Therealprincess and driver Corey MacPherson

Therealprincess and driver Corey MacPherson
Kurt Hughes

Kurt Hughes

Kurt's Korner

The 2022 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown weekend kicks off on Friday, October 7 with the Atlantic Classic Sale starting at 2pm at the Crapaud Exhibition Grounds in Crapaud, PE. There are 128 yearlings going through the sale ring. The Atlantic Breeder’s Crown consolations and banquet take place on Saturday followed by the finals on championship Sunday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

Our Maritime breed has never been better. Woodmere Stealdeal scorched Mohawk in 1:49.1 last weekend. It was a new personal best for the four-year-old Steelhead Hanover gelding and a new record for our Maritime breed on a 7/8’s mile track. Saulsbrook Victor is another horse doing great things on the WEG circuit. This four-year-old son of Source Of Pride paced his last three trips in sub 1:50. His fastest mile came two starts back when he finished fourth and was race timed in 1:48.4. Back in May, Mystifying finished second by a head in the $50,000 Margaret Juravinski Invitational four-year-old open at Flamboro Downs. It’s really amazing to watch our local stock compete against the best in North America.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.