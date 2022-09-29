The 2022 Atlantic Breeder’s Crown weekend kicks off on Friday, October 7 with the Atlantic Classic Sale starting at 2pm at the Crapaud Exhibition Grounds in Crapaud, PE. There are 128 yearlings going through the sale ring. The Atlantic Breeder’s Crown consolations and banquet take place on Saturday followed by the finals on championship Sunday at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at the Charlottetown Driving Park.
Our Maritime breed has never been better. Woodmere Stealdeal scorched Mohawk in 1:49.1 last weekend. It was a new personal best for the four-year-old Steelhead Hanover gelding and a new record for our Maritime breed on a 7/8’s mile track. Saulsbrook Victor is another horse doing great things on the WEG circuit. This four-year-old son of Source Of Pride paced his last three trips in sub 1:50. His fastest mile came two starts back when he finished fourth and was race timed in 1:48.4. Back in May, Mystifying finished second by a head in the $50,000 Margaret Juravinski Invitational four-year-old open at Flamboro Downs. It’s really amazing to watch our local stock compete against the best in North America.
Locally, Therealprincess has been dominating the sophomore filly division. The daughter of Source Of Pride – Deviliciously Good is a perfect 13 for 13 in 2022. She has banked $85,470 in seasonal earnings and sports a career best of 1:54.1. She was a $10,000 yearling purchase at the 2020 Atlantic Classic yearling sale.
There are two freshmen colts that are emerging as the class of their division. Fishermans Son has reeled off five in row with Cape Breton legend Danny Gillis in the bike. This son of Arthur Blue Chip has six wins from seven starts and $34,468 in earnings. He has a mark of 1:55.4. This colt was a $16,000 purchase at the 2021 Atlantic Classic Sale by Walter Walker of Inverness and Estate of Angus Mac Innis of Mabou, NS. The other dominate colt in the division is Malignity. This son of Malicious has six wins and a second from eight starts and he has banked $41,896. He has a lifetime best of 1:56.
This year’s sale is again loaded with talent. Here’s my top 10 list of potential stake stars.
Right out of the gate, Hip 1, Osprey Explosion. This is a filly by E L Rocket out of a really nice mare named Osprey Impact. It’s her first foal.
Hip 6, Walkin Stagger Out. He’s the first colt out of Joltimatum. He’s by Stag Party and might be a nice price.
Hip 26, Woodmere Sinatra. He’s a Rollwithitharry gelding out of an Artiscape mare named Sinspirational. This is her first foal. The third dam is loaded with Maltese Artist ($2,340,872), Artesian ($987,884). If he looks good, he’ll attract a lot of attention.
Hip 33, Red Dirt Rodeo. He’s a full brother - sired by Malicious - to Atlantic Sire Stakes champion Red Dirt Boomer ($151,191).
Hip 46, Plenty Of Purple. She’s by Arthur Bluechip and she’s a half-sister to Purple Poet and Traces Of Purple. She is the third foal from the Royal Mattjesty dam, Real Girlie.
Hip 53, Gettin Lit. He’s by E L Rocket and he’s a half-brother to Smexi ($534,247) and CDP Open trot winner Sailor Blue.
Hip 82, Played Well, the second foal from the Well Said dam Well Shaded. This filly is by Shadow Play.
Hip 84, Lady Olena. This is a filly by Malicious. She’s a half-sister to Western Wish ($255,539).
Hip 96, Shes My Treasure. She’s by Malicious. She’s a sister to Arc Light and Ashes to Ashes. The second dam produced World Champion, Bulldog Hanover.
Hip 107, Cuzisaidso Beach. A Sunshine Beach filly out of the Well Said dam Twin B Cuzisaidso. This is her second foal and first filly.
I’d like to wish consignors and buyers the best of luck on sale day.
