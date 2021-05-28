At the tender age of 22, Jennifer Doyle of Earnscliffe PEI accepted a job at the Charlottetown Veterinary Clinic. Little did she know then how that early choice in career path would shape her future life. The year was 2006 and after some orientation time at the Clinic she settled into work with their Large Animal Practice Division. Her prep course in computer training was an asset as she became chief assistant to David Pineau dealing with inventory management for the large animal section.
Working the downstairs desk put her in direct contact with many standardbred people, one of whom was Darren Trainor. Slightly older then Jenn, and with only one horse under his care, things developed on a personal level. This would result in marriage a bit later, and partnership in standardbreds.
Jenn did have previous exposure to harness racing as her father Kevin usually had a horse or two on the family farm. He and his two brothers Barry and Trevor Doyle raced Sonica Savannah in the 1980's. After this Trooper Chip mare's racing career was over (p,2:01.3h $18,454) they bred her and raised two foals in the 1990's. Young Jennifer, born in 1984, got to watch these animals grow up on the farm and make the races, although briefly. DB's (Doyle Brothers) Elixir and DB's Harley D had but 17 career starts between them, no wins and $888 in total earnings.
Jennifer Trainor (owner)
The Jennifer and Darren Trainor marriage and standardbred partnership would eventually bring a new twist to PEI racing. They would become successful horse flippers. This involved buying racing stock from larger centers, putting a few good lines on their card, and quickly selling for profit. However, they started modestly, with Darren the trainer and Jennifer the registered owner.
Some of their early experience was gained from racing Woodmere Real Drop. This $10,000 Drop Off yearling in 2007 raced for them from age 4 to 6, winning close to $25,000, mainly as a $3,000 claimer. Unfluffnbelievable was another positive experience. She took a 1:56h CDP record in 2009 at age 6. This mare banked over $27,000 from three campaigns before being sold to Inverness interests.
In those early years Darren's training record attracted other owners such as Bill, Brian and Rollin Andrew (Block Party, Star Spangled), Mary and Elizabeth Best (Skip Jack), Paul Weeks (Hutchinson Hanover) and the earlier mentioned Doyle brothers (Arts da Bomb, Johnny J, Sumbody's Fool)
One of Jenn's fondest memories rests with the old campaigner Le Fugueur. At age five it appeared this Quebec bred (Omar Khayam) was used up. He had failed to finish a 5 mile race in 2011 with his future uncertain. As Jennifer explained, "we had a call from John MacDonald in Ottawa who said Le Fugueur was headed for the meat wagon. Because he really liked the horse he offered to send him to us for the cost of trucking him down". The generous offer was accepted and in PEI the gallant pacer found new life.
Le Fugueur went on to win 25 races for the Trainors over three seasons with a lifetime best of 1:55.3 at SRW for Marc Campbell. He was sold to Cape Breton in 2014 with more racing ahead to push life money close to $70,000. Jennifer qualified for her trainers license in 2011, and late that season was listed as trainer for Le Fugueur in three December starts. A first and a second gave her a UTrS of .518---a very impressive beginning.
Over the next three years Jennifer would record only three training wins from 23 starts. But the last one was noteworthy, a stake triumph with Elm Grove Inarush in the Island Breeders final. She had taken over from Eddy Doucette when the filly was sold to US interests late in her sophomore season. For an owner-trainer who does not normally pursue stake money this had to feel extra special.
Through the mid teen years (2014 - 16) the Trainor's move to horse flipping gained momentum. Horses like Cheyenne Ford, Corsica Hall (Cougar's sister), DG's Sauvemente, Santanna Sam and Never Give Up Hope proved profitable. Most had less then 10 Island starts, usually a win or three, then off to tracks like Mohawk, Batavia or Yonkers. The less successful ones could usually find new homes in Cape Breton (Sumbody's Fool, Panda Bear).
Jennifer does recall one regrettable story of a missed flipping opportunity. She adds " Darren always said, don't get attached to them, build a wall". But four year old Wild Dragon proved to be a problem for her. This son of Dragon Again would be their most expensive acquisition ever, $30,000 from the Carmen Auciello Stable in Toronto. And he raced super in 2013 for them, winning 5 of 14 starts including the Governor's Plate when Proven Lover was set back to second. The Dragon did clear his purchase price with $34,000 in purse cheques from PEI and six Ontario starts before he shipped down.
The Doyle farm in Earnscliffe often plays host to visiting free-for-allers during Old Home Week. Ron Burke was there that summer, and as he liked Wild Dragon's family he offered $50,000 for the horse. Jenn turned down the attractive offer, with plans to race him in Ontario that fall. Unfortunately, shortly after arriving at Mohawk Wild Dragon would drop dead in October on the way to a routine training trip for Randy VanMeer. Missed opportunity for sure.
Jennifer and Darren would end their marriage in 2017, with Jennifer then taking over full training duties for the stable. That year saw her campaigning Carrachi Hanover (third in the Johnny Conroy) ten times before selling to Yonkers, Doc Semalu, two wins in 5 tries before going to Dover Downs and Denver Dolly (10--- 2 - 2 - 2) enroute to Plainridge. The latter mare was owned in partnership with her grandmother Helen Dunning, an 81 year old widow who never misses a CDP race card. That particular transaction had to be a little bittersweet.
