Our recent Breeders Crown weekend in Charlottetown had many attractive features, with a significant accent on the history of our sport (Memory Lane). One very special happening was the Samspace Saving Sammy race that honored an 18 year old standardbred from Nova Scotia. Samspace, bred, owned and raced by Denny Baxter, after rescue from a US kill pen last year, had been the subject of an CTV Atlantic feature in 2021 that won a Standardbred Canada journalism award. And the television network was in the process of doing a follow up story on Sammy, being produced by Danny's son Jason from Live At Five. The old horse and his ageless driver put on quite a show for the Sunday afternoon crowd.
Another older horseman that has been honored by Red Shores in recent years is Jack Pound, the trainer/driver of the first mare to compete in the Gold Cup and Saucer. Miss Cool Eyes went to post in the initial Gold Cup (1960), the only distaff against five males. She finished 3-6 behind Newport Frisco 1-2 and Dees Boy 3-1.
John David Pound Jr was always called Jack to distinguish him from his father of the same three names known as Dave. Born in 1937 Jack was introduced to standardbreds very early in life. Horses were stabled in private Charlottetown barns during winter and jogged over city streets. The Pounds lived on the corner of Malpeque Road and Kirkwood Drive, the very fringe of the city in those days. They had a barn on the property and his Dad purchased broodmare Kitty McKane during World War II, in foal to Clover Guy, resulting in Mona McKane. After injury at two this filly was bred to Frank MacKay's Pagliacci which produced Jackie's Pride, winner of the 1951 three year old trot Futurity for Dave at the CDP in 2:24.
Much of the daily care and training was handled by teenager Jack who just loved to be around horses. He worked with the Sam Kennedy Stable, Jack Sherren and Len O'Meara, and vividly remembers his first jog at age eleven behind the Kalmuck gelding Wait N See. Dave was a third generation railroad man (engineer) and depended on Jack to look after things at the barn.
In 1958 Jack Pound became an owner with Meadow Abbe, a 10 year old son of Volstadt. He won a couple of races that summer, the quickest in 2:11.3 when they topped a nice A pace that included Downtown, Jolly Dick and My Darling. But the next year did not go as well, winless in 13 tries for a modest $215, and retirement in July.
That winter, following up on an add in the Harness Horse magazine,(our valued information source) Jack and partner Jack Brown purchased Miss Cool Eyes from her Buffalo, NY owner for $1,650. He well remembers the cold February trip to upstate New York, with no trailer tail lights, in the company of Buddy Campbell and Ed Downe. Coming back they overnighted at the Fredericton Raceway to await veterinary inspection, as they had been too late crossing the border.
Miss Cool Eyes was a 6 y/o daughter of the Volomite stallion Vololite with a record of 2:05.3 taken as a five year old at Vernon Downs. Jack won their first two dashes in June over Lady Lakeburn and Just Bettys Mark. She had eight wins that summer, her best in 2:08.1 on Aug 3rd, beating Dunlop B and Lola Hal. It was enough to be invited to the initial Gold Cup and Saucer mentioned earlier. This honor would be extended to the big mare once again in 1961 where she garnered a 6-6 behind double dash victor War Cry Ranger and Elmer Smith. That was the year the big race first introduced the Gold Cup and Saucer girls.
It just so happened that young Ella MacKenzie had some girlfriends that were participating in the event. At one party her friend Richard Bradley (also a racetrack friend of Jack Pound) told her she had cool eyes --- much like a horse of the same name. Miss MacKenzie grew interested, arranged to see the horse and trainer she had never met, and the rest, as they say, is history. Ella and Jack wed in 1965.
Miss Cool Eyes suffered a hind suspensory injury in 1962, limiting her starts to six. After blistering and lots of work Jack got her back to racing in '63, but not quite the mare she had been. There were 11 more wins over the next three seasons, bringing her total to 27 under Jack's care.
Jack Brown, who had divested of his share in Miss Cool Eyes following the rehab, placed the filly Fair Sail with Jack. She was a daughter of Farvel, a 2:07.3h record full brother to super sire Adios. Jack put a 2:13 record on her at three, but through age six she had a modest $1,594 made with her mark at 2:12.2h.
Sunday January 30, 1966 was a terrible day for the CDP. With high winds raging a fire broke out in one of the track barns around 845 pm, claiming the lives of 13 horses and much equipment. Stables affected were those of Sid Stead, Reagh Sudsbury and Jack Pound. Miss Cool Eyes, Fair Sail and two Lucky Chief colts in training with Jack were suddenly gone, along with his cousin Len Walsh's CF Abbe. It was a devastating incident, and quickly changed Jack Pound's life.
Like his forefathers, Jack was fully employed with the Canadian National Railway in PEI. He was newly married with their first child on the way. It seemed a good time to minimize risk of injury and focus on work and family. He would continue to follow the standardbred sport closely, but his active involvement was finished.
