The PEI Harness Racing Industry Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting on April 29th, 2021 at 7 pm at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.
Attendance will be limited to 100 people to comply with Public Health regulations. The live presentation will be in the grandstand with a cohort of 50 people and there will also be available seating for a cohort of 50 people in Turfs Bar & Grill where the event will be broadcast live on the in-house monitors.
Pop and water will be available for refreshments in both areas. Those interested in attending will be required to sign up in advance by emailing their name and phone number to peracing@eastlink.ca by April 27th. This will enable us to comply with contract tracing regulations.
The annual general meeting will also be broadcast live at redshores.ca. Attendees must sign up to attend peracing@eastlink.ca by April 27th.
