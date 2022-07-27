Reese Williams and Brett Clow in action at Kensington Race Track.

Reese Williams and Brett Clow in action at Kensington Race Track

 Photo by Jay Noye
Kurt Hughes

Kurt Hughes

Kurt's Korner

MATINEE PROGRAM IN FULL SWING

The Prince Edward Island Matinee program is in full swing with stops at matinee tracks across the Island. On the June 26th card at Pinette, Defriended and Myles Heffernan set a track record for trotters in 1:59.4. Jeff Holmes also had a big night as he recorded a driving double with Redland Rangler and Rocknrollcays.