Ella and Jack raised two children, Jill and Mark, and are now the proud grandparents of two boys. They have spent many days the past fifty years watching minor hockey games and travelling to tournaments. Jack has experienced some health issues over the last two years that was initially helped by a pacemaker. However, he is to undergo further cardiac assessment in Saint John this month, a procedure that was delayed due to his diagnosed bout with Covid.
At age 85 Jack Pound displays a razor sharp memory, especially for harness racing history, and was most relaxed and accommodating on my recent visit. Here's hoping he and Ella can once again get back to their CDP grandstand seat in 2023.
The Baxter Background
Denny Baxter, now 78 years young, fondly looks back to the age of three when his grandfather first allowed him to hold the reins on standardbred Joe Direct. It was wintertime during World War II and Fergie Baxter jogged his horses over the streets of Halifax. On race days it was down to the Commons to compete on their 3/8ths of a mile strip. Granddad Fergie was quite an accomplished horseman, copping the Old Home Week driver's title in 1948.
During Denny's teenage years much of the family racing was with William Forbes p,2:05.1h. After retirement this black stallion, a son of Forbes Hanover (Billy Direct), went on to sire a few foals. He has the broodmare credit for Midnight Glib, a multiple stake winner in the early days of Atlantic Sires action. The 1967 son of Mighty Glib/Sally Forbes was a going concern at three, sometimes even besting eventual stake champion West River Brian. He was able to carve out a $3,669 campaign with driver Owen Phillips.
The affable Denny gained his first driving win behind Edgewood Scott in 1972. He and older brother Gordon had purchased this grizzled warrior from Frankie Daniels at age 13. The nicely bred son of Keystoner had raced in the States, most recently with Elmer Smith at Foxboro for owner Stanley Mayhew. After a lot of leg attention and loving care they got the 2:03h record stallion back to the races. He would make an amazing 82 starts over his final two seasons of eligibility, winning 14 times for the Baxter boys.
Then, beginning in 1973, Edgewood Scott performed some stud duty in Nova Scotia. His best was FWS, an $800 yearling at Truro's 1975 Sale of the East. FWS took a 2:08.1h sophomore record, winning ten of 43 (including numerous stakes) for owner Mike LeBlanc of Sydney Mines. Sold to Montreal interests at four he took a 2:03f mark over the bigger track.
For most of his younger adult life Denny Baxter was a part time horseman. He had originally planned to be a veterinarian, attending Agriculture College at Truro for two years, before changing to take a course in the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). He then took employment at the Dockyard in Halifax, where he logged a solid 33- year career. But his heart was always on the horses and following an early 1996 retirement at age 52 he was able to commit himself full time to that endeavor.
In 1996 Denny and some family members journeyed to Ohio to attend the annual Buckeye Yearling Sale. He was the successful bidder on two fillies, a daughter of Cambest for $2,700 and another by Precious Bunny for $6,700. Sadly, the former succumbed to illness at two and had to be euthanized at the Atlantic Veterinary College while the latter, named Lots Abunny, made the races at two. She won her last of four starts at Truro in 1997 for a maiden mark of 2:03.3h. After a trio of Truro qualifiers at three it was off to New York for Denny and wife Jean, with Bunny trailering along behind. At Monticello they had a win in 2:02.1 before a nice third in NYSS (fair) action using catch driver Pat Lachance.
Then there was another third in a Saratoga stake, now with Denny driving, and a fourth at Yonkers for their biggest payday of the summer (over $4,000). The twelve starts in New York were followed by a win at Raceway Park in Toledo, Ohio before returning home. Almost four months on the road for over $15,000 earned to cover expenses, and lots of fun along the way. Six late season Truro starts resulted in four victories plus a second and a third. She was quite a filly and took a 1:59.1 seasonal tab in her first Truro trip.
With Bunny as a four-year-old Denny and Jean spent much of the summer at Colonial Downs in Virginia where Denny had relatives. There were seven cheques in nine starts, but no Winners Circle pictures. It was then back to Truro for a couple of wins and on to Montreal for a month. At Hippodrome Montreal Marcel Barrieau reined Lots Abunny to a pair of victories, her best a 1:57.1 lifetime record.
Lots Abunny raced for another four seasons, all in the Maritimes with the exception of a brief Ontario "holiday" in August 2000. Late that summer she made four starts at four different tracks in that big province, but unfortunately didn't catch a cheque. However, she did win 5 of 23 Maritime outings that year.
The six-year-old campaign for Lots Abunny was one of her best with over $15,000 from 50 starts, while the next year was much the same --- 13 wins from 45 tries and over $16,000. Denny did his own shoeing and was able to keep his mare sound during those very busy seasons. She frequently faced Open Mare competition like in June 2001 at Charlottetown when losing by just a nose to Cam Bo Ski and Dougie MacGregor.
