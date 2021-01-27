Written before the finalists for the 2020 O'Brien Awards were made public, this article explored the reasons why a Western Canadian three-year-old and an East Coast two-year-old might have each earned their way into consideration.
Major Custard (p, 3, 1:52.1f; $326,945)
After finishing second in his first qualifier at age two, the Alberta-bred, British Columbia-foaled gelding dominated his division at Fraser Downs, winning by six-and-a-half open lengths in his September 19, 2019 pari-mutuel debut. Owned by JJJ Stable of Prince George, BC and trainer/driver Jim Marino, the pacer was edged out in his first two stakes events, but came back strong with a four-race, all-stakes win streak that took him to the end of his freshman year. "He's not a hot horse, he's actually really relaxed, so if I had've let Brandon [Campbell] drive the way he wanted to, he might never have lost," said Marino. "He was kind of a troublemaker to break. He thought hopples were a bad idea, he threw himself a couple of times, so I gelded him and that fixed that."
Major Custard came back even stronger at age three, going undefeated in 13 starts this year. He captured all but one stakes race to which he was eligible: Alberta Sires Stakes Plainsman and Marksman eliminations and finals, the Alberta Standardbred Horse Association’s Ralph Klein Memorial elim and final, and two ABSS Maverick Stakes legs and Super Final, at Century Downs; then two legs and the final of the Robert Murphy Memorial at Fraser Downs.
The son of Custard the Dragon and Art Major mare Chemistry Major had one seasonal loss, in his November 22 Western Canadian Pacing Derby elimination at Century Mile. “He was going between provinces, from BC to Alberta over the Rocky Mountains, and it was quite a weather change and elevation change,” said Marino, who entrusted the gelding to trainer Mike Campbell in Alberta. “It's pretty tough to go over the mountains and race right off the truck, but the way the stakes are set up, sometimes he'd have to race in Edmonton or Calgary one day and five days later in BC. Then within ten days he had to go back to Edmonton, to race for the elimination of the Derby. I was worried about it, you know, and he did get beat in the elimination [finishing third]. But he bounced back in the final."
With the stakes season over, Major Custard’s 15 wins in 16 starts is the shared second-best record for sophomore pacing victories in North America this year. (Note: Party Girl Hill, Dan Patch 2020 three-year-old filly pacer of the year, is the other 15-for-16 pacer.) His 2020 earnings put him 37th overall among the current crop of US and Canadian three-year-old pacers. He didn’t set track records because there was never a need. "It's almost effortless, a lot of the races he's in,” Marino observed. “Even though he's won so many races, it sounds funny to say, but he's a little bit green. He's won so many on the front, it's almost like it's a training mile for him sometimes. I'd like to see him against a little better competition and racing off the pace a little more, because I'm sure he's even better off the pace than on the front."
Marino said that with COVID-19 casino closures, race date cancellations, and travel restrictions, "If we got the right number [i.e. price], we'd sell him." Any offer would need to respect Major Custard’s record and potential, he added: "We're testing the waters a little bit. It's tough. We don't want to sell the horse; we'd love to race the horse.
We still may retain him and send him east or to the US ourselves, and race him. [...] We'd like to see him go on to bigger and better things, because he's a pretty special horse."
The question is whether a horse who raced himself out of Western Canadian rivals also raced himself into O’Brien consideration. (Note: Major Custard was sold to Ontario interests after this interview. He made it onto the O'Brien ballot for his division.)
Woodmere Stealdeal (p. 2, 1:54.1h; $68,646)
Narrowly making it onto the top 20 by earnings list for his O’Brien Awards category, Woodmere Stealdeal did everything asked of him in 2020, and then some: an undefeated 13-for-13 season; rewriting records at every track where he went behind the gate. The Danny Romo trainee, owned by Kevin Dorey of Middle Sackville, NS and Robert Sumarah of Halifax, NS, holds the two-year-old records at Northside Downs (1:56.2h), Inverness Raceway (1:55.4h), Truro Raceway (1:54.1h), and shares the Red Shores Charlottetown record with top rival Bettim Again (1:54.1h). Woodmere Stealdeal’s 1:55.2h record for two-year-old geldings at Summerside Raceway just missed taking down filly Saulsbrook Alana’s overall freshman track record (1:55.1h, set in 2013). His win tally puts him in a triple dead heat for place, among North American peers of his age and gait.
Due to the rarity of Maritime horses (but not horsepeople) becoming O’Brien finalists, Romo said there’s little local focus on whether they make an impression at the national awards: “Ontario, it’s closer to the States, so you’ve got better sires and more money coming to Ontario, and they’re going to get the better ones: That's the way everybody kind of thought,” he explained. “We assume down here that if we do good with a horse, we’re just doing good. We pretty much never think about the O’Brien Awards.”
