including for Carl Jamieson and Bill Andrews of Moni Maker-fame, for several years each. In the summers he would return home to work on the highways. Guy purchased a trailer at Pompano where he and his wife lived in the winters. Guy remembers that he and Truro native Gerry Nelson would be the first ones on the track each morning at 5:30 am. He continued his winter sojourns with the horses until the early 2000’s. After that time, he and his wife spent a further 3-4 years wintering there with his son Raymond, who lived in Florida at the time.
In 2009, Guy was honored for his successful career with his induction into the Dieppe Sports Hall of Fame. He was fortunate in his long career to have only one serious accident, in 1969 at Brunswick Downs, when he was thrown into the infield and suffered internal injuries. He would require surgery and four months of recuperation before resuming his life’s work.
The popular horseman remains an active octogenarian. Last year, Guy was over for a visit to Charlottetown where at age 88 he jogged a couple for local horseman Jack Arsenault. Previous to that, he visited Ontario at Thanksgiving in 2019, before covid reared its ugly head, and spent his time there jogging horses for Carl Jamieson. At age 89, Guy stays busy maintaining a large garden and keeps tabs on the races in the evenings, often watching Red Shores and Mohawk at the same time. He will be keeping a special eye on Governor’s Plate winner, No Plan Intended, a horse Guy helped give his first lessons to as a baby, on his Maritime campaign this summer.
Next issue’s question:
Name the drivers “from away” who appeared on the Francis McIsaac Memorial program at the CDP in September 1979?
Answer in the August 12 edition of the Atlantic Post Calls.
