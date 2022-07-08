John Chappell, along with his wife Annie, are heading to P.E.I. this month for a visit with family and friends. "We had made plans to come a few years ago, but the pandemic struck and then plenty of plans went on hold for many," he says. "It's been a while since I've been back home... I'm sure lots has changed. We're going to explore a bit and check out the Red Shores tracks - it'll be fun!"
Chappell has been racing around the tracks of Alberta, B.C. and California for about 40 years now and he's got a huge Birthday just around the corner. "This September I'll be 60," he says. "That's a big one!"
July 1st, of 1998, would have been one of the last times that Chappell had driven any 'back home'... That Canada Day double-header, at Summerside Raceway, would have seen him driving the likes of Echo Of Yesterday and Royal Imp for his Uncle Lester Chappell; Fairly Frannie, Feature Event and Almahurst Bucky for trainer Jenny Biggar; Joint Venture for Allan Sweet; Whata Hi Hope for Bob Bowness; along with Proud And True for Gordon Grady - who just missed, by a nose, to Pocket Fulla Gold and Henry Smallwood nearing the end of the afternoon program.
The evening card would begin with Chappell scoring aboard Evelyns Boy, in Race 1, for trainer Jenny Biggar. He'd then come right back, to take the early Daily Double, with Uncle Lester's Hillview Bonnie - as she'd come from last to win it. The driving triple would be complete aboard Seaport Cam - another Biggar trainee - in Race 7. Other evening drives included Copper Leo for Glenn Ellis and Deannas Moon for Colleen Chappell.
Highlight racing memories from P.E.I.? "There would have been - what I believe they called - The Turkey Trot at the CDP," he says. "It was a two-mile trot that I won around Thanksgiving, in the late 70's, but I can't quite remember the name of the horse. My first win ever came in Souris, when I was 13, aboard a chestnut trotting mare - Belle Horn!"
Highlight racing memories from away? "Winning the 2004 Northlands Filly Pace with Just Sassy for sure," he mentions. "She was a big fave, but I got trapped in early. We found some room late and she just blew them away going for over $100,000... That race certainly stands out for me."
Any regrets in racing? "If there was one - it would be not seeing how fast Dudes Leaving Town could have actually went..." Dudes Leaving Town was an Alberta stakes champion at two and three - trained by Liz Hennessy and driven by Chappell almost every start. "He just jogged to a fourteen-length win, as a four-year-old, in 1:51.3 over Stampede Park's 5/8 and that was almost 20 years ago... I'm sure he could have gone faster, other times, but we like to look after them as best we can right..."
From over 19,000 races - 2,805 wins - 2,575 seconds - 2,605 thirds and $16,204,180 earned for 'The Chappell Charge'... Standardbred Canada says he's been driving winners every year since 1979... And he's not done yet... Safe travels Johnny and enjoy your time back home!
Jimmy Freight Still Rolling
So Jimmy Freight came to London and went first-up forever to take down pacesetter Tattoo Artist - winning in track record fashion, for stallions, in 1:50.2 at the end of May! He then went on to Northfield Park to take on the best, from south of the border, where he'd have to overcome an outside post on their half-miler. Parking throughout - he'd still manage a second-best finish and clock his own mile, there, in 1:49.3 on June 11!
He'd then resurface on NA CUP night (June 18) at Woodbine Mohawk Park and many were thinking how and what's he got left? He had just raced two incredible miles on half-mile tracks - he'd been travelling and breeding mares - will he throw in a clunker? Well not only does he show up and race a big one in the Mohawk Gold Cup - he travels first-up after fractions of 26, 53.2 and 1:20.1 - he then fights off Linedrive Hanover, to win by a nose, in a lifetime best of 1:48! This aged pacer now has almost $350,000 earned in 2022 and this is after missing two years of racing... He had actually been retired to stud and right now - as I write this - he's never been better as a race horse!
Will a Gold Cup and Saucer try be in the cards, now, for Jimmy Freight and his owner Adriano Sorella? There were rumours weeks ago that there just might be... Things can happen quick in the horse business though and this horse is so good right now... I'm sure folks would love to see him, down home, but there may be other plans - bigger plans - going forward for the one they call 'Jimmy Jets'. Time will tell...
