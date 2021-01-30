Woodmere Stealdeal went 13 for 13 in his rookie season - breaking track records all over the Maritimes for owner's Kevin Dorey and Bob Sumarah... It was a perfect season - just not 'perfect' enough for O'Brien Award voters.
Conditioned by veteran trainer Danny Romo and driven to win (for the most part) by P.E.I.'s Marc Campbell - the freshman son of Steelhead Hanover, out of Very Ideal Hanover by Western Ideal, did everything and more to fit the bill as an O'Brien Award finalist, but nope - not this time. And if not this time - will there ever be a time for a Maritime bred?
"I really think his best quality was his ability to race from anywhere - on any track," says Campbell. "There were times when we - Danny, Kevin, Bob and myself - thought or figured that today - might be the day that he gets beat - whether it was a post position or a good field, but he always pulled through. The thing is - there was a pretty good bunch of colts last season - not a soft bunch by any means."
I've stated this, a few times, over social media in recent weeks... 'If there ever was a Maritime bred 2YO that could compete and likely win in Ontario - he was it!'... "I absolutely agree," said Campbell. "The little guy had lots of tools in his shed!"
So we'll now touch on the O'Brien Award finalists that appeared to be the better choices - among voters - to chase after Canada's most prestigious award/reward in racing.
Bulldog Hanover trained by Jack Darling... He raced just 6 times and had 4 wins and a second - his most impressive victory coming in the Ontario Sires Stakes Super Final where he won by 9 in 1:50.2... With $248K earned - he was not the top earning rookie. He'd race once on a half-miler - breaking at the start and finishing distanced - his mile on this day 'unofficially' clocked in 2:08... Not what you'd call a 'perfect' season - he's an OB finalist.
Lawless Shadow campaigned by Dr. Ian Moore... Made 9 starts and had 4 wins, 3 seconds and a third - earning $307K. A mark of 1:52.1 over Mohawk - this colt never started on a half-mile track last season - his richest purse cheques came via a third in the $720K Metro and a second in the O.S.S. Super Final. He's a very nice colt and an OB finalist - not 'perfect' though.
And how about Bettor Sun from the Gregg McNair barn... Not an OB finalist, but he was Canada's fastest rookie pacer, on a half-miler, with his Battle of Waterloo win in 1:53.4 in early August for a $100K pay day... From 10 races - 3 wins, 2 seconds and 2 thirds - good for $278K earned. A great season - still not 'perfect'.
"No disrespect to the horse or connections, but you can't be deemed the best without beating the best. Can you really say if Lawless Shadow raced there - he wouldn't have done the same?" mentioned one high profile Ontario horsemen on a recent Facebook thread.
I guess if that's the case we can't expect to see any horse - from outside of Ontario - winning an O'Brien Award anytime soon... Woodmere Stealdeal paced back-to-back 1:54.1 miles, over Charlottetown and Truro, in his final 2 starts of 2020 and both of those races were in October... Now some may say that he may not have been able to roll with Canada's best in Ontario - we'll never know. I say there's a good chance Canada's best may not have been able to roll with Woodmere Stealdeal in the Maritimes - we'll never know. One thing we do know for sure is - he was 'PERFECT' in every way and for me he was Canada's best 2YO of 2020.
Racing Questionable
In Weeks Ahead
Hurry up and wait... That's what most are saying about the possibility of a return to racing here in Ontario. A province-wide lockdown, for Ontario, was issued around Christmas to run until the end of January, but there's no green light in site just yet. Some are speculating it could be a few months yet and maybe into March before racing comes back.
"Up and at it to get one ready to be picked up to go State-side," said Shannon Henry of the Trevor Henry operation. "Never raced as a 2YO and with no talk of 3YO money and (possibly) two more months off - it’s very unfortunate, (but) they have to start moving..."Many barns have moved and/or sold horses to south of the border and you'll notice some horses have even returned to P.E.I., in recent weeks, because of the lockdown. Right now the only track permitted to race, in Canada, is the Charlottetown Driving Park. They have just 3 remaining Saturday afternoon cards left, to race, on their schedule and then it's possible that no racing will be taking place in Canada - until who knows?As the CDP and many other tracks have seen through 2020 and now into 2021 - racing as the only track in Canada - does not always guarantee a huge wagering number. I can remember our London track beginning to roll out huge wagering numbers years ago and there'd be comments like "Well you're the only track in Canada, that's racing tonight, so your track should do well!"... It's just not that easy folks...
Saturday afternoons have plenty of thoroughbred competition, from the U.S., in the simulcast market. The internet signal, as well, used by the CDP and other tracks like Leamington and Clinton is not ideal for online wagering. That kind of signal runs with about a 45 second delay - basically when the gate starts moving wagering shuts off for those playing off track - leaving many bettors shut out. A HUGE percentage of a harness track's wager comes in during the time the starting gate begins to move - until the actual start.
There's a term referred to as 'gate-call' betting... It's when the gate starts moving and horses begin to line up - a bettor is watching closely now and likely has his numbers punched in, but he won't complete that betting transaction - until the very last moment - when he has seen what he's wanted to see - maybe a horse makes a break, maybe a horse appears to be leaving hard or maybe a horse is just well back off the gate. That's 'gate-call' betting and online players can't do it when watching and playing a track with an internet signal.
At any rate - the CDP's wager has been solid enough with that signal. I worked with Clinton last summer and they did well to do a $100K wager on a Sunday afternoon with the same kind of signal. Tracks like London and Mohawk have a Rogers based signal where - if there is any delay in the feed at all - it's only a second or two.
We're now out of track and that'll do it from here... All the best to those racing these last few weekends 'back home' - we'll be watching!
