Intended Royalty swept the preliminary legs and final of the Governors Cup series, winning the $5,000 final wire to wire in 1:56.3 as part of a ten dash card held on November 7th. Driver Redmond Doucet, who currently leads all Canadian drivers in driving average, with a sparkling .467, sent the nine year old gelding to the lead into the first turn, beating Southwind Ricardo off the gate and establishing an early advantage he would not relinquish. The final set up as a showdown between Intended Royalty and defending champ Southwind Ricardo, but the expected battle never really materialized as Doucet got Intended Royalty to the lead into the first turn and got a second quarter breather that allowed him to maintain a two length advantage over Southwind Ricardo the rest of the way, winning by a two and half lengths at the finish. Johnnie Jack finished third, followed by Runaway Mystery, Kiss Me I'm Irish and Bet on Art. Intended Royalty now has 46 lifetime wins for owners Randy and Eddie Copley of Inverness.
Sweet City Girl won the $3,000 Governors Cup consolation for owner Butch Hawco and driver John Hawco in 1:58.2, coming three wide off the final turn to get up and defeat Eastwardho Fun and early leader Dashpedia. Sweet City Girl now has seven wins on the season from twenty-three starts. Euchred racked up his 63rd lifetime win, stopping the clock in 1:56.4 for Zach Mullins, winning by six lengths over Dragon Teeth and Eastcoast Invader. Kayla Habicht Walker is the winning owner. Other winners on the afternoon included Bank Of Dad for Gerard Kennedy in 2:02.1, Pictonian Fancypas for Gerry Snow in 2:01.2, Hotlikewasabi for Richie Baryluk in 1:58.1, Daddy Let Me Drive for Rodney Gillis in 1:57.2, Blacky Black for Martin Bates in 2:00.2, and Bring It Home Will for John Barrington in 2:00.3. Fans wagered a healthy $17,488.00 on the afternoon, which was about as good a November afternoon could be weather wise at the Regent St. oval.
Halloween
Intended Royalty and Southwind Ricardo advanced to the final after winning their Governors Cup legs for the second straight week. Intended Royalty moved out of third at the half and cleared leader Sweet City Girl at the three quarter mile mark, before holding off a challenge from Kiss Me I'm Irish to win the first division in 1:57.1 for driver Redmond Doucet and owners Randy and Eddie Copley. Runaway Mystery finished third in the field of five, and advanced to the final along with Kiss Me I'm Irish.
Southwind Ricardo led all the way to win the second division in 1:56.1 for Harold LeBlanc Jr. The margin of victory was two lengths over Johnnie Jack, with Bet On Art finishing third for the second week in a row. Southwind Ricardo, Johnnie Jack and Bet On Art also advanced to the final. Joel and Harold LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillis share in the winning ownership group. Eastwardho Fun, Dashpedia, Sweet City Girl, Docs Ronhenry and Junebugs Baby will race in the $3,000 consolation final.
Redmond Doucet and Ryan Campbell each had a pair of driving wins on the day. Along with Intended Royalty, Doucet guided Wenitrainsitpurs to a 2:01 decision for owners James Hogan and Bette Lou Aucoin. Campbell's wins came with RE's Aiden for owner Don Beaton in 1:59 and Eastcoast Invader in 1:59.3 for owners Todd and Monica Sutherland. Other winners on the program included: Pictonian Speed for Mark Pezzarello in 2:04 and owners Ashley Cran and Paul Barkhouse, Dragon Teeth for Kevin Bailey in 2:01.3, who co-owns with Rebecca MacKenzie, Zero Stress Nora for Greg Sparling and owners Ron Carter and Lynn Crawford Carter in 2:03.3, Brother John for Randy Getto and co-owners Susan MacSween and Wayne Hardy in 2:00.4, and Hotlikewasabi for Richie Baryluk in 2:00.
October 24th
Intended Royalty and Southwind Ricardo captured their respective divisions in the first leg of the Governors Cup series as part of an eleven race card held Saturday afternoon in North Sydney. Redmond Doucet sent Intended Royalty to the lead early in his division and the nine year old paced the fastest mile of the day winning in 1:56.2, racking up his ninth win this season for owners Randy and Eddie Copley. Kiss Me I'm Irish finished second and Runaway Mystery third. It was one of four wins for Doucet, who also scored with Classic Smiley in 1:58, The Captain Jack in 2:01.1, and Charlottes Western in 1:59.3 for owners Owen Fraser and Dylan MacLean.
Southwind Ricardo won the second division for Harold LeBlanc Jr. despite being parked on the outside for most of his race, overcoming an early battle with initial leader Junebugs Baby, before rallying in the stretch to collar Johnnie Jack to win in 1:57.2, for his third straight victory. Johnnie Jack finished second, beaten two lengths, with Bet On Art closing from last at the half to finish third. Harold and Joel LeBlanc, Willie Seymour and Bernie Gillie are the winning owners. Other winners on the afternoon included: Keeperoftherealm for Ryan Campbell in 2:04.2, Don't Be A Hero for Greg Sparling in 2:03.3, Dragon Teeth for Kevin Bailey in 1:58.2, Red Rum She Wrote for Barry Bates in 2:00, Eastcoast Invader for Ryan Campbell's second win in 1:59.3, and Brother John for Randy Getto in 1:59.1. Total wager on the afternoon was $13996.00.
Century Farroh Breeders Crown Champ
Four year old Century Farroh, who learned his lessons at Northside Downs for Dave Ratchford, won the $500,000 Breeders Crown at Harrah's Hoosier Park in 1:49. The Ratchford Stable NS are the winning owners of the O'Brien award winner from last year, who got up the inside for driver David Miller, maybe the best in the business in a big money race, to score the mild upset. The win was also the first Breeders Crown training win for Dr. Ian Moore. Century Farroh won two qualifiers at Northside in June 2018 before being sent to Woodbine to start his two year old campaign. Century Farroh was a $17,000 purchase at the London Select Sale in October 2017.
Racing Community Support Harold Delaney
Longtime horseman Harold Delaney has received a ton of support from the local community following a devastating fire in which he lost his family home within the last two weeks. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Harold by local horseman Ardon Mofford, who sponsored the Governors Cup series, which at the time of this article, now stands at $31,550. To make a donation please go to: https://ca.gofundme.com/f/harold-delaney-needs-our-help.
In our next edition we will recap the final live card of 2020 and look back at the season that was. A season that started with much uncertainty about whether Covid would force the industry to shut down. Until next time we extend to our readers good luck, good racing and good handicapping.
