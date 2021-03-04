The days are getting longer and spring is just around the corner. The aged race horses are enjoying some well-deserved R and R. The three-year-olds are training back and the two-year-olds are going slow miles in groups. It’s one of the most enjoyable times of the year for owners and trainers. Owners are dreaming big and trainers aren’t under too much pressure, it’s a glorious pocket of time on the harness racing calendar. Breeders are also extremely busy as they’re preparing for foaling season and deciding on what sires to breed to this year. We have a deep lineup of stallions to choose from this breeding season here on PEI so lets take a look.
Woodmere Farms has four stallions that I think will be very busy this spring. Arthur Bluechip was Canada’s top two-year-old in 2013 and comes from a terrific family. This son of Shadow Play has a full-sister named Percy Bluechip who was also an O'Brien Award winner and earned over $1 million on the racetrack. His half-bother, Kenneth J banked $1,592,755 in his career. Arthur Bluechip stood in Ohio and bred thirteen mares in 2017 and six mares in 2018. His oldest crop are now three-year-olds. His top money earner is a filly named Lady Arthur who banked $63,500 and took a mark of 1:53.2 in her 2020 freshman campaign. He bred twenty-four mares in his first year on PEI.
Rollwithitharry returns for another season after having two very successful crops hit the track. Of his 41 offspring eligible to race, 32 have made it to the races and they’ve collectively earned $555,919, that’s $17,372 per starter. Not too shabby. His top three-year-old daughter of 2020 named Woodmere Skyroller became the richest Atlantic sired graduate of all time with an incredible $120,158 in Maritime earnings in 2020.
Stonebridge Terror is the veteran of this group with his oldest crop born in 2015. His standout offspring include Tobins Terror ($119,675), Half Cut ($119,193) and Tobins Brownie ($51,296). His offspring have earned a total of $824,655 which works out to be $28,436 per starter.
Bet The Moon will make his inaugural trip to the breeding shed this spring. This son of Bettors Delight was a top performer in the New York Sire Stakes and made just shy of $800,000 in his racing career. Sons of Bettors Delight have made outstanding sires around the world and we’ve been fortunate to have two beauties here in Malicious and the late Steelhead Hanover. Here’s hoping we have another great one in this guy.
Double J Farm has three really well-bred sires standing on PEI in 2021. Boomboom Ballykeel is making his debut here after an outstanding racing career where he earned $976,487. His most lucrative win came in the 2013 $683,000 Metro Pace final where he won in 1:50.4. He’s a big strong son of Mach Three that showed a ton of early speed as a two-year-old.
After standing a few seasons in Delaware, Tobago Cays made his way to PEI and he has two crops on the ground with his first crop set to race this summer. He only bred ten mares south of the border and seven of those offspring have made the races. He’s regally bred so it will be exciting to see how his progeny perform here.
Hilarious Halo is a fast son of The Panderosa with a lifetime mark of 1:48.3. His first crop are foals of 2020.
The Gavin family have three solid studs for 2021. Proven Lover has been a great sire from limited numbers. His most notable offspring include Proven Desire ($488,194) and Filly Forty Seven ($262,724). Gavin’s other two sires are Fearless Diablo and Silverhill Shadow and while they’re unproven as a sire, they both have had success on the track and hopefully it continues in their new career.
The leader of the pack in the stud ranks is the aforementioned Malicious and he’s again standing at Windemere Farm. This son of Bettors Delight has sired stakes champions like Red Dirt Boomer ($121,455), Notorious ($96,907), Windemere Ryan ($91,033), Red Dirt Star ($57,988), Rotten Ronnie ($20,807) and Bettim Again ($19,506) - who currently shares the two-year-old Maritime stakes track record of 1:54.1 with the undefeated colt Woodmere Stealdeal – just to name a few. He’s closing in on $1 million in earnings as a sire. He has 44 starters out of 57 that are eligible to race. His starters average $22,195 in earnings.
Last but not least is Flameproof Hanover. This son of Captain Treacherous is another sire making his Island debut this breeding season. He’s a ¾ brother to Filibuster Hanover who made $1.9 million and took a mark of 1:49. His dam, Fashion Ecstasy is a sister to Sandbetweenmytoes ($516,532) and Gallie Bythe Beach ($755,745). His granddam is the great Galleria ($1.8 million). He was a $115,000 yearling purchase and while he didn’t do great things on the track, he has the pedigree to be a great sire.
For more information and contact info, go to atlanticsirestakes.ca/stallions-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.