1. How did your family get involved in racing at Northside Downs? Was it with Fraser Turnbull and JuneBugs Baby, or before that?
My Dad started with Fraser when he was young, at a track called Tartan Downs in the 80s. As far as me, It was with Fraser, Junebug and at Northside Downs.
2. How long have you been going to Northside Downs, as a fan or helping out with the horses?
I have been going to Northside Downs for almost 12 years now. I have been more involved in the helping side for the past 3 years. As most of you know, my favorite will always be Junebug, but whoever knows him, he was a little crazy at times. So I was limited in how much I could help.
3. What is a typical race day like at Northside Downs, for you? Do you go early to help with anyone's horses?
My planning usually starts the night before making sure my clothes, suit and steeltoe boots are ready to go. Then my Dad or Mom takes me to Northside usually an hour or two before post time. Then I’m waiting for the gang to show up. Now it’s time to unload the gear and horses.
4. Congratulations on your Groom of the Year Award!
Who were you working for and what horses did you look after?
I was super excited to find out that I had won the Jr. Groom Award. I have been helping out with Joel LeBlanc, Keigan Madden, Siena Forance and Lisa LeBlanc. The horse I was helping with was Ten Mile Beach. I’m hoping to pick up a few pointers when I get to spend the day on Ron Burkes Farm during Hambo week.
5. Who are your favourite all-time horses and drivers from Northside?
Naturally my top pick will always be Junebugs Baby and Fraser Turnbull but a few other favs would be.. Presidential Rage, Dumas Walker, Dixie Lullaby, Ten Mile Beach, Johnnie Jack, My fav Northside Drivers would be… Ryan Campbell, Colin Kelly, Greg Sparling and Adam Lynk. Staying within Cape Breton I would have to add Rottin Ronnie and Redmond Doucet.
6. If Northside Downs had closed down, what would that mean for you and your family?
When I heard the news that our track was listed for sale, I was devastated. The one thing I look forward to each week might be taken away. Every day I asked my parents If they heard any news about the track. If we had lost the track, It’s not always as easy to catch a drive to Inverness or Truro. I was super excited to hear that our track was saved. With the price of gas lately, I bet a lot of horsemen are just as happy.
7. What are your hopes for this racing season at Northside?
I hope to continue to learn as much as I can. I am willing to help anyone who will let me learn. I would like to visit the winners circle a few more times. And always hoping the current owners of Junebug, bring him back to Northside
