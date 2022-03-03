Prince Edward Island’s James MacDonald won his first ever Canadian Driver of the Year crown at the virtual 2021 O’Brien Awards and in doing so was presented with the inaugural Keith Waples Trophy, honouring the memory of one of the greatest ever Canadian drivers. The O’Brien Awards committee made the Waples Award a feature of honouring the legendary horseman, and James said, ”the Waples name is associated with harness racing greatness and I am so humbled to be the first recipient of the Keith Waples, Driver of the Year Award.”
James finished the 2021 campaign with most wins for the year 304, and most money earned $7,121,175, a rare feat but duplicated by his older brother Mark fifteen years earlier. James was also the leader in Ontario Sire Stakes winning major stake engagements with the likes of Prohibition Legal, Silver Label and Betterhavemymoney all from the powerful George Millar Stable; James also won major trot events like the $546,000 Maple Leaf Trot with Lindy the Great and the $200,000 Matron Stake with his brother Anthony’s Three Point Bluechip.
James’ older brother Mark captured O’Brien Canadian Driver of the year honours in 2005 and 2006, and with James winning this year, it’s the first time in Canada or the United States harness racing history where brothers have captured the National driving title.
Also at the virtual O’Brien Awards, Atlantic Post Calls writer Melissa Keith won the Award for best Written Work while CTV’s Jayson Baxter was honoured for his documentary series Saving Sammy. Also on O’Brien night, So Much More, the great mare that was bred and raced on PEI, lost out to Lyons Sentinel on a close vote as Canada’s Aged Pacing mare of the year.
The winner of more than $844,000 lifetime faced Sentinel twice and lost twice but drew post positions 9 and 10. If she stays healthy, So Much More could become the first $1,000,000 bred and raised here on the Island, quite a thrill for Tom and Doug MacPhee and unofficial advisor Cam MacPhee, Nine Mile Creek.
Woodmere Stealdeal repeats as Atlantic Post Calls Horse of the Year
The writers that cover the Maritime harness racing scene for the Atlantic Post Calls selected three year old colt sensation Woodmere Stealdeal ,now campaigning at Ontario’s major league track Mohawk Raceway, as Atlantic Post Calls Horse of the Year, an honour that the horse won as a freshman in 2020 when he went undefeated. Now racing under the ownership of Frank Brundle, Robert Sumarah of Halifax and Glenn MacDonald, Stealdeal never finished worse than 3rd here last summer sporting a 9-7-2 summary from 18 starts while banking in excess of $100,000 for the campaign, including six starts at Mohawk. Stealdeal also sports a new record of 1:51.4 taken when James MacDonald handled the $26,000 class on Boxing Day. In recent weeks, Stealdeal has been battling the Mohawk top class @$36,000 reserved for the best pacers in Canada.
Facing the greatest ever group of Atlantic Sire Stake three year old pacers ever assembled Woodmere Stealdeal tasted defeat in his first 2021 stake outing at Summerside by Dusty Lane Goliath in 1:54.1 but rebounded to win two weeks later at Truro in a blistering 1:52.2. The following start at North Sydney, the talented Rotten Ronnie upset Stealdeal in a track record 1:54 which came on the heels of a 3rd place finish at EPR to Dusty Lane Goliath and Don MacRae’s very good Eliott Moose. The Woodmere bred pacer won six of his next nine before losing in 1:55 to Woodmere Alvin in the Turner Memorial at Truro before heading to the Woodbine Mohawk in 1:55 and change. In winning in 1:51:4 on Boxing Day, Woodmere Stealdeal was razor sharp and driver James MacDonald said, “he’s a very nice horse, it will not surprise me if he wins in sub 1:50”.
Pompano Park’s Driver Challenge
Mark Sunday, March 6th on your harness racing calendar as legendary PEI native Wally Hennessey headlines a talented loaded Pompano team of Mickey McNichol, David ingram and Bruce Ranger with the top prize of $10,000 to various horse racing charities in Florida. Prominent harness racing publicist and race announcer Gabe Prewitt has Team Pompano and Wally’s drivers racing against an amateur team which the $10,000 prize being split between retirement homes for retired pacers and trotters and for Florida’s amateur driving program.
Prewitt is also in the process of coming up with another Drivers challenge but more on that at a later date.
Breeders conference
Julie Jamieson sends word that a PEI Harness Industry sponsored Breeders Conference is set for Saturday, March 12 at the CDP beginning at 10:30 with greetings from Woodmere’s Bruce Wood. Tips for breeding broodmares, preparing your mare to foal, breeding for today’s market, an open panel discussion, lunch, and a virtual tour of a major breeding operation, are some of the topics. A great day for all breeders and it should be over by 3:30 or thereabouts.
