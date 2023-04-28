Jessica Hallett is the daughter of John and Michelle Hallett. Her parents were horse owners and trainers at Pompano Park, with her father also driving and her mother caring for the horses. (Saint John, NB-born and raised John Hallett was profiled in the April 2020 Atlantic Post Calls.)
“I was born in South Florida,” said Jessica. “I spent my winters at Pompano Park and my summers (from the age of about 7 or so on) at Tioga Downs.
The school year coincided with the start and end of Pompano and start and end of Tioga so it always worked out.”
She is now part of Pompano Park history, not only for her family’s involvement at the legendary Florida track, but for her own role there. When the previous track photographer did not return for the last season of racing (2021), Hallett was ready to pick up the camera.
“[Photographer] Dee Leftwich must have informed [Pompano] management that he wasn’t planning on returning for the final year because the call out for track photographer started right after the second to last season. Someone said it to me in the paddock, that I should try it as I was photographing qualifiers at Tioga.”
“I laughed and said no, I don’t have the equipment or the skills for that. Couple more people mentioned it and I gave the same response. Then a few others pushed the matter: [Florida Standardbred Breeders & Owners Association office administrator/racehorse owner] Rosie Huff (I was already photographing daytime stakes for her), [racecaller] Gabe Prewitt, and Wally Hennessey.”
“I was lined up for a medical job, but I told them I would give the track photographer job a chance–just two weeks to see if it was worthwhile. It was non-paying, commission only, there was no office, and I would have to try to find some way to print on my own. I gave it those two weeks and then never looked back. Gabe even offered days off with backup photographers from Gulfstream but I never missed a day.”
One year to the day after Pompano’s closure, Hallett’s racing photography continued at Saratoga Harness. “In the early fall [2021], one of my parents’ owners was contacted about the track looking for a photographer and expressing interest in me,” she told APC. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know how that all came about…I told them I would think about it. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to get back into photography especially when I’ve had my sights set on medical school this year.”
“When we moved to Saratoga, I met with management and it seemed to be a great opportunity and besides, I was taking a gap year anyway and they also offered me a job as the EMT [emergency medical technician] on the track. I was supposed to share the job with the original photographer, but due to unforeseen circumstances the track moved in a different direction and I am now the only photographer.”
When the Pompano horsepeople dispersed to other training centres and farms, the Halletts relocated to New York State. Their horses were previously stabled in a shedrow at Pompano during the Florida racing season. “We are all based here in Saratoga,” said Jessica. “We just bought a house and actually got it mostly furnished today [April 17]. When I do end up applying to medical school I plan on Albany being my top choice so I can stay locally.”
What does she miss about Pompano, one year later? “Everything.” She described closing night as “an adrenaline rush.” “I was hyper-focused; I wanted every photo I could get that would cover the memories of the night,” said Hallett. “My winners’ circle and finish line were the entire length of the stretch apart, so I was walking that [distance] back and forth all night anyways, but then I was in the paddock, and then at the other end of the track and then the old grandstand. I was everywhere.”
“There were obviously many memorable moments: Wally [Hennessey standing] on the bike [after 1:48.3 track record holder Panocchio won]; my own horse winning; the horse rearing up. But I think the moment everyone emptied out of the paddock to the track was the most gut wrenching. Everyone stood and watched the video by Chris Tully, meanwhile I was still running to get photos from every angle. Same with the one last lap around the track. When it finally set in, we said goodbye and got in the car and we knew when we drove out that gate we weren’t coming back because in the morning we’d be on the way to Tioga. As soon as I had that moment to sit down and realize that, I just cried and couldn’t stop. That was the reality. I would never see it again.”
When did she know the end was near for the legendary “Winter Capital of Harness Racing”?
“I want to say after the decoupling,” replied Hallett, making reference to the elimination of pari-mutuel Standardbred racing in her former home state.
“We knew in the back of our minds that it was over, but none of us wanted to believe it. We went back to Florida, and even up to the last race night it wasn’t real. Even through the summer at Tioga, we all had this hinting hope that the track would just be open again. We thought not going back to Florida and staying here [in Saratoga Springs, NY] for the winter [of 2023] would settle it, but it hasn’t really. This all still seems temporary, like ‘Oh, we’ll be back to Florida in the fall.’ I compare it to the stages of grief where we are all struggling to move to acceptance; we’re lingering in denial.”
“I am very happy here at Saratoga, I love it here and a lot of things I love a lot more than south Florida, but it doesn’t make sense that a place I called home for 22 years is just going to be bulldozed into nothing.”
Losing Pompano was much more than losing a place to race. “We were friends with a lot of people down there,” explained Hallett. “People I grew up around, they knew me from such a young age and watched me grow up. There are so many people. Our closest friends have always been the Hennesseys. Wally Hennessey is practically family. [Other] close friends would be the Huff family.”
As her father John Hallett told APC in 2020, speaking about his EPR roots and the beginning of his friendship with Hennessey: “Wally came into town [Saint John, NB] when I was eight. Then I started hanging out with him, because he would’ve been the closest one around to my age. Everybody else was older people at that time, so I started hanging out at Wally’s barn, doing all the same things there, and basically never left.”
Jessica also spent her early years on the backstretch, in her case, at Pompano Park. “I think my earliest memories would be the costume contests they held for Hallowe’en when I was really young,” she recalled. “My brother and I would kind of match our costumes (firefighter and dog for instance) and win bikes every year.”
Even before that, her family made Maritime racetrack visits, but she was so young at the time that she didn’t recall any details. “I know I went to Saint John and the eastern tracks when I was really really young, but I don’t remember any of it. I really want to go to Old Home Week, that’s on my bucket list.”
While saddened by the closures of EPR and Pompano last year, Hallett told APC she wanted to stay positive about the future of the sport. “I definitely am [sad], but I think there’s opportunities to be explored, especially in the modern time with technology that might be an avenue to save harness racing,” she said. “That’s not to say anything against Pomp or EPR; it’s just that I want to have optimism that we can take notes from the sports that do thrive like Thoroughbreds, NFL, NBA, and so on.”
Going into medical studies is a natural career path for the girl who was raised at the racetrack.
“When I was really young, I would follow the vets around and learn everything I could,” she recalled. “They taught me everything. Doc Caputo and Doc Mitchell. They taught me anatomy in a way that I at such a young age could understand. They let me assist in procedures. I helped with gelding a horse once, had to do it without gloves so I could show I wasn’t afraid of blood. This was all before the age of 10…When I got older I spent a summer shadowing Dr. Clarke at Tioga Downs. Loved the learning; the animals facing injuries, not so much. I like that you can talk to human patients, as opposed to animals. So it was that time that I switched from animal Med to human Med.”
The multi-talented Hallett is currently working for Standardbred Canada, where she has been helping with editing and writing for the website since June, and putting together her own souvenir magazine documenting Pompano. She said she hopes to publish it in May.
