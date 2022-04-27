Popular and talented driver Ken Murphy was honoured last Saturday night, April 16, at Credit Union Place in Summerside as he came away with the overall Horseman of the Year honors for the 2021 season. It was the first major award for the trainer-driver who has emerged as not just a top driver but a trainer who considers the long-term future of the horse when going behind the gate; this announcement drew a big applause from the crowd of around 180, a very popular choice indeed. Also on the same night, Reese Williams captured the Horsewoman of the year award at SRW, a tribute to the great work she has done in the training-caretaker side of the business.
The 18-year-old Williams was introduced to the sport by her grandfather, Robert Williams.
“Ever since I was nine or 10, I have been around the barn,” she said. “When I was 10 or 11, (my grandfather) started taking me out jogging, and from there I moved on to jog by myself.
“I always jogged his horses for him, and it evolved to trainer and now owner of a three-year-old colt (with my grandfather).”
Ken Murphy got his start in the race game from his dad Clifford Murphy, one of the most highly respected trainers based at the Charlottetown track.
He started out rubbing horses and cleaning stalls at the CDP when he was eight years old, Ken graduated to jogging them and learning how to shoe them. In the mid 1990s, he was a star on the matinee tracks circuit and today is one of the most under-rated drivers in the region.
Vance Cameron, Lifetime Achievement Award
Track announcer Vance who has called races for almost fifty years was honoured with The Henry and Philip Doucette Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his work in support of the harness racing game in Summerside. The popular announcer who does the race calls at both Charlottetown and Summerside is as good as they get and need take a backseat to nobody in the business, many of his sayings used wherever horses are racing.
Vance is always first up when it comes to assisting in the sport’s promotion and I’m looking forward to hearing him sharing the race calls on the April 23 card from Century Downs, Calgary, Alberta along with Roger Huston.
Also on Awards night, Marc Campbell came away with silverware as he led all drivers and trainers in wins at Summerside and Mark Bradley was tops among drivers with 10-49 starts; Jennifer Doyle who had a great season at both tracks took the trainers crown in the same 10-49 category. Jaycob Sweet took the Rookie Driver of the Year while Nakia Barlow and Brett Clow were honoured for their work in their respective Groom classes.
Listed below were the other winners:
2 Year Old Trot Filly – Majian Salsa
2 Year Old Trot Colt – Up Hally Aa
2 Year Old Pacing Filly – Onehotpenelope
2 Year Old Pacing Filly – Middleton Terror
3 Year Old Trotting – Dusty Lane Milo
3 Year Old Pacing Filly – Scarlet Dragon
3 Year Old Pacing Colt – Rotten Ronnie
Claimer of the Year – Mares, Khitman Image
Claimer of the Year – Horses, Adventure Luck
Aged Pacing Mare of the Year –- Lyons Jennielee
Aged Pacing Horse of the Year – Bugsy Maguire
Aged Trotter of the Year – Gliderman
Horse of the Year – Woodmere Ideal Art
Breeder of the Year - Dusty Lane Farms
Standardbred Canada Owner of the Year - Fred Paynter
Sponsor Appreciation – Marie Cameron
Joe O’Brien Memorial Award – Inarush Stable
Garth Schurman Memorial – George Riley
Horse Woman of the Year – Reese Williams
Horseman of the Year – Ken Murphy
Philip and Henry Doucette Lifetime Achievement – Vance Cameron