The context of his statement is important: Romo trained and often drove Firms Phantom (p, 4, 1:51.3f; $223,752) over the Maritime stakes champion’s 12-race win streak at age two, which continued into his sophomore season in 2001. As a three-year-old, the gelding kept the wins rolling for another 16 races on home turf, dominating the Atlantic Sires Stakes at five tracks in three provinces, Truro Raceway’s Donnie and George Turner Memorial, the Atlantic Breeders Crown at Charlottetown Driving Park, and every other stake for which he was eligible. He concluded his regional career by winning the Carl MacKenzie Memorial that October at Truro, capping a 28-race win streak.
“He tied with Cam Fella for the most wins ever by any horse in North America, but they didn’t consider him [for national awards] because he was down here in the Maritimes, racing in our stake races, compared to what Cam Fella and them horses were racing, all over the States and Ontario,” said Romo. The streak ended when Firms Phantom went offstride for new connections in his Ontario debut, the November 19, 2001 Western Fair Preferred.
If a 28-race win streak and local stakes domination aren't enough to convince voters, what is? Romo said he’s certain that earnings are the strongest influence: “I never really think that they’re going to pick a [Maritime] horse, because our money’s not as big as the horses that get picked up there, that have a half-million or three-quarters of a million dollars made in one year. We win every race and get close to $70,000.”
What about time? Woodmere Stealdeal set the 1:54.1h seasonal record for two-year-old gelding pacers on a Canadian half-mile track October 11 at Charlottetown, then matched it at Truro seven days later. “There wasn’t one race he won slower than 1:57.1 all year. For a two-year-old, that's pretty good on half-mile tracks,” his trainer said. “There were some good horses in there. It wasn’t like he was winning all the time by ten lengths.” But fast miles have ceased to impress the way they used to: “In Ontario, you can see a $10,000 claimer go in 1:50, so speed doesn't mean much nowadays. It’s who you beat.”
He noted that OSS Gold divisions often have small fields, because of how few young horses rise to become “best of best”, even in the province with the largest pool of stakes prospects. “There’s all kinds of them in the Grassroots, but when you step up, it’s like our horses here: [Woodmere Stealdeal] was the best that we had, and he didn’t race no easy races. He won them, and I think he should deserve to get his name on a ballot or some damn thing.”
Major Custard and Woodmere Stealdeal are geldings who excelled on opposite sides of the country. The relevance of the O’Brien Awards to their careers is not as obvious as it is for their ungelded competition, yet the trainers of both agreed that getting on the ballot matters for regionally-staked horses.
"To win, I think you have to be exceptional, because there are some good horses that you're up against. Really good horses. World-class horses,” said Marino, who did not attend the awards the year his Mateo, the last Western Canadian equine finalist, was runner-up in the O’Brien three-year-old male pacing category (2017). Making the top two matters to owners, trainers, breeders, caretakers, and drivers associated with any finalist: "You get to relive how special of a season you had with that horse."
Major Custard excelled when it counted most, albeit on a regional stage. "It's tough. The horse beat all his competition out west, but he didn't get to maybe face the toughest horses in the world, so it's a tough question," Marino told APC. "He had a pretty special year, and he came through in a year like that. At first, I was a little bit annoyed I got such a good horse in a year when all the purses were cut and even straight-up cancelled. But it's actually turned out to be a blessing for me, to have a horse that good in a year when race dates were cut. He sure came to me at a good time."
Romo said he’s never attended the O’Brien Awards, nor been nominated for one. He agreed with Marino’s views about regional champions on the national stage. “If you train an award winner, an O’Brien winner, well… I’m too old to be doing too much more training, I’m kind of getting out of it, but with young people, it really gives them a feather in their hat. People like winners. That's the way it always was: If you’ve got something winning, you're in the spotlight. If you're second, second, second all the time, it’s ‘who's that fella?’ If you win some of the big ones [races or awards], you're the one that they’re looking to give their next horse to.”
“The only [Maritime-bred] that’s been on [the O’Brien ballot] is an Island horse, and it would be a longshot for one to win, but our breed is getting better all the time,” said the Nova Scotian horseman, making reference to Malabrigo, runner-up as 2012 O’Brien three-year-old pacing filly of the year. “It’s like the Gold Cup [and Saucer]: It’s just nice to be in it. People say they just want to be good enough to get in it and be there, much like the O’Briens, I guess.”
(Note: Woodmere Stealdeal recently returned to training at Truro Raceway, which was newsworthy enough that CBC Nova Scotia reporter Colleen Jones covered the story. He did not make it onto the O'Brien ballot. His trainer, Danny Romo, was recommended to this writer as a candidate for the 2020 O'Brien Award of Horsemanship, but an independent committee selects the finalists in that award category. Voters cannot write in other candidates.)
