When the ballots for Inverness Raceway Horse of the Year are counted it’s very likely going to be a close and wide open affair at least that’s the view of Inverness scribe Brady MacDougall.
One of the candidates would be Rockemsockem Scott who posted seven wins for the campaign and won the season ending top class in 1:57:1 for trainer Don Kennedy and owner-driver Gerard Kennedy. He finished in the top three in 14 of 21 starts with money slightly less than $10,000 while posting a 1:55 and change victory at Inverness
The old reliable Euchred, now 10, deserves consideration as he posted 7 wins and in the top three 13 of 21 outings and travelled to Saint John and Charlottetown to hit the winners circle. Old home Week wouldn’t be the same with Euchred getting his picture taken. The Shadow Play pacer is owned by Kayla Habicht Walker and was trained by Walter Walker for regular pilot Red Doucet.
Aurolie Beaumont’s Thunder Alley also posted 7 wins and was in the top three 20 of 27 with more than $14,000 banked for trainer Rick Beaumont and assorted drivers mostly Zach Mullins and Doug MacQuarrie. Another candidate, Todd and Monica Sutherland’s good pacer Eastcoast Invader was 17 times in the top three with more than $9,300 in the bank for trainer Monica Sutherland.
Rotten Ronnie who saved his best for Charlottetown fans when he paced to a lifetime best of 1:52:4 also routed the Inverness top class on a number of occasions. Owned by Red Doucet, Joe MacIsaac and Lennan MacIsaac, Rotten Ronnie banked almost $20,000 before venturing up to Mohawk where he was 4-2 in his first two starts.
Walter Walker’s outstanding two year old pacer Fishermans Son, Arthur Blue Chip’s top two year old, won the $27,000 Joe O’Brien stake at Summerside and in the process reduced his lifetime record to 1:55:4 while for the season banked in excess of $43,000. Walter did the training and Don Gillis handled the driving. Your Inverness Horse of the year will come from among this group.
Mary MacQuarrie and Monica Sutherland
Most Atlantic Canada harness racing fans have a hero in the 80 something grandmother trainer Mary MacQuarrie of Inverness but she may have to share the spotlight with up and coming female trainer Monica Sutherland who handles the training duties of her dad’s Eastcoast Invader. Could she be the next “Caper” heading up-country?
Cape Breton trainer-driver Damien MacLellan won his Western Fair debut last week for trainer Rob Fellows and the Kelly boys Colin and Dave are winning in Ontario and The West. Mary MacQuarrie might be a great addition to any stable but she’s not likely to move anywhere, we shall have to wait and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.