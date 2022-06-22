It's a shame there's no live harness racing at Flamboro Downs and The Raceway, in London, during the summer months... The month of May honestly felt like the serious racing action was just getting started, for both tracks, but within weeks - their race meets would come to an end as summer tracks like Dresden, Clinton, Kawartha, Hanover, Hiawatha, Georgian, Grand River and others have now started up and left Canada's two highest-wagered half-mile tracks dark for the summer months.
We managed to make it down to Flamboro to witness the fastest mile ever paced in Canada - on a half-miler - when Linedrive Hanover and James MacDonald would stop the clock in 1:49 flat for trainer Anthony Beaton. The lightly-raced four-year-old son of Betting Line was winning for the 11th time from just 13 starts in winning the $273,500 Charles Juravinski Memorial Cup - the former Confederation Cup. "He was awesome," said MacDonald following the race. "He's still a really green horse, just learning how to race. I was really confident going in, but I knew I needed to find a great trip and the trip I got, I couldn't ask for a better one."
The signature event for The Raceway would come up on the final Friday, of May, with the $150,000 Camluck Classic. Tattoo Artist, for trainer Dr. Ian Moore, would be the pacesetter - with James MacDonald up - ripping through fractions of 26.1, 55.1 and 1:23.1 with first-up challenger Jimmy Freight pulling alongside for a final quarter match-up... These two fine animals would put on quite a show in the late stages, but Jimmy Freight would prove to be too much pony - drawing clear - for driver Louis-Philippe Roy to win in a track record of 1:50.2 for stallions. "Tonight, was the best feeling I've ever had in a race - when he went by and then crossing the wire first!" said Roy during his winner's circle interview afterwards. "I knew I was a winner at the three-quarters - I told James "Here comes the train!""
The Raceway did a heck of a job this past season - rebounding from pandemic woes to post a single season record handle of over $50M wagered on the horses in London. A record month of May, for handle, was posted as well - which included a $794,878 record Camluck Classic night wager - the second-highest number ever recorded in the history of The Raceway... And just like that - the number two track in Canada, for harness race wagering, closed up shop and will now be sitting idle for the next four months... And if that's right folks - well that's just wrong!
Have a safe and healthy summer all!