The Homebreds
Denny decide to pull the shoes off Lots Abunny in April 2003 after only her tenth start that spring, a 2:02.2 win. He wanted to breed her while she was in good condition and had made a date with New York sire Space Shuttle p,4,1:47.4 ($728,695). This son of Goalie Jeff had been a NYSS champion, winning that Program's rich final at two. As a sophomore he had won the Burlington Stake at Woodbine for Wally Hennessey and a heat of the Confederation Cup at Flamboro with David Miller up. Denny had become friends with the Shuttle's trainer Eddie Hart during those New York summer tours.
Space Shuttle's biggest payday came at four with a win in a $350,000 Meadowlands stake. Ron Pierce reined him to his lifetime record that night, turning back Western Ideal and Red Bow Tie. But the Blue-Chip Farm stallion would only sire four crops before his untimely death at age nine.
Denny Baxter bred Lots Abunny to Space Shuttle in the sire's first season, getting a handsome colt in 2004. He would be named Samspace, a tribute to Denny's good friend and chief racing assistant Joseph Alfred Samson, better known as "Sammy". And the equine youngster with the honored name would not let his namesake down.
The horse Sammy won three times as a freshman, his best a 2:02.3 score at Truro. The Baxters did visit Monticello, NY for two starts in September, but the New York stakes would have to wait another year. In 2007, after overpowering the non-winners classes at Truro, it was back to New York for 15 starts at seven different tracks. There were wins at Monticello and Yonkers preceding a 1:54.2 triumph at Tioga Downs. The almost $25,000 in American purse money that summer probably covered expenses for the whole family, and then some.
The next summer Denny tried Tioga again (two wins) before shifting to the always tough Mohawk in Campbellville, Ontario. But it wasn't long before they returned to the Maritimes where the now four year old began facing the best in the region. The biggest day was to come at his home track of Truro where he prevailed in the Johnny Conroy Memorial over a stellar field. Sammy's strong closing 1:54.2 mile proved too much for Outlawpositivecharge and Terry Gallant. Further back was Maritime bred superstar Dunachton Gale. This race was to be one of the most special ones for the Baxter family.
Samspace was a special horse, and getting better each year, so Denny made the difficult decision to try the marketplace in 2009. After all, he had other horses that required his time as Lots Abunny kept delivering foals each year. Her second born, the Western Paradise filly For the Luv Abunny, had sold at the Truro Yearling Sale for $19,000 and had become a nice stake competitor. Denny had retained her third foal, a full brother named Kid Carson (a meshing of the kids names Carrie and Jason), and this two year old was at the races.
There were two qualifiers at Truro for Samspace before a pair of Mohawk starts in May 2009. The second outing was a 1:53.3 engine burning victory for Randy Waples that featured a closing kick of 27 flat. Samspace changed hands shortly thereafter for a reported $60,000 and headed straight to the US. The gelding would race another three seasons and put $100,000 on his card. His best would be a Yonkers win in 1:53.2. Lifetime it was 116---23-11-14 ($161,238).
While Denny was focused on Samspace in 2008/09 he was also trucking Kid Carson with him. He had tried a couple of Atlantic Sires at two with modest results before grabbing four wins in Truro overnights. After a Truro qualifier at three it was off to Ontario in May. His first two starts at Mohawk were disappointing, leaving Denny with some fine tuning on his three-year-old. Then after three consecutive thirds in July Kid Carson was sold to the Tony O'Sullivan barn for around $40,000. The Western Paradise sophomore would win his third start for Jody Jamieson in 1:52.1 and never looked back. Kid Carson raced nine seasons, winning 34 times for over $325,000 and a speed badge of 1:50.1s. These statistics put him in the upper echelon for Maritime breds. He is Western Paradise's sixth richest performer from his 340 foals.
The mare Lots Abunny has established herself as one of this regions top broodmares. Her seven foals have collectively earned just shy of one million dollars --- $981,074. She has three in 1:55 and four on the cherished six figure list led by Kid Carson. Her fifth foal is the former Maritime champion Malabrigo ($143,781) who herself is currently an Island broodmare.
Denny Baxter has now settled nicely into full retirement. He and Jean have raised two successful children, Carrie Lynn and Jason (who we see nightly on television) and can now just sit back and enjoy their four granddaughters. Denny still follows racing, usually via livestream, and is quick to add "those ten days in PEI were the best time in my harness racing life".
For a great many of us the standardbred sport presents an attractive addition to our social life, and it is people like Denny Baxter and Jack Pound who help make it the treasure it is.
Don Ling can be contacted by email: tdling@eastlink.ca
