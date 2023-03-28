Harness racing youth

It’s often said it takes a village to raise a child. I can tell you I’m very grateful my village was the backstretch of the Charlottetown Driving Park. Being the track photographer for more years than I care to mention, I have seen this village be involved in the raising of many children, mine included. You never worried about your kids at the track because you knew there were many sets of eyes on them. Horsemen and women became their extended family and were not afraid to rein them in if they were in harm’s way.
My kids, like many others, just loved being around horses and hanging out in the barns. They didn’t care what they were asked to do, their bigger dream was to someday be old enough and big enough to get out on the track sitting behind a horse.
Many of today’s top horsemen both here in this region and across the harness racing landscape started right here on our backstretch. Now the next group are starting to make their mark in harness racing, people like Austin Sorrie, Damien MacLennan and Ryan Desroche; soon those that are learning their lessons here and at the matinee tracks will be starting their journey in this game, moving towards being the next pride of our backstretch and carrying with them the knowledge that they learned here.
Looking towards the barns on any race day you will see the same excitement in today’s backstretch youth. These boys and girls love the horses and want nothing more than to be in the middle of this race game. Harness racing will flow through their blood into the next group of eager kids with whips and make believe horses, as they drive them down the stretch for the win.
