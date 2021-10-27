Great racing Sunday October 17th folks! Pull me Through (trainer Joe Baxter) was the 1st race winner today by 13 lengths for catch-driver Marc Campbell. Lively Freddie and Redmond Doucet got the job done for trainer George Rennison. Nova Scotia Beach was also a winner in 1:58.3 for catch-driver Jason Hughes and trainer Darren Crowe. Stash it Away won the HOME HARDWARE MARITIME BREEDERS 2 YR OLD PACING COLTS’ division (PURSE $18,650) in 1:56.1. Nice trip for a 2-year-old.
Khitam Image (trainer Carl Isenor) was an easy winner for Corey MacPherson by 6 lengths in 1:58.2. JJ SCARLETT was the winner of the 2-year-old filly division of The HOME HARDWARE MARITIME BREEDERS final (purse $34,100). Walter Walker trains this nice filly – and she went faster than the boys!! Redmond Doucet was in the bike for this track-record performance. Walter, someone from up above was watching today. Great job, great win and great memories! Woodmere Alvin was over to Truro for a conditioned class race & came out a winner in 1:54.2 – this free-legged pacer seems to like Truro when he comes here. Corey MacPherson did a fine job, once again for owner Mike Pollard and trainer Mike McGuigan and catch-trainer Tammy Lynn MacKay (aka “Tam Jam MacK”) when they need a little Truro help (lol). Rollwithhottytoddy and Jason Hughes won the 2nd division of the 2-year-old colt division for trainer Trevor Hicken (PURSE $18,650). Todd and Trish Hardy are co-owners with Trevor Hicken. Congrats folks! David Dowling and Gia Diamond were victorious in 1:58.1 for Toby MacDonald and Donna Wilson. In the top class, American Risk, stepped up his game once again… winning in 1:53.4 for Marc Campbell/trainer George Rennison. Good job George Rennison! You keep this fella good week-in and week-out! Keep it up, George! Batterup Hanover was 2nd (1:54) for Paul Langille. Harry G was 3rd (1:55.2) with Ernie Laffin in the sulky. The top class in Truro is tough right now – there are some nice horses in that class. Dinger Two and Marc Campbell did it again in the last race for veteran-trainer Henry Smallwood in 2:02.2.
Also Sunday, Redmond Doucet won 2 races and the rest belonged to the PEI boys. Marc Campbell and Corey MacPherson had 3 WINS each today – nice HAT-TRICKS for Marc and Corey! Jason Hughes had 2 wins. David Dowling had 1 win. I think these PEI boys love Truro! Good job boys!
Things are moving along over here in Truro, but not as fast as we wished – when it comes to the grandstand, that is. The exterior will now be finished next April 2022… and then, after that, the interior renovations will begin. We are all patiently waiting for the new improvements and hoping we all can be back to normal – in a new grandstand facility – sooner than later.
Well, the excitement was all in PEI for Breeders’ Crown Weekend. Up Helly Aa won the $10,000 ATLANTIC BREEDERS CROWN - CAVENDISH FARMS 2-YEAR-OLD TROT FINAL for Kenny MacDonald and trainer Clare MacDonald. Riley Farms own Up Helly Aa and indeed should be proud of him. In 10 starts so far this year, Up Helly Aa has $43,139 in purse earnings with 10 starts, 9 wins and a 3rd place finish. Good job Kenny and Clare!
Rusty Riley made a trip over to PEI for Breeders’ Crown weekend. He raced in a conditioned class and made it to victory lane, pacing in 1:56.2, for Paul Langille and his co-owner/new wife Chantel Langille and Dana Getto. Congratulations also goes out to Paul and Chantel Langille on their recent marriage.
Mr. Finlay Ridge was the 3-year-old trot winner in The Atlantic Breeders’ Crown Final ($10,000 purse) for driver/trainer Clare MacDonald. Mr. Finlay Ridge is owned by Clare, Arnold Rankin and Ian Tate. Mr. Finlay Ridge’s bank account now sits at $72,563… not bad for a 2 and 3-year-old combined earnings. Great job, Clare!
The 3-year-old filly division was the next LOCAL TRURO winner of The Atlantic Breeders’ Crown Final ($25,000 purse) and Darren Crowe and Woodmere Leah shocked them all when Darren left off the rail & cut all the fractions… 28, 56.1, 1:25.2 and was a winner in 1:55.1 – Woodmere Leah beat Tobin’s Brownie by one length. It makes a big difference on a half mile track when you have one that can leave… and be the first one “into the turn” and the first one “out of the turn”. Congratulations to Kenneth and Susan Lowthers on a great victory! Congrats Darren for a great drive!
In the 3-year-old colt final of The Atlantic Breeders’ Crown ($25,000 purse) Woodmere Stealdeal did it again… this time, in 1:53 flat for driver Marc Campbell and trainer Danny Romo. Woodmere Stealdeal is an awesome colt… who loves the front. His lifetime earnings are now at $134,328 in 25 starts – 20 wins, 4 seconds and 1 third. His owners Kevin Dorey, Bob Sumarah, Glenn MacDonald and Frank Brundle have a fine young animal with Stealdeal. Good luck in your remaining races Stealdeal.
One colt that stood out in the Breeders’ Crown final (3-year-old colt division) was ROTTEN RONNIE. He was parked every step of the way in Stealdeal’s race. Redmond Doucet never saw the wood & he was only beaten by a head, pacing his own mile in 1:53 flat too. Rotten Ronnie has $50,630 made lifetime (so far). You guys have a nice colt, as well. Good luck Redmond Doucet and Andy Stewart of Inverness, NS with Ronnie’s races for the remainder of the season.
TRURO RESULTS
October 11th
A standout from today’s card was Brookdale Joey (Sportswriter) in the NW1. He was sharp -- winning in 2:00.2 by 5 lengths for new trainer George Rennison and owners Jeff Lilley, Shirlene O’Brien and Blair Maclauchlan. Cool Dew was good again today winning in 1:57.3 for Greg Munro and owner Stephen MacLeod. Today’s win was a new record for Cool Dew. In the top class, American Risk was awesome again… winning in 1:55 for Darren Crowe and trainer George Rennison. Johnnywalkerdelux was also on his game, finishing 2nd to American Risk, by one length (1:55.1) for driver Emmons MacKay and co-owner Paul Smith. Big Engine (a nice compact little horse – with a big heart) was 3rd – pacing in 1:55.3. Good trip for all three horses in the top class today.
Halloween Dance
There will be a Halloween Dance at The Truro Horsemen’s Club on Friday, October 29th… there will be a LIVE band. We would like to see some horse people dress up and attend (if possible). The time for this dance is from 8-12am. See you there!
Quote of the Week: “The key is not the will to win… everybody has that. It is the will to prepare to win that is important” (Bobby Knight).