The New World
Almost four years ago Jennifer forged a new partnership with Danny Birt. Danny owns and operates a commercial insulation firm and the snow clearing service CoverAll. Fifteen years her senior, Danny grew up in the country and seems to like horses, especially white ones. He purchased Winter Blast at Harrisburg in 2017 to go with Mr Irresistable and Good Luck Kathy. Jennifer became trainer for all of Danny's horses including the 7 year old trotter Murmer Hanover who made only three Island starts before flipping to the Meadowlands for a pair of wins. The stud Mr Irresistable was also quickly sold to the US after he grabbed Danny's arm in his teeth and flung him across the stall.
Danny and Jennifer, now a couple, work in a very complementary fashion. Jennifer explains, "big tractors from the snow clearing business are loaned to neighboring farmers each summer in exchange for good hay deals. And Danny loves to keep busy by building things". He has continued to enlarge their barn from an original three stalls to a soon to be completed 16 stalls. And one of his employees Myles Heffernan Jr was able to assist Jennifer in training miles this past winter when she was stabled at the CDP Ship-in barn.
The Jenn Doyle Stable has other competent help as well. Kevin Gillis, after a long time assisting Jason Hughes, spent the past year with her providing daily care and jogging, and Hailey Cole provides valuable groom support. Jennifer herself, now with an increasing training load, has dropped to a four day week at the Vet Clinic, and possibly to three through the summer.
Jenn Doyle Stable
The Stable colors are a striking black and white as seen on the harness bags, the thin head halters pure white with names attached, and each stall marked with a handsome nameplate---very classy indeed. When one turns off Route 267 into their Earnscliffe property you enter a driveway flanked by vertical black iron fencing with a beautiful harness racing motif in the center on each side. A clearly labelled and clean five horse trailer sits in front of the ranch style barn. Behind the barn are the beginnings of three turnout paddocks, and a bit further one sees a jogging track complements of former neighbor Brent Mutch. Mr Mutch passed away last year, but in his final months he had great enjoyment watching the equine activity from his deck. He had raced horses in the past and in this way was able to relive old memories.
In 2021 Jenn Doyle is poised to have her best year yet. She is preparing to race eight horses, six pacers and two trotters. From her first 29 starts of the year, she shows 9 training wins, $15,696 and a UTrS of .406. Last year her stats were 109---18 - 25 - 11 $44,478. Lifetime she now stands at 95 training wins from 441 starts and a .326 average.
Jennifer's experience from attending calls with the Docs from the Clinic has added to her expertise in looking after minor medical issues. She is very hands on, as I observed on a recent visit. When Southwind Ion showed lameness jogging she was quick to examine her and personally pulled off the mare’s front right shoe. It seemed the rim pad had a sharp edge medially and was irritating the neighboring flesh. Relief of the pressure and tub soaking soon had her sound again.
The Jenn Doyle Stable this summer will be headlined by pacers Chocolate Swirl (6 wins in first 9 PEI starts), Mantario (Sept purchase from Walter Simmons), Card Swap ($18,750 claim from Wdbs), 7 y/o Open class mare Southwind Ion, the old reliable white wonder Winter Blast, and the 3 y/o Whozat, a lightly raced son of Well Said. He is a half brother to Do Over Hanover 4,1:52h and Drachen Hanover ($532,995). This fellow was purchased as a weanling in 2018 at Harrisburg for $8,000 -- an acquisition strategy never before employed by Jennifer.
And Jennifer added another new twist to her Stable in 2020 -- trotters. She brought in Glider Man from Ontario last year and experienced great success (26 -- 4 - 7 - 5 $12,000). The five year old never missed a PEI cheque, and in his only start this year bested Labero and Freddie in Open competition. She subsequently added a second trotter for the Island Trot Mares series. YS Suzanne 6, 1:56.1f - $235,690, a nicely bred 8 y/o daughter of Angus Hall, could be her first broodmare if things do not work out on the track.
This emerging Island trainer is a very busy lady. Along with eight equines to look after, she has four children to raise. Eighteen year old Colby will finish High School this year and head to Holland College for an Automotive course, as he is more interested in mechanical horsepower then the real thing. She is co-parenting two youngsters with Darren,10- year- old Cameron who is very interested in standardbreds and his 7year old sister Molly. And Jenn and Danny have a 19 month old daughter Danni, who is given credit for the naming of the former weanling. Jennifer explains "she was always pointing at the horses and saying who zat in her baby talk, so Danny said one day why not just call him Whozat".
When asked about the business side of the Stable, Jennifer responds in the affirmative, "we take in more then we spend, but only because we have our own place and do our own training". However, she does seem to have picked up something of importance from her grandmother...that being a deep love and devotion for the standardbred. An assessment of her record over the past year leads one to suspect that her quick flipping days may be behind her. She seems very comfortable with her present stock as race fans throughout the Maritime region anxiously await the action.
