Harry Poulton

Forty years of outstanding success in training horses earned Harry Poulton the call to the Prince Edward Island Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class of inductees. Harry is shown here with Deanna Clow.
Kurt Hughes

Kurt Hughes

Kurt's Korner

I’d like to give a big shout-out to my uncle Harry Poulton. Harry was recently inducted into the Prince Edward Island Sports Hall of Fame. Harry’s harness racing career has been pretty incredible. He has trained not one but two World Champions in On The Road Again and Matts Scooter.

On The Road Again was a $10,000 yearling purchase that went on to earn $2.8 million in his racing career. After winning 4 of his 5 freshman starts, On The Road Again would go on to capture 18 victories in 26 races in his sophomore campaign. His wins included the Meadowlands Pace, Cane Pace, Confederation Cup, and Shelley Goudreau Memorial Final. On The Road Again set a single-season money-winning record of $1,751,695.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.