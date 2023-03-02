James MacDonald

James MacDonald (centre) accepts the Keith Waples Driver of the Year Award at the O’Brien Awards recently in Ontario. Making the presentation are granddaughters of Keith Waples while family and friends look on.
Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

Fred MacDonald, editor of the Atlantic Post Calls

Prince Edward Island’s James MacDonald captured the 2022 Keith Waples Driver of the Year Trophy, one of the major awards at the annual O’Brien Awards Gala held on February 4, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. MacDonald led all Canadian drivers by a wide margin in wins at 451 and in money earned $9.9 million, and in addition captured the Lampman Cup as the leading driver in the Ontario Sire Stakes program. His back to back Canadian Driver of the Year awards also is historic in that he follows in the footsteps of older brother Mark who turned the trick as Canadian Driver of the Year in 2005 and 2006, a feat never before matched in harness racing history.

MacDonald was the first of four major winners with significant Prince Edward Island connections.

Sally MacDonald

Atlantic Post Calls Co-Editor Gail MacDonald congratulates Sally MacDonald after her horse Stockade Seelster won the Dan Patch Award for 2 year old pacing colt recently in Orlando, Florida.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.