A recent ESPN article by analyst Jay Bilas about college basketball officials not calling enough fouls and how that decision is negatively impacting the quality of games got me thinking about a few issues related to harness racing rules, that frankly, annoys me as both a fan and a handicapper. As we prepare to gear up for another racing season, this is as good a time as any to express some thoughts on the state of a few rules that can have a major impact on racing and handicapping
Bilas has a beef with fouls being let go in all games, which has led to very physical play and a lack of scoring, which means greater risk of injuries and less entertainment for fans with low scoring games. The need for consistency in enforcing rules starts first with the premise that the rule makes sense and is needed in the sport. Fouls need to be called in basketball,, and generally I think we agree that the rules around a slow quarter or slow half in a race need to be part of harness racing. In the Maritimes I see this rule enforced on a fairly regular basis across most of our tracks. If we agree we need this rule, then we need officials everywhere to effectively enforce it. Do I believe this is happening? No. When I see preferred pacers at Mohawk, the best in Canada going a pair of 29 and a piece quarters and then sprinting home with two 27 quarters earlier this month, (that would be like going to 31 quarters on a half mile track and then pacing a back half in 56), it's concerning that this style of racing is being deemed acceptable. Do I think officials here in the Maritimes would write someone up for winning a trip like that? I do. Do I see that happening at other tracks, like Mohawk, which is supposed to be the premier track in Canada with the most bet? Almost never.
Bilas argues that enforcing rules in basketball is much like police enforcing speeding violations. "If traffic cops want to reduce speeding, they ticket it and drivers will adjust and watch their speed. If officials don't call clear fouls, fouling will increase, not decrease. Nobody is asking that officials call "touch fouls." On the contrary: Call the clear fouls and clean up the game so that offensive players are allowed freedom of movement." The same argument from Bilas applies to harness racing and fractions, consistently fine those breaking the rules for slow quarters and halves and those violations should diminish, and racing should be more exciting as a result and make handicapping fairer, knowing that someone cannot simply get to the lead, back off the entire field and then sprint home a winner.
We can debate the right call when we see possible interference in races, when there may be a pylon violation, when a horse may be on an extended break and lost sufficient ground, these potential violations are all somewhat subjective. But watching a horse race at Mohawk where the second quarter, on a straight stretch of track, with no turns, goes in 30 seconds and nothing is done about it, to me is the equivalent of what Jay Bilas argues when he sees fouls happening everywhere and the refs refuse to blow their whistles.
Now it's easy for me to criticize some officials as I am not one nor every have been, but if we are going to agree that rules are needed, and in this case I think most agree that we need rules around slow quarters and halves so we don't have a half in 1:02 and a mile in 1:58 at one of our half mile tracks for example, then we also need those rules enforced consistently across our sport. If not then we face losing viewers and bettors. If Woodmere Steadeal last year went a half in 1:02 and then pacing a back half in 55 or 56, I am confident the driver would've been fined, and it would be substantial coming in a stake race. When it comes to race fractions and rules there needs to be consistency across all sizes of tracks. A driver in the Maritimes shouldn't be able to reference slow fractions in Ontario as a reason for not being fined at home. And local officials shouldn't have to defend their correct enforcement of rules.
Meadowlands Rule
I do see times, however, when rules need to be different and enforced differently based on track size. Case in point being the Meadowlands rule re: leaving holes open and drivers laying off a normal pace instead of closing a hole. We can debate whether that is a sound racing rule for a mile track but for a half mile track I do not see this rule working well. Half mile track racing is a different beast altogether. If a driver is trying to win then there may be times where he/she wants to "let" a horse get a pylon position so that there is an opportunity to move their horse to the outside instead of being boxed in for the entire mile. It will be worth watching how the Meadowlands rule is enforced and how it impacts the way races unfold at The Big M this season.
Who Owns The Spot
In Basketball the defensive block vs offensive charge call often comes down to who owns space on the court. If someone already occupies space then you have no right to it. It's similar in our sport, but a little more complicated since you cannot simply bowl another horse over if they are in your way. What is frustrating to see are times when drivers try to have their cake and eat it too by driving two positions, or "half in and half out," or waiting too long to move and then forcing their way out, meaning another horse has to be checked up. When that happens there wasn't enough space there to come out, which is the same as running over a player who already has a spot on the floor in your path. If a horse loses ground/momentum because someone had to grab up their horse then that impacts the horse's chance to advance, which disadvantages both the horse's connections and the bettors backing that horse. These issues are connected to both the drivers and the judges: Drivers to have their horses either on the pylons or clearly out in the flow, and not force their way out, and judges to penalize drivers for these infractions. Impeding the progress of other horses should not be tolerated, but it shouldn't be happening either if drivers do their job.
Northside Awards TBA
At publication time we can share that we know there will be 2021 award winners for the best at Northside but cannot share whether there will be a banquet or not in the upcoming months. Covid guidelines around gathering limits may dictate that and hopefully in our March issue we will have further details. Until then we extend to our readers good luck, good racing, good training, and good handicapping.
