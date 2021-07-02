The PEI chapter of Harness the Hope kicks off during Governors Plate Week at Red Shores Summerside and the fundraising initiative to combat Cancer will direct its funding this year to the Canadian Cancer Society and the Oncology departments at both Summerside and Charlottetown Hospitals. The “Best Dressed in the Backstretch” contest goes on Sunday, July 4th at SRW and we ask that horsemen dress their horses in pink, their gear in pink and themselves, to show support for this cancer event. Horsemen are reminded that there are prizes available, $200 gift card for the best dressed horse as well as a $200 gift card for the best dressed trainer-driver…..The more Pink the better. Coolers will be given to the winners of every race donated by various business owners and individuals during the Sunday race card.
Visit the Harness The Hope Facebook page for information on their on-line silent auction as well as the many other prize opportunities. The Charlottetown Harness The Hope event will be held July 24th, Saturday evening at Red Shores.
Everyone on the Harness The Hope PEI team are excited to see what this year brings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.