Jack Pound

Jack Pound and Miss Cool Eyes, the only mare to race in the 1st Gold Cup and Saucer race.
Don Ling

Our recent Breeders Crown weekend in Charlottetown had many attractive features, with a significant accent on the history of our sport (Memory Lane). One very special happening was the Samspace Saving Sammy race that honored an 18 year old standardbred from Nova Scotia. Samspace, bred, owned and raced by Denny Baxter, after rescue from a US kill pen last year, had been the subject of an CTV Atlantic feature in 2021 that won a Standardbred Canada journalism award. And the television network was in the process of doing a follow up story on Sammy, being produced by Danny's son Jason from Live At Five. The old horse and his ageless driver put on quite a show for the Sunday afternoon crowd.

Another older horseman that has been honored by Red Shores in recent years is Jack Pound, the trainer/driver of the first mare to compete in the Gold Cup and Saucer. Miss Cool Eyes went to post in the initial Gold Cup (1960), the only distaff against five males. She finished 3-6 behind Newport Frisco 1-2 and Dees Boy 3-1.

Denny Baxter and Samspace

