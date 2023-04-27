Stay Hungry colt

Stay Hungry colt at Woodmere Farms
Julie Jamieson

Julie Jamieson

Executive Director of the Harness Racing Industry Association Julie Jamieson presented some interesting numbers at the annual General Meeting held recently at the Red Shores Charlottetown grandstand. The fact that the provincial government has poured an additional $1 million dollars into the purse pool account and other industry initiatives has horse folks smiling. These initiatives and incentives help expand the breeding operations and upgrade the breeding stock which is in high demand in recent years; and let’s not forget the matinee program which allows young people the opportunity to train, drive and own horses which could lead to a full-time career. In a nutshell, the future of the harness racing industry on Prince Edward Island is in very good shape.

Cattlewash colt

Cattlewash colt at Woodmere Farms

According to PEI Industry Association Executive Director Julie Jamieson, there are now more broodmares in PEI (estimates around 250) than in every other province except Ontario; last year there were 204 new babies born in PEI, up by 38 over the previous year. In addition, the number of breeders increased to 220 which is a very healthy for the standardbred industry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.