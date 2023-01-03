Eastcoast Invader

Eastcoast Invader with trainer Monica Sutherland

 Neil Campbell photo

When the ballots for Inverness Raceway Horse of the Year are counted it’s very likely going to be a close and wide open affair at least that’s the view of Inverness scribe Brady MacDougall.

One of the candidates would be Rockemsockem Scott who posted seven wins for the campaign and won the season ending top class in 1:57:1 for trainer Don Kennedy and owner-driver Gerard Kennedy. He finished in the top three in 14 of 21 starts with money slightly less than $10,000 while posting a 1:55 and change victory at Inverness

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.