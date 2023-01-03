Forty years of outstanding success in training horses earned Harry Poulton the call to the Prince Edward Island Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class of inductees. Harry is shown here with Deanna Clow.
I’d like to give a big shout-out to my uncle Harry Poulton. Harry was recently inducted into the Prince Edward Island Sports Hall of Fame. Harry’s harness racing career has been pretty incredible. He has trained not one but two World Champions in On The Road Again and Matts Scooter.
On The Road Again was a $10,000 yearling purchase that went on to earn $2.8 million in his racing career. After winning 4 of his 5 freshman starts, On The Road Again would go on to capture 18 victories in 26 races in his sophomore campaign. His wins included the Meadowlands Pace, Cane Pace, Confederation Cup, and Shelley Goudreau Memorial Final. On The Road Again set a single-season money-winning record of $1,751,695.
At four, On The Road Again was just as dominant, winning 22 of his 30 starts. He earned over $1 million for the second consecutive year and equaled the world race record for four-year-olds in 1:51.4. He was voted Aged Pacer of the Year in 1984 and 1985. On The Road Again won 44 of his 61-lifetime starts. He retired as the second-leading money-winning pacer of all time.
Matts Scooter was purchased for a mere $17,500 and he earned $2.9 million in his racing career. In his sophomore campaign of 1988, he won the Meadowlands Pace, New Jersey Classic, Messenger, American National, Prix d'Ete, Confederation Cup, and Nat Christie Memorial. He was named three-year-old pacing colt of the year in both Canada and the U.S. He also took home Pacer of the Year in the U.S. and Horse of the Year honors in Canada. He also set a world record of 1:48.2 in a time trial at The Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.
In 1989, Matts Scooter returned to the track and captured the Mohawk Gold Cup in 1:51 (a Canadian record at the time), Breeders Crown, William Haughton Memorial, Driscoll Free-For-All, Cornell Free-For-All, and legs of the U.S. Pacing Championship, George Morton Levy Memorial, and Graduate Series. He was Horse of the Year in Canada and the U.S. Matts Scooter finished his career with 37 wins in 61 starts.
Harry was the Canadian Trotting Horseman of the Year in 1988 and he won the Glen Garnsey North American Trainer of the Year award in 1989.
Another star in Harry’s barn was Stargaze Hanover. This classy campaigner captured the Frank Ryan, Des Smith and Monctonian in 1988. In 1989, Stargaze Hanover won the 30th edition of the Gold Cup and Saucer with Harry in the bike.
Some other notable horses that Harry trained during that time that you may recall were Checkered Cab, Free-For-All pacer Dancercize, and Matter Of Money (sire of the great Firms Phantom).
Harry hung up the training suit in 2016 but he wasn’t retired very long before getting a call from Anthony MacDonald. Harry joined TheStable.ca in 2018 and now trains a stable of 10 horses.
In 2022, Harry is having an incredible year as he has sent out 55 winners from just 221 starts and his stable has collectively earned $835,042. For trainers with more than 160 starts at Woodbine Mohawk Park, Harry sits atop the average standings with a sparkling UTRS of .361.
His stable standouts include Locatelli - who just won the Preferred at Woodbine Mohawk Park in a track record-equalling performance of 1:50.4 - and Sintra.
Sintra - who was once a grand circuit horse – was purchased from ongait.com in July by TheStable.ca. He was in the bottom class when he entered Harry’s barn. Since then, Sintra has climbed the class ladder and now races consistently at the Preferred level. This nine-year-old veteran by Mach Three (Matts Scooter’s most prolific son) just won the $30,000 Preferred 2. Sintra also made a pitstop to PEI this August and gave Anthony his first Gold Cup and Saucer victory in a track record equalling mile of 1:50.1.
In fact, it was just announced – as I’m writing this article – that Harry is a candidate for the O’Brien Award for Horsemanship.
To say I’m proud of Harry’s accomplishments would be an understatement. Watching him win the Gold Cup and Saucer and compete and win on the Grand Circuit level on TSN when I was 10 years old had a profound impact on me. He’s one of the major reasons I got involved in harness racing. To see him still having success 30 years later has been fun to watch.
Congratulations Harry on being inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame! Very well deserved!
