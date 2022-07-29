Guy Gaudet and Post Hanover

Guy Gaudet and Post Hanover
Jerry McCabe

Jerry McCabe

Dodger's Trackside Trivia

Guy Gaudet was born in St. Joseph, NB (near Memramcook) in 1933. When Guy was 13, the Gaudet family moved to Dieppe, then known as Leger’s Corner. It so happened that George Gay had just opened a new harness track, the Moncton Raceway, on an old airfield near Guy’s new home that summer. A young Guy ventured there in September to witness one of the first races over the new track.

A year later, Guy befriended the francophone groom of the horse that trucked in from Quebec to contest the first $5000 Free-for-all purse in the Maritimes, the inaugural Monctonian. After a three-heat victory, he got to walk the winner, Time Table. In 1948, again he befriended the trainer of the Drummondville entry and was tasked with walking Highland Frisco after his victory in the second Monctonian. He then worked for a year as a groom with Harvey Cormier and then trained horses for Spurge Horseman at the Moncton track.

