The Prince Edward Island Matinee program is in full swing with stops at matinee tracks across the Island. On the June 26th card at Pinette, Defriended and Myles Heffernan set a track record for trotters in 1:59.4. Jeff Holmes also had a big night as he recorded a driving double with Redland Rangler and Rocknrollcays.
Last Sunday in Kensington, young gun, Brett Clow had a driving double as he won with Whosyourwinner and scored in the matinee feature with Bold N Bad. Reece Williams made her matinee driving debut with her horse Adventure Luck.
Matinee racing continues this Saturday in O’Leary for the Potato Blossom Festival. Post time is 2:30pm.
MY ATLANTIC DREAM STABLE
It’s deadline day for entries in the third annual Atlantic Dream Stable contest presented by the P.E.I. Standardbred Breeder’s Association along with support from Phillips Agri Services and Brooks Performance Horse Feeds.
Select a stable of 16 horses, two from each division, and track along for the 2022 Atlantic stakes season. The entrant with the highest money earnings at the end of the stakes season receives the grand prize of $2,000 cash while the second-place contestant receives dinner for four at the Top Of The Park at Red Shores Charlottetown, with the third place prize a Gold Cup and Saucer Merch package. Fourth through tenth place receives Red Shores gift cards.
After reflecting on my abysmal attempts to win this contest over the last two years, I’ve decided to give it another try. I’m going to attack this year’s contest with vigor, using every weapon in my arsenal. Trackit, talking with railbirds, everything is on the table this year. I’m leaving no stone unturned. I’ve carefully scanned over the entire Atlantic equine fleet eligible for this contest and I’ve come up my Atlantic Dream Stable.
In the two-year-old colt trot category, I’m picking Irish Ray and Windemeregotmuscle. Irish Ray looked sharp in his debut as he captured the $17,360 Atlantic Sire stake in 2:02.4. Windemeregotmuscle is a big good-looking horse and he finished third in that race.
In the two-year-old filly trot category, I’m taking Gettin Salty and Miss Brylee Ridge. Gettin Salty finished second to Irish Ray and trotted a terrific mile of 2:04. Miss Brylee Ridge made a break in that race but I think she’ll bounce back and have a great season.
For three-year-old trotters, I’m taking Up Helly Aa and Headline Howie on the colt’s side. Both winners in their 2022 Atlantic Sire stakes debut. I like Oceanview Cicero and Dusty Lane Della on the filly’s side. Both fillies have looked great.
In the two-year-old colt pace division, I’m taking Malignity after that eye-catching win in his Atlantic Sire stake in 2:00.4, last quarter in 27.4. Tobins Profit looked good too, winning his division in 2:01.1 so I’ll pick him as well.
For two-year-old filly pacers, I’ll pick Itsuptoyou fresh off her sire stake win in 1:57.4 and Summer Lovin for no other reason than the fact that I own her.
In the three-year-old pacing colt category, I’m picking Alldawaytocardigan after that gutsy win from post 8 during Governor’s Plate week. That colt is all heart. I also like Fern Hill Gusto as this colt is putting together one heck of a season and he looks like he’s getting better every week.
For three-year-old pacing fillies, I like Therealprincess and JJ Scarlett. Therealprincess is undefeated this year and JJ Scarlett just set a new track record of 1:54.4 in Summerside during Governor’s Plate week.
If you would like to play along, you can enter online at Atlanticdreamstable.weebly.com. There’s a $20 entry fee with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax. For more information go to the website or contact Julie Jamieson at 902-569-1682 and Peracing@eastlink.ca.
