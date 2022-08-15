Hello folks… Old Home Week is now here… August has arrived. Where is the time going? It looks as if there are some awesome horses coming for The Gold Cup & Saucer too. Who will be the lucky winner this year? There is a nice purse of $100,000 that has obviously attracted enough horses for three trials; so, that’s a good thing. OHW will be exciting again this year. Good luck to all Truro horse owners, trainers & drivers who are headed to PEI for Old Home Week. Stay safe.
Truro – Down for August
Things are at slow pace at Truro Raceway for the month of August, as we are not having live racing again until the 1st Friday in September. So, some horsemen/horsewomen will venture over to PEI and try their racing luck for OHW & some will stay home and get rested up for the fall season. The shutdown for August is supposed to allow us some extra dates at the end of this racing season.
Impressive 2-year-olds
We have a couple of nice 2-year-old-colts from Truro heading over to PEI to “strut” their stuff for OHW. First of all, trainer Danny Romo has done a fine job with Tobins Profit for owners Kevin Dorey, Bob Sumarah and Frank Brundle. Tobins Profit (Stonebridge Terror) has 4 wins in 4 starts & has $17,928 on his papers, thus far. Tobins Profit had an impressive win in Summerside in 1:58 for driver, Jason Hughes, in the GOLD division of the PEI COLT STAKES (Purse $12,400). Good job, Danny and connections – good luck in Inverness and then Charlottetown. The other 2-year-old-colt that looks awesome from Truro is Malignity (Malicious) owned by Debbie Francis and Rosanne Langille. Malignity was superb in Truro during Grand Circuit Week and was a winner by 8 lengths in 1:56.1 for trainer/driver Paul Langille. Malignity then won in Summerside in 1:58.1 in the PEI COLT STAKES GOLD division (Purse $12, 400), pacing home in 27.3. He looks as if he does it really easy too… there is a nice stride on this big handsome colt. Malignity has won 3 of his 4 starts so far in 2022, with $17,438 on his papers. He also goes to Inverness tomorrow (August 10th, 2022) and then to Charlottetown for Old Home Week. Best of luck to Paul Langille, Debbie Francis & Rosanne Langille with this awesome Malicious colt. Keep up the good work!
Paul Langille also had a win in the Grassroots division of the PEI COLT STAKES with Shadow of a Lady (Shadow Play). She was a winner in 2:01.2 and she raced for a purse of $5975. Francis Holdings Ltd. (Peter Francis) of Sweets Corner, NS, owns this filly.
Up Helly Aa
Kenny MacDonald has been doing well with the 3-year-old trotter, Up Helly Aa for Riley Farms Ltd. of Summerside, PEI and trainer Clare MacDonald. Up Helly Aa was a winner in Truro for Grand Circuit Week, then he won in Summerside (PEI COLT STAKES) and then he won again at Northside Downs (ATLANTIC SIRES STAKES) on August 6th, 2022. He won in 1:59.4 – a new trotting record. He has 4 starts and 4 wins with $17,633 in 2022 & lifetime he has $58,772. How impressive is that?
He’s a very fine smooth trotter, indeed. Great job Kenny and Clare… keep on trotting.
Truro Winners – July 29th
Brookdale Miki (Always B Miki) was a winner in 1:58.1 for trainer/driver Pooker McCallum and the Father/Son duo Doug Polley (senior and junior). He’s a nice colt. Congratulations on your win, fellas. Vines to Heaven bounced back to win in Truro in 1:54.3 for driver Todd Trites and trainer George Rennison ($2000 purse). Vines to Heaven won easy by 5 lengths. Lively Freddie is dominating the $7000 claimer at Truro Raceway for veteran trainer Clayton Stevens and owner Craig White of Hilden, NS. Lively Freddie won during Grand Circuit Week in 1:56.3 by 2 lengths, over Big Engine & At the Helm. Darren Crowe has been driving Lively Freddie for Craig White. Privilege won the TOP CLASS for the George Rennison trained Stable in 1:55 (Purse $2500). This race had a placing, as Woodmere Ideal Art (Kyle Mason) unfortunately came a little too close to Always B Sweet approaching the 7/8 and he caused interference. Thus, Woodmere Ideal Art finished 1st and was placed 8th …and Privilege was 2nd placed first. Aiden Ferrish and The All for Fun Stable own Privilege, who was claimed back in April 2022 for $18,000. Privilege spent some time at Rideau Carleton Raceway before heading to Truro Raceway for the Rennisons. Another smile in the winners’ circle went to Adam Johnson and his free-legged pacer, Glenview Rhonda. She was a winner in 1:57.2 with Darren Crowe in the sulky. Both drivers, Todd Trites and Darren Crowe had a driving hat-trick on this race card at Truro Raceway & trainer George Rennison had two training wins on the night. Congrats to you guys!
Truro Horsemen’s Golf Tournament
We had an outstanding 28 teams this year. Wow! It was a great turn-out and everyone enjoyed themselves, in the extreme heat. A huge congratulations goes out to Peter Francis who won the $500 CASH PRIZE for The Closest to the Hole on Number 18. This $500 CASH prize was kindly donated by RG McGroup (Ron & Gail McLellan) of Bathurst, NB. Way to go, Peter! Thank you very much to Ron & Gail McLellan once again this year. The men’s division winners were Team Pollard of Charlottetown, which consisted of Mike Pollard, Glen Dunn, Mike McGuigan and Erin Carver. The mixed division went to Team Smith of Truro, NS. This team consisted of Karla Smith, Lauren Smith, Gary Smith & Chase Carter. The “Longest Drive for Men” went to Todd Trites. The “Longest Drive for Women” went to Natalie MacKay (one of my former students, mind you). Thanks also goes out to Anthony MacDonald (The Stable.ca) and to his brother, James MacDonald, for kindly donating the winning team jackets again this year. Your support is appreciated, guys! Thank you. Also, a BIG thanks goes out to those horse people who kindly donated prizes for this golf tournament. Your generosity is appreciated each year. Thank you! Congratulations to all of the awesome horse people who participated and supported the Horsemen’s Golf Tournament for 2022. See you all again, next year.
Speedy Recovery
On behalf of everyone from Truro, we wish Gilles Barrieau a speedy recovery as he heals from his accident at Charlottetown last weekend. Gilles, take good care. To all other drivers, be safe on the racetrack! Happy Old Home Week everyone. May your horses go fast & you win some races. Make some good memories! Enjoy the people, your family & your friends… especially the ones you haven’t met yet.
Quote of the Week: “There was a wise old owl who sat in a tree… the more he heard, the less he spoke & the less he spoke, the more he heard. Why can’t we all be like that bird?” (An old Nursery Rhyme - Anonymous).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.