More Ontario tracks have hopped on board the Harness The Hope cause this season. Founded by the Dustin Family 16 years ago, HTH was first introduced at London's half-mile oval in 2006 and most recently at Clinton Raceway this past Sunday afternoon. The event aims to raise funds, awareness and support for programs that help those affected by cancer. Proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Society of Canada and the Pink Pearl Foundation.
Tyler Moore continued his winning ways in Clinton on Sunday driving for the triple aboard Keystone Taz, Innocent Kiss and Lydias Liberty. He'd also add a pair of second-place finishes on the day.
Harness The Hope will now head to Hanover Raceway on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Leamington Raceway on Sunday, Oct. 17 - before moving on to The Raceway at Western Fair District on Friday, Oct. 22 for the 16th Annual edition. Visit harnessthehope.com and follow them on Facebook for updates and news.
Truro Was A Blast
Many thanks to Anthony Stymest and the good folks of Truro Raceway for having me over to call races, a few weeks back. It would be the first night of announcer work for me in about four months - as the lockdowns of Ontario played havoc with our race meets over the last two seasons in London. In fact - when I do return to work in the Fall, for our October 4 start - I'll have worked just four of the last eighteen months on the announcer mic there... Crazy times eh!
It would be a pair of Truro Raceway debuts for driver Tyler Redwood and I on Friday, August 6... Funny how we'd both get our starts in western Canada and here comes a track in Nova Scotia that would bring us together during a pandemic.
A quick visit to the backstretch and I'd be pointed toward Kennedy's Convenience for a snack prior to the races. A special thanks to Bruce Kennedy and his staff for the warm hospitality - the fish and chips were fabulous eats trackside and the beef jerky was spectacular on the drive home!
It was nice meeting up with my pal from the west - a firm handshake and a hug and we'd proceed to pick up where we had left off a few years ago in Alberta. Tyler was visiting Nova Scotia with his family for a vacation and he's been on a mission, this season, to raise awareness about mental health and addictions - especially for those in the horse racing industry who may not know that help is out there.
"Mental health problems are an illness, but you can overcome it," says Redwood. "Ask for help like I did - don't be embarrassed. I am here to help; I want people to learn from my story. At the race track, people come up to me wanting to talk, looking for help - I will always be there for anyone who needs help - always. People don't fake depression or mental illness; they fake that they are okay."
New Record!
I've written plenty over the years, but I've never been much of a reader and that goes way back to my early years of elementary school... I'd simply lose focus and lose interest. As I got a bit older, I'd never have much trouble reading the newspaper's race results, the race programs, the Hoofbeats, Trots and Post Calls - anything harness racing I was reading. In junior high I can remember standing in front of the class - holding up the first book I ever read - in full - for an oral book report. "Hi - I'm Shannon and this is I Died Here... I chose it because it was the thinnest book in the library."
Being forced to read stuff, that didn't interest me, is likely why I can count on both hands - and I wouldn't need all my fingers - the number of books I've read in my lifetime. Care & Training of the Trotter & Pacer is easily the largest book I've ever indulged in. Paul Murphy's Behind the Gate was a great read and Andy's by Heather Irving was a favourite... I remember after reading Andy's and thinking 'Why was there never a book like that in island schools?'...
Just prior to Old Home Week I picked up Fred MacDonald's A Tale of Two Fiddlers... Well sir - we have a winner! I couldn't put it down... I had the book read in three days and that's a new record for me folks! And again, I get to thinking - much like the Andy's book - that this one should be in island schools as well. Island history, life lessons and more - it's all there folks. Much of it I could relate to as well - being a paperboy, playing and coaching sports, hanging out at the track, etc... Wonderful job Fred!
Old Home Week
I visited the CDP and Old Home Week for the first time in 1981 to cheer on Armbro Ultrasonic and Vince Poulton - they'd finish third behind Henry Butler and Sauls Pride. I remember the whole day and the big race like it was yesterday, but now sometimes I can't even remember last year or last week - the joys of getting old eh!
Not sure how the late Jack Gunning could find the energy to travel down every day for OHW afternoon and night racing back in the 1980's, but he'd pick me up (a few doors down) and we'd be on our way... Those are what I'd call the good old days - for me anyway.
We made it to the winner's circle with Hunger Pangs and we met some old and new friends this time around - it was fun. Congratulations to the Shepherd family on winning the Gold Cup and Saucer - a great way to put a cap on this Old Home Week of 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.