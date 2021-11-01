Maintaining soundness is an important aspect of racehorse ownership. Physical soundness of the horse, yes, but financial soundness too. That’s why reaching out to retired Revenue Canada (CRA) auditor and longtime Standardbred owner Charlie Piper Jr. made dollars and sense during yearling sale season. In the last issue of APC, he shared some of his experiences as an owner.
When it comes to selecting yearlings, Piper says it’s “maternal lines, mostly” that he looks for in the catalogue. “What I need is a good sire, but also a dam that’s produced. First foals, if they’re a little less expensive than I think they might be, I don’t have a problem with it. If a mare’s had about four foals and none of them made the races, I won’t buy one of those, because even the second dam, it doesn’t seem to come through: Second dam is a producer; sometimes the first dam’s not.”
He adds that if a mare hasn’t produced offspring who made it to the races, knowing why each particular foal was unsuccessful is valuable information at the sales: “It got sick, it got tangled up in a fence… You know.”
Stakes eligibility represents a cost that should be considered an investment. “Stake payments are expensive and the entry fees are a little hefty too sometimes. Atlantic Sires is $300, you know,” notes the Lower Sackville horseman. “I want to race something down here, and I do want them staked. If they’re not eligible to stakes, there’s no sense having them. The only way you have a chance to make money here is if you have a good colt [or filly or gelding].”
Classification and additions to the Maritime horse population make it difficult to see a profit racing overnight horses. “Just as an example, is Catch Twenty-Two [p, 6, 1:56.0h; $59,246],” Piper tells APC. “He was good in the top class, all along for three years for us. This year he can still go the same speed, around 1:56, :57, but they’ve brought in a bunch of new horses who go faster. And by Jesus, when you get up in that class, you can’t get back down! We didn’t want to put him in a claimer, because he’s [trainer Darren Crowe’s son] Brennan’s favourite horse. You’ve got to race them where they put them, and we didn’t want to put a price on him.”
Piper says that while the 8-year-old pacer is still successful—he wired Nw580l5 cd competition at Truro October 11 in 1:58.3, and has won 23 of 171 career starts—the pursuit of profit is secondary. “I doubt there would be a price put on him, and I like the old horse myself,” he adds with a chuckle. That’s the other catch-22: Knowing that typical overnight horses tend to be hobby horses, competing for purses that seldom make them profitable.
Some losses are inevitable. One of Piper’s favourite horses ended her career on a sour note, yet he says it didn’t dissuade him from further ownership. “We had a horse by the name of Slow Hope [p, 5, 2:08.4h; $9,081 US], Dad and I, many years ago,” he tells APC, adding that the Farvel x Tintern Abbey (by Guy Abbey) mare, foaled in 1955, “got into a wheel and broke her leg.”
He likes to remain an optimist, looking at the long range, which benefits the horse and often the bankroll. “I prefer to give them a chance, you know. Like Tobins Native: Last year, he got crooked and was a little off in the right leg. I said, ‘What’s the sense of racing him?’ So we stopped with him. A lot of people would’ve kept pounding him, and then he wouldn’t have amounted to anything and you’d just be out money.” The three-year-old gelding was second as beaten fave in Truro conditioned company in his two latest starts, but previously picked up three seasonal wins and a 1:56.2h mark.
Piper suggests that rushing a horse to the races prematurely is counterproductive, even if the intent is to sell the animal. “I know I’m going to have to pay board or get rid of them, and if you get rid of them when they’re lame, you're not even going to get Amish prices,” he explains. “I’ve given away three or four horses that couldn’t go any as riding horses.” His two-year-old filly Tobins Reward stopped in August, after earning over $3,000 in five starts and breaking her maiden at Truro August 1. Piper remarks that the filly, now co-owned with Brennan Crowe, “showed she has some ability," finishing fourth in an Atlantic Sires ‘A’” division.
A good working relationship with the trainer and co-owners is key for him. “I like the people I’m with and I like Darren [Crowe], because I know that he’s a square shooter and he’s honest with you,” says the experienced owner. Realistic, open communication about costs is important for anyone who pursues the sport as a hobby. “I know people that can spend $10,000 a year collecting stamps, you know! That would be a little boring for me,” quips Piper. “The way it is now, if your horse can’t make $12-15,000 [a year], you’re losing.” Fractional ownership “spreads the risk,” but he cautions, “You have to have partners you like.”
Taxes and accounting being his background, it seems advisable to ask Piper about tax on yearling purchases. “If you buy a $10,000 colt, you know you’re paying $11,500 for it,” he replies. “You have to realize that it’s an add-on to whatever they get knocked down for. I would assume most people would know that, but it's still frustrating. If you have a GST and HST number, you don’t have to pay it.” (Other Canadian livestock is “zero-rated” for HST, but horses are not unless they are being sold for meat.) He says Standardbred Canada staff have been very helpful with ownership transfer among co-owners after one person signs for a yearling.
With “just short of 35 years” working at Revenue Canada/CRA, the retired auditor can attest to one of the biggest barriers to younger owners getting into the game. His son enjoys racing, “but as I told him, ‘You haven't got enough money to do it right now.’ And that's the problem. If you're single, OK; if you're raising a family and paying a mortgage, the average wage-earner just cannot afford it.”
That’s where partnerships make a difference, like his own with businessmen Robert “Sonny” Siteman and William “Sandy” Shearer. Piper says everyone involved in owning a racehorse “should have a say.” It’s a perspective that carries over from his time as a judge at Sackville and Truro: “When I was an official, I had inexperienced people who couldn't make a decision. More than once, I said, ‘For God’s sake, give me your opinion!’ I might have disagreed, but I didn’t want to decide all by myself!”
Note: Kaitlyn Wesley has advised that Truro Raceway will host the non-wagering Nova Scotia Amateur Driving Championship November 14, the same date as the regular Sunday race card. Post time is 12:45 pm. "As an amateur myself, we don't get to do what PEI does with matinees," says Wesley, who organized the event to help bring more drivers and young people into the industry.
Northside Downs will be represented by Kiegan Madden and Jeremy Baker; Inverness Raceway by Madison Poirier and Monica Sutherland; and Truro Raceway by Chris Covin and Heather Gatti.
