Executive Director of the Harness Racing Industry Association Julie Jamieson presented some interesting numbers at the annual General Meeting held recently at the Red Shores Charlottetown grandstand. The fact that the provincial government has poured an additional $1 million dollars into the purse pool account and other industry initiatives has horse folks smiling. These initiatives and incentives help expand the breeding operations and upgrade the breeding stock which is in high demand in recent years; and let’s not forget the matinee program which allows young people the opportunity to train, drive and own horses which could lead to a full-time career. In a nutshell, the future of the harness racing industry on Prince Edward Island is in very good shape.
According to PEI Industry Association Executive Director Julie Jamieson, there are now more broodmares in PEI (estimates around 250) than in every other province except Ontario; last year there were 204 new babies born in PEI, up by 38 over the previous year. In addition, the number of breeders increased to 220 which is a very healthy for the standardbred industry.
At last year’s Select Yearling Sale at Crapaud, 126 yearlings sold for in excess of $1.8 million, an average of $15,000 which makes breeding horses a wise venture. Horses raised on PEI are selling for record prices not just at yearling sales but especially at the end of their three year old campaign. Recently at Mohawk Raceway, Ontario, Saulsbrook Victor (by Source of Pride) beat the $42,000 top class in 1:50:1 with Woodmere Stealdeal (Stealhead Hanover) second and the great mare So Much More was 3rd all in the same race. Having a Maritime bred like Saulsbrook Victor racing in such lofty circles has really been a big plus for our breeding and the fact that Woodmere Stealdeal has proven he can compete at that level is proof positive that the breeding industry here has come of age.
The great mare So Much More, now a winner of close to $1.5 million was bred and raised right here on PEI at Tom MacPhee’s farm in Nine Mile Creek is more good news. Her success will attract Ontario owners to the province looking at our stock. You can be sure that the numbers will continue to rise at the Crapaud Yearling Sale in October, 2003.
The government and the industry’s efforts in also supporting the matinee track program has been successful. One of their recent graduates is Montague’s Austin Sorrie who is a regular on the tough Mohawk circuit at just 24, that’s no small feat. The youngster banked $2.2 million in purse earnings last year and is currently the regular pilot on Mohawk top class winner Saulsbrook Victor, by Maritime sire Source of pride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.