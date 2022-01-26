The virtual 2021 O’Brien Awards Red Carpet Gala, presented by Standardbred Canada and honouring the standouts of the past Canadian harness racing season, will be held on February 6th with host Kelly Spencer. The Show will be streamed live on standardbredcanada.ca and on SC’s Facebook page starting at 5:30 (EST) and will feature special guests throughout the evening, a show worth watching.
Prince Edward Islander James MacDonald is one of the finalists for the O’Brien Driver of the year award which will be renamed the Keith Waples Award, honouring the memory of one of harness racing’s all-time greats. MacDonald topped all Canadian drivers in both wins (304) and money won ($7,121,175) and copped his first ever Mohawk Driving crown. It was a career year for James with numerous stakes victories, the majority from the George Millar owned and Nick Gallucci trained stable. He captured a number of Ontario Super Gold finals and Sire stake events with the likes of Prohibition Legal (Big Jim) p, 2, 1:50:4 who banked $564,204 winning 8 of 9 starts and is the heavy favorite to win O’Brien two year old filly of the year honors. Her stable-mate Silver Label (by Bettors Delight) p, 2, 1;51:4 won the Champlain Stakes while banking $341,726 while yet another from the same stable, the pacing colt Betterhavemymoney (by Betterthancheddar) p, 2, 1:51:4 won the Battle of Waterloo and added $335,474 to the Millar bankroll.
From a money standpoint, MacDonald’s most prestigious win was aboard the trotter Lindy the Great who stormed home to win Mohawk’s $546,000 Maple Leaf Trot upsetting the likes of the great Atlanta, Forbiddden Speed and Manchego for trainer Julie and Andy Miller. He also won the Matron Stakes Trot for two year old trotters with his brother Anthony’s trotter Three Point Bluechip t,2, 1:55 ($139,710). He was also aboard Ontario Sire Stake super final trot winner Adare Castle t,2, 1:54:2 who banked $486,037.
Sylvain Filion who was 2nd to James in wins at 223 and in money at $5.2 is the other finalist.
On the equine side of the awards, PEI bred and raised So Much More p, 1:49:2 the outstanding pacing mare, is one of the finalists in the Aged Pacing Mare category. The daughter of Big Jim was bred by Tom and Doug MacPhee of Nine Mile Creek, PEI and raised and campaigned here in the few stakes available to her by trainer Tom Weatherbie before being sold to Ontario interests. In Ontario, this past season she posted 19 top 3 finishes and banked $246,000 for trainer Don Beatson who co-owns with Ken Beatson and Cole England; she finished the year with life earnings in excess of $800,000. Unfortunately, she came up sick on the eve of the Breeders Crown depriving her of a rematch with arch-rival Lyons Sentinel and a chance of becoming the first Breeders Crown champion to be bred and raised in PEI. So Much More will be attempting to become a repeat O’Brien Award winner, a feat accomplished by the great mare Lady Shadow.
In the older trotting mare category Power and Grace who raced exclusively on the Ontario B circuit at Flamboro, Grand River, Western Fair and Georgian Downs but ventured into Ohio when Ontario was shut down is one of the finalists. She took a new record of 1:55:1 at Northfield and finished with a 9-11-3 summary and $91,000 for the year under the guidance of PEI native Ron MacDonald, driven exclusively by his son Brett MacDonald. Grandma Heidi is the other finalist and she banked $126,000 while racing at Mohawk and the Meadowlands. Ron is the brother of popular Truro based trainer-driver Toby Macdonald.
The 2021 virtual O’Brien Awards Gala will be available for viewing from 7:00-8:30pm (EST).
Post Calls Writer Melissa Keith Finalist in Media Awards
The Media Excellence Awards now in year 14 honors those that have, through one piece of exceptional work, covered Canadian harness racing in a manner that is exceptional and of broad national appeal. Atlantic Post Calls writer Melissa Keith is one of two finalists in Outstanding Written Work with her story Indian Outlaw.
“Indian Outlaw,” written by Melissa Keith and published in the August 2021 issue of TROT Magazine, tells the story of Tyler Redwood, an Indigenous Canadian who has battled addictions and has now been sober thanks to the connection with his horses and the peace he gets from his native heritage that has him on the right track -- in both life and racing. Keith, a resident of Lower Onslow, N.S., is past president of the Canadian Chapter of USHWA, a multiple award-winning journalist, and a handicapper for Ontario Racing. Keith won this award in 2015.
In the Outstanding Broadcast category, CTV’s Jayson Baxter is one of two finalists.
“Saving Sammy” was a five part mini-series created, produced and presented by Jayson Baxter, co-anchor of Atlantic Canada’s The CTV Atlantic “Live at 5” news program. It was broadcasted during the month of May throughout Atlantic Canada.
The series documented the heartwarming story of Samspace, the now 17-year-old Standardbred, who was born and raised in Nova Scotia, following the Baxter family’s journey with “Sammy,” from the thrills of his on-track victories to the gut-wrenching decision to accept a sale offer, to a disturbing phone call on a December morning with fateful news. This story continues as Sammy has moved on to a new life at his home with Christine Faulkner at Serenity Acres in Nova Scotia, where he has a second career as a therapy horse, dealing with individuals who suffer from trauma.
The Atlantic Posts Calls congratulates all the finalists and as can be expected are pulling for our Atlantic Canada representatives on O’Brien Awards night.
Sugar Doyle, Back to Alberta; Post Calls Writer On the Move
Atlantic Post Calls scribe Sugar Doyle will be moving to Alberta to take up expanded duties of race announcer and Racing and Wagering Development Manager at Century Mile Racetrack and Casino which is a big promotion for the popular and talented race caller, one of the best in the sport of harness racing. Sugar will also pen a column for us covering all the Maritime connections in the West and how they are doing in the race game. Congratulations and all the best, Sugar.
