Last month was a good one for Island horsemen Drew Neill and Mark McKinnon. Both gentlemen sent out winners at Mohawk during the evening of Thursday, October 29th. Race 1 would see Drew train and drive claiming pacer Nates Bucky to a gate-to-wire 1:54.2 score... "That was the first time I raced one there too," said young Neill (nick-named 'Pockets') following the big win. And pockets are exactly what horseplayers would have been filling, after the race went official, as Nates Bucky paid a whopping $73.20 to win! Race 11, that night, saw McKinnon pick up his first Mohawk training victory with race favourite Reagan Blue Chip. The three-year-old pacing son of American Ideal was making his first start for McKinnon after being conditioned by Casie Coleman for much of 2020. Congratulations guys - here's to many more!
Alberta Harness To Century Mile
After spending much of 2020 at Century Downs (just north of Calgary) Alberta harness racing will now make its way back to Century Mile (just south of Edmonton). Amazing to see that winter weather has already become a factor, out west, for cancelling a race card. The final thoroughbred race card, for Century Mile, was to be held on Sunday, November 8th, but due to unfavourable weather conditions and for the safety of the horses and jockeys - the program was cancelled. Live harness racing will now resume there on the evening of Sunday, November 15th.
Century Mile saw one of the largest increases in wagering this season (over last) compared to other tracks operating in 2020. From just 40 thoroughbred race dates in 2020 - $32,999,603 was wagered, while there were 48 thoroughbred dates in 2019 - with $8,084,537 bet. From those numbers the average daily handle for 2019 was $168,427. This year Century Mile averaged $807,490 per card - that's a 379 per cent increase!
London Bet Way Up Too!
We were hoping for good things on our return to racing at The Raceway at Western Fair District last month. After being dark for almost seven consecutive months - due to Covid and our summer break - a record handle, for October, was a welcome sight as horseplayers have clearly made London the 'number one' half-mile harness track for wagering in Canada and the 'number two' track overall in the country - second only to Woodbine Mohawk Park for harness racing handle.
The final week of October saw $1,666,640 wagered on three 12-dash cards - an increase of 97 per cent over the same week in 2019. The horse supply appears to be in better shape this season as well. We went down to 11-dash cards starting in November, but the need for getting horses raced (there were 157 entries for November 11th) has seen us go back up to 12-dash cards occasionally.
And the weather...Greg Blanchard and myself were out for a round of golf - wearing shorts and t-shirts - on the afternoon of November 7th - it was sunny and 21˚C in London!
So here we go - winter racing is just around the corner and we've got lots of neat things planned for the months ahead at The Raceway. Catch us on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 6:15 (7:15 Atlantic) and if you're tuned in - let us know - shout-outs are always at the ready!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.