The 54th running of the Governor’s Plate presented by Summerside Chrysler Dodge takes place next week at the historic Summerside Raceway. Eliminations will be on July 8 with the $30,000 final taking place on July 16.
There’s no shortage of fire power for this year’s edition. Batterup Hanover, Time To Dance, Rotten Ronnie, Screen Test, Beachin Lindy, American Risk, Blood Money and Merito Hanover look to be the top contenders heading into the eliminations. Here’s my top three and one possible sleeper to watch heading into the July classic.
Batterup Hanover is back after his solid three-year-old campaign where he set the track record for three-year-old’s in 1:51.4 at the CDP. Now four, this horse looks to throw his hat in the ring as a major threat in the Invitational ranks. His impressive performance in the Cecil Ladner Memorial where he beat the reigning champ, Time To Dance, in 1:53.2, shows he’s ready for the challenge and I think there’s much more left in the tank. Trainer-driver Paul Langille has done a fantastic job with this horse and I think they can win it all. He’s my top choice.
Rotten Ronnie was an incredible stake competitor as a two and three-year-old. He was part of the greatest crop ever. While other members of his graduating class exited the Maritimes, this son of Malicious took the winter off and has shown that he’s fresh and ready to tackle the aged pacers. He won his division of the Cecil Ladner Memorial in a new personal best time of 1:52.4. Red Doucet and Lennan McIsaac have this guy in mid-season form. He looks just like his sire. He’s a big and strong horse with a big engine. He will be tough to beat.
The defending champ, Time To Dance, will be back to defend his title. But as we have witnessed over the past few weeks, if he gets roughed up, he can be beat. He has 16 wins from 22 starts over the past two seasons and has banked $55,111. He’s dominated at every track in the Maritimes. Trainer-driver Marc Campbell is used to having a target on his back as top gun for many years so this pair are used to the pressure and they will definitely be a tough out.
Beachin Lindy raced great in his PEI debut for trainer-driver Steve Charlton. They mapped out a ground saving trip in their Cecil Ladner division and closed home strong to finish second to Rotten Ronnie. He’s a stone cold closer so if there is a speed dual, this horse could get it all and might offer a good price.
After watching two really deep fields compete in the Cecil Ladner Memorial in Charlottetown last week, it’s safe to say that the Maritime Invitational circuit is more talented than it’s ever been. All the credit goes to Atlantic Lottery, our industry associations, our provincial governments and of course the horse owners. The increase in purses and the new Atlantic Invitational Series have really attracted the sports most talented equine athletes. This Governor’s Plate should be a dandy. It’s going to be fun to watch!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.